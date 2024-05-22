Unifiedpost Group
Annual report 2023
Annual Report 2023
1
Table of content
Message of the CEO & Chairman
6
1. Management Report
8
1.1
Our mission
9
1.2
Unifiedpost at glance
11
1.2.1
Simplifying business operations through cloud-based solutions
11
1.2.2
Key figures
12
1.3
Market analysis
15
1.3.1
Market overview
15
1.3.2
Competitive analysis
18
1.3.3
Customer segmentation
19
1.4
Regulatory environment
20
1.4.1
Regulatory landscape
20
1.4.2
Impact of "VAT in the Digital Age"
21
1.4.3
Compliance and adaptation
21
1.5 Business strategy and goals
22
1.5.1
Corporate objectives
22
1.5.2
Growth strategy
24
1.5.3
Product and service portfolio
25
1.5.3.1 Digital processing services - digital platform
25
1.5.3.2 Digital processing services - hybrid services
28
1.5.3.3 Postage & Parcel optimisation services
28
1.5.3.4 Transforming Government E-Invoicing (eFaktura)
29
1.5.4
Technological developments
30
1.6
Financial highlights
31
1.6.1
Key financial results
31
1.6.2
Activity report - UPG's Milestones in 2023
32
1.6.3
Highlights from the financial report
33
1.6.3.1
Digital processing services
33
1.6.3.2 Postage & Parcel optimisation
34
1.6.3.3 Result for the period
34
1.6.3.4
Goodwill
35
1.6.3.5
Intangible assets
35
1.6.3.6
Capital Increases
36
1.6.3.7
Equity evolution
36
1.6.3.8
Cash flow evolution
36
1.6.3.9
Financing
37
1.6.4
Information about circumstances that could adversely affect the development
37
1.6.5
Research and development
38
1.6.6
Important events after the balance sheet date
39
1.6.7 Statement by senior management in accordance with royal decree of 14 November 2007
40
1.7 Financial objectives
40
2.ESG Realisations and Objectives
41
2.1
Supporting sustainability with Unifiedpost's digital solutions
43
2.2
Our ESG approach and Unifiedpost's core values
44
2.3
Our core pillars (Unifiedpost's ESG framework)
46
2.4
Governance of ESG
47
2.4.1
The ESG Committee
47
2.5
Our 2023 ESG KPIs and 2022 - 2026 Roadmap
48
2.5.1
Environmental
48
2.5.1.1
Risk management
49
2.5.1.2
Guidelines and policies
49
2.5.1.3
Measures and progress
49
2.5.2
Social
52
2.5.2.1
Workforce overview - Key figures
53
2.5.2.2
Diversity and inclusion
57
2.5.2.3
Career management and training
59
2.5.2.4
Employee engagement survey 2023
60
2.5.2.5
Remuneration
60
2.5.2.6
Health & Safety
61
2.5.2.7
Incidents
62
2.5.2.8
Social Responsibility and charity activity
62
2.5.2.9
Roadmap 2024-2026
62
2.5.3
Governance
63
2.5.3.1
Governance
64
2.5.3.2
Impact, risk and opportunity management
65
2.5.3.3
Business conduct, policies and corporate culture
65
2.5.3.4
Management of relationships with suppliers
67
2.5.3.5
Anti-Corruption and anti-bribery
68
2.5.3.6
Payment practices
69
2.6
EU Taxonomy Reporting
70
2.6.1
Introduction
70
2.6.2
Procedure for assessing eligibility for the European Taxonomy for the financial year 2023
70
2.6.2.1
Eligibility of Unifiedpost Group's activities
70
2.6.2.2
KPIs of activities eligible for the European Taxonomy
71
2.6.3
Unifiedpost Group's Business Alignment Process for 2023
72
3.Corporate Governance
81
3.1 Corporate Governance Statement
82
3.1.1
Governance Model & Principles
82
3.1.2
Board of Directors
83
3.1.2.1
Composition of the Board of Directors
83
3.1.2.2
About the Board of Directors
86
3.1.3
Committees
87
3.1.3.1
Audit Committee
87
3.1.3.2
Remuneration and Nomination Committee
88
3.1.4
Management Committee
89
3.1.4.1
Composition of the Management Committee
89
3.1.5
Evaluation of the Board and its Committees
90
3.1.6
Annual General Meeting
90
3.2
Remuneration Report for financial year 2023
91
3.2.1
General introduction
91
3.2.1.1
Remuneration for the Members of the Board
91
3.2.1.2
Remuneration for the Management Committee
93
3.2.1.3
Evolution over time
97
3.2.2
Severance Clauses
99
3.2.3
Adjustments and claw-back
99
3.2.4
Annual change in remuneration
99
3.2.5
Impact votes casted during the previous General Meeting
100
3.3
Internal Control & Risk Management
