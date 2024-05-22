Unifiedpost Group

Table of content

Message of the CEO & Chairman

6

1. Management Report

8

1.1

Our mission

9

1.2

Unifiedpost at glance

11

1.2.1

Simplifying business operations through cloud-based solutions

11

1.2.2

Key figures

12

1.3

Market analysis

15

1.3.1

Market overview

15

1.3.2

Competitive analysis

18

1.3.3

Customer segmentation

19

1.4

Regulatory environment

20

1.4.1

Regulatory landscape

20

1.4.2

Impact of "VAT in the Digital Age"

21

1.4.3

Compliance and adaptation

21

1.5 Business strategy and goals

22

1.5.1

Corporate objectives

22

1.5.2

Growth strategy

24

1.5.3

Product and service portfolio

25

1.5.3.1 Digital processing services - digital platform

25

1.5.3.2 Digital processing services - hybrid services

28

1.5.3.3 Postage & Parcel optimisation services

28

1.5.3.4 Transforming Government E-Invoicing (eFaktura)

29

1.5.4

Technological developments

30

1.6

Financial highlights

31

1.6.1

Key financial results

31

1.6.2

Activity report - UPG's Milestones in 2023

32

1.6.3

Highlights from the financial report

33

1.6.3.1

Digital processing services

33

1.6.3.2 Postage & Parcel optimisation

34

1.6.3.3 Result for the period

34

1.6.3.4

Goodwill

35

1.6.3.5

Intangible assets

35

1.6.3.6

Capital Increases

36

1.6.3.7

Equity evolution

36

1.6.3.8

Cash flow evolution

36

1.6.3.9

Financing

37

1.6.4

Information about circumstances that could adversely affect the development

37

1.6.5

Research and development

38

1.6.6

Important events after the balance sheet date

39

1.6.7 Statement by senior management in accordance with royal decree of 14 November 2007

40

1.7 Financial objectives

40

2.ESG Realisations and Objectives

41

2.1

Supporting sustainability with Unifiedpost's digital solutions

43

2.2

Our ESG approach and Unifiedpost's core values

44

2.3

Our core pillars (Unifiedpost's ESG framework)

46

2.4

Governance of ESG

47

2.4.1

The ESG Committee

47

2.5

Our 2023 ESG KPIs and 2022 - 2026 Roadmap

48

2.5.1

Environmental

48

2.5.1.1

Risk management

49

2.5.1.2

Guidelines and policies

49

2.5.1.3

Measures and progress

49

2.5.2

Social

52

2.5.2.1

Workforce overview - Key figures

53

2.5.2.2

Diversity and inclusion

57

2.5.2.3

Career management and training

59

2.5.2.4

Employee engagement survey 2023

60

2.5.2.5

Remuneration

60

2.5.2.6

Health & Safety

61

2.5.2.7

Incidents

62

2.5.2.8

Social Responsibility and charity activity

62

2.5.2.9

Roadmap 2024-2026

62

2.5.3

Governance

63

2.5.3.1

Governance

64

2.5.3.2

Impact, risk and opportunity management

65

2.5.3.3

Business conduct, policies and corporate culture

65

2.5.3.4

Management of relationships with suppliers

67

2.5.3.5

Anti-Corruption and anti-bribery

68

2.5.3.6

Payment practices

69

2.6

EU Taxonomy Reporting

70

2.6.1

Introduction

70

2.6.2

Procedure for assessing eligibility for the European Taxonomy for the financial year 2023

