  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Unieuro S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UNIR   IT0005239881

UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Unieuro S.p.A.: Inclusion into FTSE Italy Mid Cap index from 21 June 2021

06/19/2021 | 08:29pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: INCLUSION INTO FTSE ITALY MID CAP INDEX

FROM 21 JUNE 2021

Forlì, 7 June 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, announces that its ordinary shares ((MTA: UNIR, ISIN: IT0005239881) will be included into FTSE Italy Mid Cap index starting from Monday 21 June 2021.

The admission to the index, which includes the first 60 Italian companies in terms of market capitalization which are not part of FTSE Mib index, was decided by FTSE Italy Index Series Technical Committee within its usual quarterly review and takes place in the light of free float and stock liquidity strict requirements met by Unieuro.

"In slightly more than four years since our debut on the Milan Stock Exchange and one year since we have become a public company, Unieuro's market capitalization topped 600 million Euros, free float reaches 80% and daily market turnover on our stock exceeds 9 million Euros.

Thanks to these flattering data, it is already time to celebrate a new important goal: the inclusion into Ftse Italy Mid Cap index, also meaning the entrance within Italy's top 100 listed companies, which will hopefully further enlarge our shareholders base for the benefit of all Shareholders, current and new, retail and institutional."

Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, Chief Executive Officer of Unieuro.

Even after the transition to the new index, Unieuro will still be listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and continue to be part of FTSE Italia All-Share and FTSE Italia STAR indexes. However, from the same date, the stock will leave the FTSE Italia Small Cap index.

* * *

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 270), affiliated stores (about 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,400 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of approximately Euro 2.7 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2021.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Sede legale e amministrativa: Palazzo Hercolani

unieurospa.com

unieuro.it

via Piero Maroncelli, 10 - 47121 Forlì (FC)

linkedin.com/company/unieuro

CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corporate Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

amoretti@unieuro.com

+39 331 8394343

investor.relations@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

Unieuro S.p.A.

Sede legale e amministrativa: Palazzo Hercolani

unieurospa.com

unieuro.it

via Piero Maroncelli, 10 - 47121 Forlì (FC)

linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 00:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 686 M 3 185 M 3 185 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 139 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 603 M 715 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 679
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00 €
Last Close Price 29,20 €
Spread / Highest target 2,74%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Pacini Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operating Officer
Marino Marin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.112.21%715
BEST BUY CO., INC.7.86%26 958
JB HI-FI LIMITED0.10%4 185
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED30.11%3 493
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-12.14%3 205
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.90%2 910