  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Unifi, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UFI   US9046772003

UNIFI, INC.

(UFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/13 11:58:57 am
23.08 USD   -1.66%
Unifi : Champions Sustainability at Fall Furniture Market

10/13/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Demonstrations and discussions dedicated to designing the future

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, is helping to make the home furnishings industry become more sustainable. Company leaders are hosting and taking part in three panel discussions (described below) during this year’s High Point Fall Furniture Market as part of the “Sustainability Stories” series by the High Point Market Authority (HPMA). The REPREVE® Mobile Tour will also be at Furniture Market from October 15 to 19, demonstrating, through an interactive experience, how Unifi’s technology transforms plastic bottles into fibers used in furniture and other consumer goods.

“As furniture brands continue to make more sustainable choices in their product designs, we support and empower their transition to more responsible sourcing,” said Jay Hertwig, senior vice president of commercialization at Unifi. “Partnering with the HPMA and having a presence at the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world is a natural fit for Unifi and REPREVE. This is an excellent opportunity to highlight leading brands who are already using REPREVE and further the awareness of sustainability in various applications.”

The Big Shift: Why Circular Design is the Way of the Future
The next generation of consumers is more mindful about the environment and climate change than ever before, and there is great demand for the furnishings industry to shift from the linear make-take-toss lifecycle into more circular and sustainable practices. Chad Bolick, Unifi’s vice president of global key accounts, will join other panelists for a discussion about replacing the end-of-life concept with upcycling, shifting toward renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, eliminating the use of toxic chemicals, and aiming to eliminate waste.

3 Distinct Views - One Eco-Focused Goal
Rachel Bradley, Unifi brand sales manager, will lead a panel where participants will discuss their eco-friendly lifestyle perspectives, tips for shopping sustainably, and favorite Furniture Market sustainable sources. Participants will also share their unique views on sustainable products on display during the “Sustainability Stories” program.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing: A look behind the scenes
Hertwig is participating in a panel featuring updates from Unifi and other manufacturers who will share insights on how they create sustainable products and source sustainably.

“The industry is becoming increasingly more aware of the value and importance of sustainable practices,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of HPMA. “Through our “Sustainability Stories” activation at Center Stage during Fall Market, we aim to highlight those who have embraced an eco-friendly focus and provide an opportunity for discovery and education so the industry can continue to make strides towards a more sustainable future.”

Market attendees can view the full schedule and programming elements for Center Stage, here.

About Unifi:
Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE®:
Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 743 M - -
Net income 2022 24,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 880
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart UNIFI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Unifi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,47 $
Average target price 36,67 $
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund M. Ingle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig A. Creaturo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert P. Carey Executive Chairman
Kenneth Gerard Langone Independent Director
Archibald Cox Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFI, INC.32.30%435
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.5.83%7 729
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED94.04%1 609
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED78.95%1 404
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.8.99%1 073
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.-3.07%757