70

2.6.2.1

Eligibility of Unifiedpost Group's activities

70

2.6.2.2

KPIs of activities eligible for the European Taxonomy

71

2.6.3

Unifiedpost Group's Business Alignment Process for 2023

72

3.Corporate Governance

81

3.1 Corporate Governance Statement

82

3.1.1

Governance Model & Principles

82

3.1.2

Board of Directors

83

3.1.2.1

Composition of the Board of Directors

83

3.1.2.2

About the Board of Directors

86

3.1.3

Committees

87

3.1.3.1

Audit Committee

87

3.1.3.2

Remuneration and Nomination Committee

88

3.1.4

Management Committee

89

3.1.4.1

Composition of the Management Committee

89

3.1.5

Evaluation of the Board and its Committees

90

3.1.6

Annual General Meeting

90

3.2

Remuneration Report for financial year 2023

91

3.2.1

General introduction

91

3.2.1.1

Remuneration for the Members of the Board

91

3.2.1.2

Remuneration for the Management Committee

93

3.2.1.3

Evolution over time

97

3.2.2

Severance Clauses

99

3.2.3

Adjustments and claw-back

99

3.2.4

Annual change in remuneration

99

3.2.5

Impact votes casted during the previous General Meeting

100

3.3

Internal Control & Risk Management

101

3.3.1

Our overall approach to Risk Management

101

3.3.2

Top risk themes and Unifiedpost's response

101

3.3.2.1

Strategic risks

102

3.3.2.2

Financial risks

104

3.3.2.3

Operational risks

106

3.3.2.4

Compliance risks

110

3.3.3

Financial risk Management

111

3.3.3.1

Credit risk

111

3.3.3.2

Market risk

111

3.3.3.3

Liquidity risk

111

3.3.3.4

Capital risk management

111

3.3.4

Internal controls on financial reporting

112

3.4

Market abuse

113

3.5

Conflict of interest

113

3.6

Share Capital, shares & shareholders

114

3.6.1

Shareholder structure

114

3.6.2

Shareholders

114

3.6.2.1

Major shareholders of Unifiedpost

114

3.6.2.2

Agreement between Unifiedpost's shareholders

114

3.6.3

Authorised capital

114

3.6.3.1

Dividend policy

115

3.6.3.2

Holders of subscription rights

115

3.6.4

Anti-takeover provisions

115

3.6.5

Major agreement to which Unifiedpost is a party that come into force, undergo amendments or expires in

case of a change of control over Unifiedpost after a public takeover bid

115

3.7

Gender diversity

116

3.8

Relevant information in the event of a takeover bid

116

3.8.1

Capital structure

116

3.8.2

Restrictions on transfers of securities

116

3.8.3

Holders of securities with special control rights

116

3.8.4

Restriction on voting rights

116

3.8.5

Shareholder agreements

116

3.8.6

Competence of the Board of Directors regarding buy back of shares or emission of shares

117

3.8.7

Major agreement to which Unifiedpost is a party that come into force, undergo amendments or expires in

case of a change of control over Unifiedpost after a public takeover bid

117

3.8.8

Agreements with directors or employees that include compensation in case of dismissal or resignation

117

following a public takeover bid

3.9 Consultation of Unifiedpost's documents

118

3.10 Statutory auditor

118

4.Financial Statements

119

4.1

Consolidated Financial Statements

120

4.2

Statutory financial Statements

200

4.2.1

Income Statement

200

4.2.2

Balance sheet

201

5.Other

202

5.1

Glossary

203

5.2

APMs

206

Message of the CEO & Chairman

We, as Chairman and CEO of Unifiedpost Group, are proud to present the Annual Report for 2023. Despite the complex market dynamics and the regulatory shifts we navigated this year, our Group has remained steadfast in its mission, continuing to deliver double-digit growth and expanding our market presence with innovative solutions and services.

Our journey since the IPO has been transformative, guided by the revolution in business operations due to increased digitalisation and regulatory requirements. The market is embracing digital solutions, primarily due to regulations across Europe and globally in areas such as e-invoicing,e-reporting,e-payments, and e-identity. Our response to this shift has been proactive and robust, ensuring Unifiedpost remains at the forefront of this digital evolution.

In 2023, we focused on consolidating our offerings, creating a comprehensive platform that integrates these services to meet the varied needs of all businesses. We are proud to say that our platform, developed with a modular approach and capable of full self-service, is now a benchmark in the industry. Our commitment to innovation has been unwavering, as evidenced by the successful deployment of our solutions in markets like Serbia, where we quickly onboarded businesses onto a digital platform, showcasing our ability to turn compliance into opportunity.

  • We, at Unifiedpost Group, have successfully turned regulatory
    compliance into a strategic
    opportunity, enabling businesses
    of all sizes to embrace digital transformation with confidence and efficiency."

Hans Leybaert

CEO and founder of Unifiedpost

As we navigate the complexities of diverse regulations and the unifying directives like ViDA, we have proven our agility and the robustness of our solutions. The delay in regulatory implementation in countries like France and Poland has not deterred us but rather provided an expanded timeline to refine our offerings and prepare for the surge in demand that will follow.

