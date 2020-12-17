Corporate Press Release

UNIEURO S.P.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 17 DECEMBER 2020

Forlì, 17 December 2020 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, met today under the chairmanship of Stefano Meloni, in ordinary and extraordinary session, in a single call. In view of the emergency regulations in force for the containment of COVID-19 contagion, the Shareholders' Meeting was attended exclusively by the Appointed Representative.

With 42.569% of the share capital present, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved on the items on the agenda in ordinary and extraordinary session, in particular:

Amendments and additions to the first section of the Remuneration Report

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the amendments and additions to the first section of the Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid - approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 June - in order to: include the "2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan" among the variable components of the remuneration of the Company's executive directors and managers with strategic responsibilities, consequently redefine the pay-mix of the related remuneration package, and acknowledge the establishment of the Sustainability Committee, as well as the remuneration of its members.

2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the plan for the free assignment of rights to receive Unieuro ordinary shares, subject to the achievement of specific performance targets, called the "2020-2025 Performance Shares Plan" and reserved for employees and/or directors of Unieuro and/or other companies belonging to the Group.