Unieuro S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting of 17 December 2020

Forlì, 17 December 2020 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, met today under the chairmanship of Stefano Meloni, in ordinary and extraordinary session, in a single call. In view of the emergency regulations in force for the containment of COVID-19 contagion, the Shareholders' Meeting was attended exclusively by the Appointed Representative.
With 42.569% of the share capital present, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved on the items on the agenda in ordinary and extraordinary session, in particular:
Amendments and additions to the first section of the Remuneration Report
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the amendments and additions to the first section of the Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid - approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 June - in order to: include the "2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan" among the variable components of the remuneration of the Company's executive directors and managers with strategic responsibilities, consequently redefine the pay-mix of the related remuneration package, and acknowledge the establishment of the Sustainability Committee, as well as the remuneration of its members.
2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the plan for the free assignment of rights to receive Unieuro ordinary shares, subject to the achievement of specific performance targets, called the "2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan" and reserved for employees and/or directors of Unieuro and/or other companies belonging to the Group.
Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares up to a maximum of 2,000,000 ordinary Unieuro shares for the purpose, among other things, of serving the 2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan.
The authorisation was approved, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law, for a maximum period of 18 months, for the purposes and according to the terms and conditions contained in the explanatory report submitted by the Board of Directors and available on the Company's website (www.unieurospa.com) in the section Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings / December 2020 Shareholders' Meeting and on the "eMarket STORAGE" storage mechanism, available at www.emarketstorage.com.
It should be noted that at the opening of today's Shareholders' Meeting, the Company did not hold any treasury shares, not even through subsidiaries.
Authorisation to increase the share capital to serve the Plan
In its extraordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting finally resolved to grant the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code and for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, the power to increase the share capital free of charge, even in several instalments, for a maximum amount of EUR 180,000 to be charged in full to capital, by issuing a maximum of 900,000 ordinary shares.
The newly issued shares will be granted to employees and/or directors of Unieuro and/or other companies belonging to the Group who are beneficiaries of the 2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan, according to the terms, conditions and procedures set forth in the Plan.
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the subsequent integration of article 6 of the current Articles of Association.
Please note that the summary voting report and the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public within the terms and according to the procedures set forth in the applicable regulations.
