Unieuro S.p.A.: Variazione del capitale sociale - Change in share capital

Corporate Press Release

UNIEURO S.P.A.: NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Forlì, 2 April 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR) announces the new breakdown of its share capital (fully subscribed and paid up) following the partial execution, in the period between 27 February 2021 and 1 April 2021, of the paid-in share capital increase with the exclusion of option rights resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 6 February 2017 to service the Stock Option Plan (approved on the same date).

Certification of the change in share capital was filed today with the Companies' Register of Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

As a result of the partial execution of the aforesaid capital increase, which took place during the period concerned, the share capital has increased - through the issue of 81,930 ordinary shares, with no par value and having the same characteristics as the ordinary shares in circulation - by an amount equal to 16,386 Euros and is broken down as follows:

Current share capital Previous share capital Nominal Nominal Euro No. of shares Value per Euro No. of shares Value per share share Total, of which: 4,072,781.60 20,363,908 - 4,056,395.60 20,281,978 - Ordinary shares (regular entitlement: 4,072,781.60 20,363,908 - 4,056,395.60 20,281,978 - 1 March 2020) current coupon No. 4

The capital increase finalized today resulted in a net cash inflow for Unieuro of € 901,230.00, of which € 884,844.00 as share premium.

As to the Stock Option Plan, it should be noted that, from the beginning of the exercise period (31 July 2020) until 1 April 2021, 363,908 shares were allocated against 849,455 options granted by the Board of Directors on 18 June 2020 and fully exercisable to date.

Finally, Unieuro's updated By-Laws, filed with the Companies' Register of Forlì-Cesena and Rimini, will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.unieurospa.com, Corporate Governance / Corporate Documents and Procedures section) and at the eMarket STORAGE authorised storage mechanism accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com, within the terms and in the manner provided for by current legislation.

* * *