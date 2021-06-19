CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: INCLUSION INTO FTSE ITALY MID CAP INDEX

FROM 21 JUNE 2021

Forlì, 7 June 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, announces that its ordinary shares ((MTA: UNIR, ISIN: IT0005239881) will be included into FTSE Italy Mid Cap index starting from Monday 21 June 2021.

The admission to the index, which includes the first 60 Italian companies in terms of market capitalization which are not part of FTSE Mib index, was decided by FTSE Italy Index Series Technical Committee within its usual quarterly review and takes place in the light of free float and stock liquidity strict requirements met by Unieuro.

"In slightly more than four years since our debut on the Milan Stock Exchange and one year since we have become a public company, Unieuro's market capitalization topped 600 million Euros, free float reaches 80% and daily market turnover on our stock exceeds 9 million Euros.

Thanks to these flattering data, it is already time to celebrate a new important goal: the inclusion into Ftse Italy Mid Cap index, also meaning the entrance within Italy's top 100 listed companies, which will hopefully further enlarge our shareholders base for the benefit of all Shareholders, current and new, retail and institutional."

Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, Chief Executive Officer of Unieuro.

Even after the transition to the new index, Unieuro will still be listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and continue to be part of FTSE Italia All-Share and FTSE Italia STAR indexes. However, from the same date, the stock will leave the FTSE Italia Small Cap index.

* * *

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 270), affiliated stores (about 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,400 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of approximately Euro 2.7 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2021.