Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unieuro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIR   IT0005239881

UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:48 2023-03-22 pm EDT
10.61 EUR   -0.19%
01:44pUnieuro, revenues down slightly as of Feb. 28, 2023; guidance unchanged
AN
04:56aSquares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
03:32aFutures below parity; UK inflation on the rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unieuro, revenues down slightly as of Feb. 28, 2023; guidance unchanged

03/22/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Unieuro Spa on Wednesday reviewed preliminary revenues for the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023, not yet audited, reporting revenues of EUR2.88 billion down from EUR2.95 billion as of Feb. 28, 2022.

Revenues were down 2.2 percent from fiscal year 2021-2022 due to a decrease in sales in the Brown category, only partially offset by growth in all remaining product categories.

The Brown category includes televisions and related accessories, audio devices, smart TV devices, car accessories, and memory systems, and was down 26 percent from the previous fiscal year, which had benefited from extraordinary sales induced by the TV frequency switch-off and the introduction of the TV Bonus. In the year under review, the company also highlights a shift in demand toward entry-level products and an increase in promotional activities on premium products.

Consistent with the group's strategic guidelines, revenues from services and exclusive brand products, in particular, show consistent development, with growth of 14 percent and 35 percent, respectively, exceeding the EUR100 million threshold, the company explains in a note.

Revenues for the year are in line with the guidance, Unieuro explains, thus allowing "to confirm the income and financial forecasts for the year just ended of an adjusted Ebit of around EUR35 million and net cash in the range of EUR110-130 million at the end of February 2023."

Unieuro's stock on Wednesday closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR10.61 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about UNIEURO S.P.A.
01:44pUnieuro, revenues down slightly as of Feb. 28, 2023; guidance unchanged
AN
04:56aSquares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
03:32aFutures below parity; UK inflation on the rise
AN
03/21Milan still bullish; bankers rise
AN
01/16Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro
AN
01/13Good d'Amico; bad Unieuro after accounts
AN
01/12Unieuro S P A : Interim Director's Report as at 30 November 2022
PU
01/12Unieuro, revenues 9 months 2022 slightly down; guidance 2023 confirmed
AN
01/12Unieuro S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022
CI
01/12Squares bullish; Iveco acts as locomotive on Mib
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 876 M 3 096 M 3 096 M
Net income 2023 17,0 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2023 130 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 214 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,63 €
Average target price 13,10 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Deotto Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operations Officer
Pietro Caliceti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.-13.51%230
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-1.77%2 972
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.64%2 550
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.70%1 667
MIDWICH GROUP PLC15.40%525
AO WORLD PLC22.12%446
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer