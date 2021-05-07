Unieuro S.p.A.: Ordinary dividend of  2.60 per share thanks to staggering 2020/21 results

Corporate Press Release UNIEURO S.P.A.: ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF € 2.60 EURO PER SHARE THANKS TO STAGGERING 2020/21 RESULTS Fully organic growth for revenues (+9.8%), at an all-time high of €2.7 billion in the year marked by Covid-19

all-time high of €2.7 billion in the year marked by Covid-19 Record-breaking financial results, thanks in part to the non-recurring effects of actions taken to contain the impact of the pandemic 1 : EBIT Adjusted 2 of €86.8 million, +48% compared to €58.7 million in FY

2019/20 Net profit Adjusted 3 of EUR 66.9 million, +58.8% compared to EUR 42.1 million in FY 2019/20 Net cash 4 of €154.8 million compared to €29.6 million on 29 February 2020

Ordinary dividend of € 2.60 per share proposed: up to €54.2 million in total, also compensating shareholders for the coupon not paid in 2020 due to the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic

Significant investments expected in the 2021/22 financial year to support Unieuro's digital transformation in an omnichannel perspective

New Strategic Plan under preparation, to be presented to the market for the first time Forlì, 7 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the Italian leader in the retail market of consumer electronics and household appliances, met yesterday in the late afternoon chaired by Stefano Meloni to examine and approve the consolidated financial statements and the draft statutory financial statements as at 28 February 2021. In a year made extremely complex and volatile by the pandemic, the growth in sales volumes, the boom in e-commerce and the effectiveness of the actions taken by management to manage the emergency1 enabled the Company to largely offset the impact of the restrictive measures enforced by the Authorities and to close the year with record results. With revenues of €2.7 billion, an all-time high for Unieuro and the whole related industry, profitability reached extraordinary levels, thanks also to the benefits of management action, some of which cannot be replicated1. EBIT Adjusted2 therefore rose 48% to €86.8 million, while Net Profit Adjusted3 performed even better, reaching €66.9 million (+58.8%).

On the back of the exceptional profitability and cash generation5, of EUR 124.7 million, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of an ordinary dividend of € 2.60 per share, corresponding to a coupon yield of 10%6, and ideally consisting of two components added together: € 1.60 from the profits of the financial year just ended, pursuant to the Dividend Policy, and € 1,00 to compensate Shareholders for the missed 2020 coupon, which they had prudently and responsibly waived in light of the economic scenario impacted by the pandemic. The net cash position4, which will remain very sound even after the distribution of the proposed dividend, will allow - already in the current year - the funding of the significant investments needed to digitally transform Unieuro into an omnichannel business. These projects will be a key part of the Strategic Plan currently being drawn up. "The record results of the 2020/21 financial year fill us with pride - for having protected Unieuro and all its stakeholders from the dramatic effects of the pandemic - and with gratitude towards the latter, who with responsibility and sacrifice made it possible for the company to overcome the tough times. In the light of unprecedented profitability and cash generation, and after rewarding all our people with an extraordinary bonus, the conditions are there for us to do the same for our shareholders, proposing them a very high dividend of 2.60 Euros per share, which will also compensate for the lack of a 2020 coupon. The large amount of cash we will continue to have available will also enable us to speed up Unieuro's digital transformation, which will be the main pillar of Strategic Plan currently being defined and which we expect to present to the market in the near future." Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, CEO of Unieuro. Revenues for the 2020/21 financial year In the financial year ending 28 February 2021, Unieuro reported revenues of €2,685.2 million, up 9.8% compared to the €2,444.9 million posted in the previous year. Following a first quarter in significant decline (revenues at -13.4%) due to the sudden outbreak of the emergency and the first lockdown, the following quarters - closed with an increase of 15.2%, 15.8% and 16% respectively - allowed for a robust recovery, favoured by the effectiveness of Unieuro's omnichannel strategy and the consumer trends triggered by the pandemic.

In the absence of significant changes to the company's perimeter, performance in the year was entirely organic. The evolution of like-for-likerevenues7 that is, the comparison of sales with those of the previous year based on a homogeneous perimeter of activity - was indeed equal to +8.7%. Excluding from the analysis the pre-existing stores adjacent to the new ones, like-for-like sales would have reported an even more staggering growth of 10.3%. Revenues by sales channel (in millions of Euro and as a percentage of revenues) Period ended on Changes 28 February % 29 February % % 2021 2020 Retail 1,711.6 63.7% 1,708.6 69.9% 3.0 0.2% Online 525.2 19.6% 297.1 12.2% 228.1 76.8% Indirect 307.5 11.5% 263.2 10.8% 44.4 16.9% B2B 116.9 4.4% 136.5 5.6% (19.6) (14.4%) Travel 24.1 0.9% 39.6 1.6% (15.5) (39.3%) Total revenues 2,685.2 100.0% 2,444.9 100.0% 240.3 9.8% The Retail channel (63.7% of total revenues) - which at 28 February 2021 comprised 262 direct shops - reported sales of €1,711.6 million, in line with the previous financial year. After the difficulties faced during the first lockdown, the significant growth registered in the second (+10.3%) and in the third quarter (+9.1%) continued in the fourth quarter as well (+8.3%), despite the persisting limitations to the direct network accessibility to customers. The transition to the Retail channel of 18 Unieuro by Iper shop-in-shops, previously affiliated and internalised during the financial year, positively contributed to the channel performance. The Online channel (19.6% of total revenues) posted a growth of 76.8%, pushing revenues to €525.2 million compared to €297.1 million of the previous year. This downright exceptional performance is the result of the emergency situation that has arisen, which has led customers to favour e-commerce over physical stores. The Company's dual presence on the web, guaranteed by two well-known and distinct brands such as Unieuro and Monclick, has further contributed to the success achieved by the channel. The Indirect channel (11.5% of total revenues) - which includes sales to the network of affiliated stores and revenues generated in the segment of Mass Merchandisers through partnerships with leading industry operators, for a total of 254 stores at 28 February 2021 - reported revenues of €307.5 million, up 16.9% compared to 263.2 million of the previous year. In general, the distinctive features of the affiliated shops - small-medium sized and focused on proximity service - have resulted in a significant resilience of the business, only