101
3.3.1
Our overall approach to Risk Management
101
3.3.2
Top risk themes and Unifiedpost's response
101
3.3.2.1
Strategic risks
102
3.3.2.2
Financial risks
104
3.3.2.3
Operational risks
106
3.3.2.4
Compliance risks
110
3.3.3
Financial risk Management
111
3.3.3.1
Credit risk
111
3.3.3.2
Market risk
111
3.3.3.3
Liquidity risk
111
3.3.3.4
Capital risk management
111
3.3.4
Internal controls on financial reporting
112
3.4
Market abuse
113
3.5
Conflict of interest
113
3.6
Share Capital, shares & shareholders
114
3.6.1
Shareholder structure
114
3.6.2
Shareholders
114
3.6.2.1
Major shareholders of Unifiedpost
114
3.6.2.2
Agreement between Unifiedpost's shareholders
114
3.6.3
Authorised capital
114
3.6.3.1
Dividend policy
115
3.6.3.2
Holders of subscription rights
115
3.6.4
Anti-takeover provisions
115
3.6.5
Major agreement to which Unifiedpost is a party that come into force, undergo amendments or expires in
case of a change of control over Unifiedpost after a public takeover bid
115
3.7
Gender diversity
116
3.8
Relevant information in the event of a takeover bid
116
3.8.1
Capital structure
116
3.8.2
Restrictions on transfers of securities
116
3.8.3
Holders of securities with special control rights
116
3.8.4
Restriction on voting rights
116
3.8.5
Shareholder agreements
116
3.8.6
Competence of the Board of Directors regarding buy back of shares or emission of shares
117
3.8.7
Major agreement to which Unifiedpost is a party that come into force, undergo amendments or expires in
case of a change of control over Unifiedpost after a public takeover bid
117
3.8.8
Agreements with directors or employees that include compensation in case of dismissal or resignation
117
following a public takeover bid
3.9 Consultation of Unifiedpost's documents
118
3.10 Statutory auditor
118
4.Financial Statements
119
4.1
Consolidated Financial Statements
120
4.2
Statutory financial Statements
200
4.2.1
Income Statement
200
4.2.2
Balance sheet
201
5.Other
202
5.1
Glossary
203
5.2
APMs
206
Message of the CEO & Chairman
We, as Chairman and CEO of Unifiedpost Group, are proud to present the Annual Report for 2023. Despite the complex market dynamics and the regulatory shifts we navigated this year, our Group has remained steadfast in its mission, continuing to deliver double-digit growth and expanding our market presence with innovative solutions and services.
Our journey since the IPO has been transformative, guided by the revolution in business operations due to increased digitalisation and regulatory requirements. The market is embracing digital solutions, primarily due to regulations across Europe and globally in areas such as e-invoicing,e-reporting,e-payments, and e-identity. Our response to this shift has been proactive and robust, ensuring Unifiedpost remains at the forefront of this digital evolution.
In 2023, we focused on consolidating our offerings, creating a comprehensive platform that integrates these services to meet the varied needs of all businesses. We are proud to say that our platform, developed with a modular approach and capable of full self-service, is now a benchmark in the industry. Our commitment to innovation has been unwavering, as evidenced by the successful deployment of our solutions in markets like Serbia, where we quickly onboarded businesses onto a digital platform, showcasing our ability to turn compliance into opportunity.
-
We, at Unifiedpost Group, have successfully turned regulatory
compliance into a strategic
opportunity, enabling businesses
of all sizes to embrace digital transformation with confidence and efficiency."
Hans Leybaert
CEO and founder of Unifiedpost
As we navigate the complexities of diverse regulations and the unifying directives like ViDA, we have proven our agility and the robustness of our solutions. The delay in regulatory implementation in countries like France and Poland has not deterred us but rather provided an expanded timeline to refine our offerings and prepare for the surge in demand that will follow.
