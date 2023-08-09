Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results.

The fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and supporting materials will be available after the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. The conference call can be accessed approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and, when prompted, providing conference ID number 4926275.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call through Thursday, August 31, 2023 and can be accessed via the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. In addition, presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the call.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of UNIFI's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809490455/en/