marginally impacted by the restrictions, as well as the full recovery - already starting from the second quarter - of the revenues missed during the first wave of the pandemic. In addition, the partnership with Partenope Group was launched in November, and this has led to the arrival of the Unieuro brand in the city of Naples and has partially offset the transition to the Retail channel of the Unieuro by Iper shop-in-shops previously affiliated. The Business-to-Businesschannel (4.4% of total revenues) - which caters to business customers, including foreign customers, operating in sectors other than that of Unieuro, such as hotels and banks, as well as operators purchasing electronic products to be distributed to their regular customers or to employees for loyalty points, prize contests, or incentive plans (referred to as B2B2C segment) - reported sales of €116.9 million, down 14.4% compared to 136.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year. This confirms the uncertainty of revenues from this channel, which features an opportunistic approach and is influenced by a multiplicity of exogenous factors. Lastly, the Travel channel (0.9% of total revenues) - made up of 11 directly operated stores located at main public transport hubs such as airports and railway or metro stations - recorded a decrease in revenues to €24.1 million (-39.3%). The performance was inevitably affected by the collapse of air traffic brought about by the pandemic and the total or partial closure of some airports, while the decrease in turnover of the stores in Milan San Babila (underground station) and Turin Porta Nuova (railway station) was more contained. Revenues by product category8 (in millions of Euro and as a percentage of Period ended on Changes revenues) 28 February % 29 February % % 2021 2020 Grey 1,309.6 48.8% 1,160.2 47.5% 149.4 12.9% White 728.8 27.1% 684.0 28.0% 44.8 6.6% Brown 404.4 15.1% 384.5 15.7% 19.9 5.2% Other products 134.1 5.0% 113.9 4.7% 20.2 17.7% Services 108.4 4.0% 102.3 4.2% 6.0 5.9% Total revenues 2,685.2 100.0% 2,444.9 100.0% 240.3 9.8% The category of Grey Goods (48.8% of total revenues) - i.e. phones, tablets, information technology, accessories for phones, cameras and all wearable technology products - reported revenues of €1,309.6 million, up 12.9% compared to 1,160.2 million euros of the previous year thanks to the continuation of positive purchasing trends linked to remote working, distance learning and communication, emphasised by the emergency context

experienced during the period. In particular, in the fourth quarter, Grey continued to grow significantly, with revenues up 16.6% driven by smartphones and notebooks. The category of White Goods (27.1% of total revenues) - comprising major domestic appliances (MDA), such as washing machines, dryers, refrigerators or freezers, and stoves, small domestic appliances (SDA), such as vacuum cleaners, food mixers, coffee machines, as well as the air conditioning segment - generated sales of €728.8 million, up 6.6% compared to 684 million of the previous year. During the last quarter, this category grew thanks to the positive results of vacuuming and major domestic appliances. The category of Brown Goods (15.1% of total revenues) - which include television sets and related accessories, audio devices, smart TV devices and car accessories, as well as storage devices - recorded total revenues of €404.4 million, up 5.2% compared to the €384.5 million of the previous year. After the buoyant performance in the third quarter, the category continued to grow also in the fourth (13.9%), finally offsetting the weakness recorded in the first part of the financial year, which was also due to the cancellation of sporting events due to Covid-19. T he category of Other products (5% of total revenues) - which include sales in the entertainment sector and sales of other products not included in the consumer electronics market, such as hover boards and bicycles - recorded revenues up 17.7% to €134.1 million compared to last year. The turnover generated by electric mobility products was buoyant, as a consequence of the incentives and the enforcement of social distancing rules. The entertainment segment, including consoles and video games, also drove sales in a phase characterised by the search for maximum home comfort. The Services category (4% of total revenues) rose by 5.9% to €108.4 million: the positive performance in the third and fourth quarters (+13.5% and +12.2% respectively) offset the weakness displayed in the first six months of the year, also benefiting from Unieuro's continued focus on the provision of services to its customers, in particular the warranty extension service. Operating profitability Period ended Changes (in millions and as a percentage of 28 February 2021 29 February 2020 revenues) Adjusted % Adj. Adjusted % Adj. % amounts amounts Revenues 2,685.2 2,444.9 240.3 9.8%

