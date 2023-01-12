Unieuro S p A : Interim Director's Report as at 30 November 2022

1. Introduction

The Unieuro Group (hereinafter also the "Group" or "Unieuro Group") is formed by the companies Unieuro S.p.A. and Monclick S.r.l., consolidated since 1 June 2017.

The company Unieuro S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company" or "Unieuro" or "UE") is a company incorporated under Italian law based in Forlì in Via Piero Maroncelli 10, founded in the late 1930s by Vittorio Silvestrini. Unieuro is now the leading company in the distribution of consumer electronics and appliances in Italy and it operates as an integrated omnichannel distributor in four major product segments: Grey (telephone systems, computers and photos), White (large and small appliances), Brown (consumer electronics and media storage), Other Products (consoles, video games, bicycles) and offering parallel ancillary services such as delivery and installation, extended warranties and consumer financing.

The company Monclick S.r.l.(hereinafter also known as "Monclick" or "MK") wholly owned by Unieuro, is a company under Italian law with its registered office in Milan at Via Marghera 28, which sells online IT, electronic and telephone products and appliances in Italy through its website www.monclick.it, offering a catalogue with over 70,000 items and guaranteeing a comprehensive purchasing experience completed through the home delivery and installation of the chosen product. It also operates in the segment known as B2B2C, where the customers are operators which need to purchase electronic products to distribute to their regular customers or employees to accumulate points or participate in competitions or incentive plans.

The Group's mission is to accompany customers in all phases of their shopping experience, placing them at the centre of an integrated ecosystem of products and services with a strategic approach focusing on accessibility, a local presence and nearness.

Since April 2017, Unieuro shares have been listed on the EURONEX STAR segment of the Milan stock exchange and the Company is in all respects a public company. At the date of this Report, the Unieuro free float amounted to roughly 80% of the Company's share capital. Below shows the percentage of Unieuro's ordinary shares held at the date of this Report, either directly or indirectly by shareholders or by those at the top of the ownership chain who have declared that the holding threshold of 5% of Unieuro's subscribed capital has been reached or exceeded in accordance with Article 120 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Consob Issuers' Regulation. This percentage is updated on the basis of the information available to the Company:

DECLARANT DIRECT SHAREHOLDER NUMBER % OF NUMBER OF SHARES REPRESENTING THE OF SHARE CAPITAL SHARES XAVIER NIEL • ILIAD HOLDING S.P.A. 12.177% • ILIAD SA 2,520,374 AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT • AMUNDI SGR S.P.A. 1,396,730 6.748% • AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT GIUSEPPE SILVESTRINI • VICTOR S.R.L. 1,290,620 6.235% • MONTE PASCHI FIDUCIARIA S.P.A. • GIUSEPPE SILVESTRINI

2