Our financial results reflect the successful execution of our strategy, and we remain on track to become free cash flow positive as projected. We have achieved this through diligent cost control measures and a relentless focus on sustainable growth.
"Unifiedpost Group's scalable platform and comprehensive services are the future of business operations, offering unmatched integration of e-invoicing,e-payments, and e-reporting to support businesses as they
navigate the evolving digital landscape."
We are also excited about the future, as we look forward to the mandatory B2B e-invoicing in Belgium and other EU countries, which will open up significant opportunities for Unifiedpost Group. Our platform is not just a tool for compliance but a gateway for businesses to enter the digital age with confidence, supported by our suite of services that span from e-invoicing to embedded payments and financing.
To conclude, we want to express our sincere gratitude to our employees, whose expertise and dedication have been the cornerstone of our success. To our customers and partners, your trust and collaboration have been invaluable. Together, we have not only achieved but also surpassed our goals, laying a solid foundation for future growth.
As we look to the future, we are energised by the opportunities that lie ahead. We are committed to leveraging our technology and expertise to support businesses
through the forthcoming regulatory changes and beyond. Together, we will continue to shape the future of digital business operations and create value for all our stakeholders.
Thank you for your continued support.
Hans Leybaert
Stefan Yee
CEO
Chairman
1. Management Report
1.1 Our mission
Our vision: simplifying buying and selling
Imagine a world where business transactions seamlessly cross borders, invoice payments are effortlessly and tax compliance is straightforward. This is the world we envision - one where businesses can flourish without the burden of complexity.
At Unifiedpost, we make business easy and smart by offering enterprises tools to build digital connections with their customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. By doing so, we help our customers become more efficient, cost effective and compliant.
In today's globalised world, where businesses operate across borders, we strive to facilitate smooth business transactions. Our aim is to support the economy by enabling businesses to conduct transactions with ease while allowing companies to comply with law and regulations.
The compliance triangle: a structured relationship
In today's business environment, governments impose laws to protect the interests of consumers and businesses. This creates a clear system where sellers, buyers, and governments work together to follow laws and rules. This system includes sharing details of transactions and making sure that tax and legal duties are met. It emphasises how crucial it is to have accurate and timely information within this triangle.
"The ViDa report issued by the
European commission sets the tone and obliges the Member States to implement e-invoicing in their local legislation. This evolution is a key driver for our business model and is at same time a challenge for all European governments to motivate and oblige over 25 million companies to implement the e-invoicing tools. Within this market Unifiedpost aims to become a leading player."
Hans Leybaert
CEO and founder of Unifiedpost
Our strategy focuses on the compliance triangle
Our strategy centres on the compliance triangle, where we integrate e-invoicing,e-payments,e-reporting and e-identity services into a single, user-friendly platform.
E-invoicing:
1 the foundation of seamless transactions
E-invoicing, short for electronic invoicing, refers to the digital creation, transmission, and receipt of invoices in data format, eliminating the need for paper or PDF invoices. E-invoicing serves as the cornerstone of our vision, facilitating seamless and compliant transaction ﬂows. We support both B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2G (business-to-government) transactions, both domestically and across borders.
E-payments:connecting
2 e-invoices and payments for ecient cash ﬂow
Uniﬁedpost oﬀers a comprehensive approach to invoice payments and streamlining cash ﬂows. As a licensed payment institute, we have developed our own comprehensive payment solution on our platform, creating a uniﬁed and ecient system. This integrated approach ensures secure payment processing while aligning with tax and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, we meet tax authorities' requests for timely payment status updates.
E-reporting:
- fostering transparency and compliance
E-reporting simpliﬁes the process of reporting sales and purchase transactions while ensuring compliance with various tax and regulatory frameworks, all of which is reported to the relevant government and tax authorities. As the adoption of real-time reporting becomes a "must-have", we seamlessly adjust to meet evolving requirements.
4
E-identity:
building trust in the digital era
In the digital world, verifying identity is paramount. It builds trust, prevents fraud and adds an extra layer of security to electronic transactions. Identity veriﬁcation methods conﬁrm individuals' online identities, ensuring that the person claiming to be someone is indeed who they say they are. Moreover, our identity veriﬁcation mechanisms establish a secure link between the identiﬁed individual and the company they represent, enhancing the overall security of electronic transactions.
