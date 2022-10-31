Advanced search
    UFI   US9046772003

UNIFI, INC.

(UFI)
10-31-2022
9.120 USD   +1.67%
05:02pUNIFI, Makers of REPREVE®, Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
10/27Unifi, RXO Among Stocks Trading Actively on Planned Index Changes
DJ
UNIFI, Makers of REPREVE®, Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

10/31/2022
Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), makers of REPREVE, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, November 4, 2022, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results.

The first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and supporting materials will be available after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. The conference call can be accessed approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and, when prompted, providing conference ID number 3960476.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call through Friday November 11, 2022 and can be accessed via the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. In addition, presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the call.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of UNIFI's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 30 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.


10/25Hologenix and Unifi Announces Partnership
CI
10/11Janssen - STELARA Demonstrated Sustained Symptomatic and Corticosteroid-Free Remission ..
AQ
09/12Unifi : September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
09/08Unifi Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
09/08Unifi Enters into Sixth Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with Wells F..
CI
09/01Unifi Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/01Unifi, Inc. Elects Frank Blake to the Board of Directors, Effective September 5, 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 869 M - -
Net income 2023 7,99 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 87,8%
Managers and Directors
Edmund M. Ingle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig A. Creaturo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert P. Carey Executive Chairman
Meredith Boyd SVP-Sustainability, Technology & Innovation
Mark Sidden Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFI, INC.-61.25%161
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-35.71%6 535
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-27.24%1 200
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-10.87%1 110
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-33.92%719
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-48.35%622