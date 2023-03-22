Unieuro, revenues down slightly as of Feb. 28, 2023; guidance unchanged

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Unieuro Spa on Wednesday reviewed preliminary revenues for the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023, not yet audited, reporting revenues of EUR2.88 billion down from EUR2.95 billion as of Feb. 28, 2022.

Revenues were down 2.2 percent from fiscal year 2021-2022 due to a decrease in sales in the Brown category, only partially offset by growth in all remaining product categories.

The Brown category includes televisions and related accessories, audio devices, smart TV devices, car accessories, and memory systems, and was down 26 percent from the previous fiscal year, which had benefited from extraordinary sales induced by the TV frequency switch-off and the introduction of the TV Bonus. In the year under review, the company also highlights a shift in demand toward entry-level products and an increase in promotional activities on premium products.

Consistent with the group's strategic guidelines, revenues from services and exclusive brand products, in particular, show consistent development, with growth of 14 percent and 35 percent, respectively, exceeding the EUR100 million threshold, the company explains in a note.

Revenues for the year are in line with the guidance, Unieuro explains, thus allowing "to confirm the income and financial forecasts for the year just ended of an adjusted Ebit of around EUR35 million and net cash in the range of EUR110-130 million at the end of February 2023."

Unieuro's stock on Wednesday closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR10.61 per share.

