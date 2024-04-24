La Hulpe, Belgium – 24 April 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET – Unifiedpost Group SA (Euronext Brussels: UPG) (“Unifiedpost”), a leader in cloud-based business process solutions, will present an overview of its mid-term strategy on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

The event will take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm CET on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The presenting team will be Hans Leybaert, CEO, Koen De Brabander, CFO, and some of the group’s business leaders. The agenda for the day is as follows:

Introductions

Key objectives

Business update

Strategic initiatives

Financial review

Closing remarks

Q&A

The event will take place virtually and will be available to stream via a live webcast. To register your interest in the event, please click the link below to subscribe:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=69A1FEE7-5AFC-4DC2-BD32-0ED753E88D51



Contact:

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com

For more information about Unifiedpost Group and its offerings, please visit our website: