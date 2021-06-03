CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: INVITATION TO "OUR OMNI-JOURNEY TO 2026"

STRATEGIC PLAN PRESENTATION

Forlì, 3 June 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, announces that the Management will present for the first time its new five-year Strategic Plan to the market during an interactive virtual event, called "Our Omni-Journey to 2026", on:

Thursday, 10 June 2021 - 3.00 pm CET

To join the event and then ask questions to the Management (this option is reserved for professional market operators, such as financial analysts and fund managers), please go to the following link and register, shortly before the start of the event:

www.unieuroevent.com

Connecting via private networks is preferable to avoid the blocking of streaming by firewalls.

A slide presentation will be available for download from Unieuro's corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investors Relations / Results and Presentations, shortly before the start of the event.

A digital playback of the event, both in Italian and in English, will be available at the same link, starting from the second day following the event.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 270), affiliated stores (about 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,400 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of approximately Euro 2.7 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2021.

Contacts: Investor Relations Corporate Media Relations Andrea Moretti iCorporate Investor Relations & Corporate Arturo Salerni Communications Director +39 335 1222631 +39 335 5301205 Sonia Hason amoretti@unieuro.com +39 331 8394343 investor.relations@unieuro.com unieuro@icorporate.it