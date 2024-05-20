PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Forlì, 20 May 2024 - Unieuro S.p.A. (Euronext STAR Milan: UNIR) hereby announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on 20 June 2024 at 12:00 p.m., in single call, was made available today to the public.

In addition, the Company made available the following documentation:

the 2023/24 Annual Financial Report - containing the Consolidated Financial Statements and draft Financial Statements as at 29 February 2024, with the related management report and declaration pursuant to article 154- bis , paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree 58/1998 (TUF) - as well as the consolidated non-financial statement drafted pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, the Report of the Independent Auditing Firm and of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, drafted in accordance with article 123- bis of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998;

The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders' meeting, will be settled through a single payout on June 26, 2024, with dividend coupon date of June 24, 2024 and record date of June 25, 2024. The above-mentioned documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the company's website (www.unieurospa.com), in the section Corporate Governance

Shareholders' Meetings / 2024 Shareholders' Meeting, and on the storage mechanism EMARKET Storage available at www.emarketstorage.com .

The Annual Financial Report is made available in the European Single Electronic Format, pursuant to UE Delegated Regulation 2019/815, as well as, in PDF format.

The Company also informs that, according to article 84-bis of Consob Regulation no.11971/1999 (the Issuers' Regulations), the tables containing information on the implementation status of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018-2025, the Performance Share Plan 2020-2025 and Performance Share Plan 2023-2028, drafted in accordance with diagram 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulations, are included in the Report on remuneration policy and recompense paid.

It is highlighted that full copies of the last financial statements of the subsidiaries included in the consolidated area will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, pursuant to the applicable law, as per Section 2429 par. 3 and 4 of the Italian Civil Code.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is Italy's leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach which integrates direct stores (over 270), affiliated sales points (over 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform, in addition to the pure digital player Monclick. The company is headquartered in Forlì and has a central logistics platform in Piacenza and approx. 5,400 employees. Listed on the Euronext STAR Milan since 2017, Unieuro reports revenues over Euro 2.6 billion for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024.