Our financial results reflect the successful execution of our strategy, and we remain on track to become free cash flow positive as projected. We have achieved this through diligent cost control measures and a relentless focus on sustainable growth.

Stefan Yee
Chairman of Unifiedpost

"Unifiedpost Group's scalable platform and comprehensive services are the future of business operations, offering unmatched integration of e-invoicing,e-payments, and e-reporting to support businesses as they

navigate the evolving digital landscape."

We are also excited about the future, as we look forward to the mandatory B2B e-invoicing in Belgium and other EU countries, which will open up significant opportunities for Unifiedpost Group. Our platform is not just a tool for compliance but a gateway for businesses to enter the digital age with confidence, supported by our suite of services that span from e-invoicing to embedded payments and financing.

To conclude, we want to express our sincere gratitude to our employees, whose expertise and dedication have been the cornerstone of our success. To our customers and partners, your trust and collaboration have been invaluable. Together, we have not only achieved but also surpassed our goals, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

As we look to the future, we are energised by the opportunities that lie ahead. We are committed to leveraging our technology and expertise to support businesses

through the forthcoming regulatory changes and beyond. Together, we will continue to shape the future of digital business operations and create value for all our stakeholders.

Thank you for your continued support.

Hans Leybaert

Stefan Yee

CEO

Chairman

1. Management Report

1.1 Our mission

Our vision: simplifying buying and selling

Imagine a world where business transactions seamlessly cross borders, invoice payments are effortlessly and tax compliance is straightforward. This is the world we envision - one where businesses can flourish without the burden of complexity.

At Unifiedpost, we make business easy and smart by offering enterprises tools to build digital connections with their customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. By doing so, we help our customers become more efficient, cost effective and compliant.

In today's globalised world, where businesses operate across borders, we strive to facilitate smooth business transactions. Our aim is to support the economy by enabling businesses to conduct transactions with ease while allowing companies to comply with law and regulations.

The compliance triangle: a structured relationship

In today's business environment, governments impose laws to protect the interests of consumers and businesses. This creates a clear system where sellers, buyers, and governments work together to follow laws and rules. This system includes sharing details of transactions and making sure that tax and legal duties are met. It emphasises how crucial it is to have accurate and timely information within this triangle.

"The ViDa report issued by the

European commission sets the tone and obliges the Member States to implement e-invoicing in their local legislation. This evolution is a key driver for our business model and is at same time a challenge for all European governments to motivate and oblige over 25 million companies to implement the e-invoicing tools. Within this market Unifiedpost aims to become a leading player."

Hans Leybaert

CEO and founder of Unifiedpost

Our strategy focuses on the compliance triangle

Our strategy centres on the compliance triangle, where we integrate e-invoicing,e-payments,e-reporting and e-identity services into a single, user-friendly platform.

E-invoicing:

1 the foundation of seamless transactions

E-invoicing, short for electronic invoicing, refers to the digital creation, transmission, and receipt of invoices in data format, eliminating the need for paper or PDF invoices. E-invoicing serves as the cornerstone of our vision, facilitating seamless and compliant transaction ﬂows. We support both B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2G (business-to-government) transactions, both domestically and across borders.

E-payments:connecting

2 e-invoices and payments for ecient cash ﬂow

Uniﬁedpost oﬀers a comprehensive approach to invoice payments and streamlining cash ﬂows. As a licensed payment institute, we have developed our own comprehensive payment solution on our platform, creating a uniﬁed and ecient system. This integrated approach ensures secure payment processing while aligning with tax and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, we meet tax authorities' requests for timely payment status updates.

E-reporting:

  • fostering transparency and compliance

E-reporting simpliﬁes the process of reporting sales and purchase transactions while ensuring compliance with various tax and regulatory frameworks, all of which is reported to the relevant government and tax authorities. As the adoption of real-time reporting becomes a "must-have", we seamlessly adjust to meet evolving requirements.

4

E-identity:

building trust in the digital era

In the digital world, verifying identity is paramount. It builds trust, prevents fraud and adds an extra layer of security to electronic transactions. Identity veriﬁcation methods conﬁrm individuals' online identities, ensuring that the person claiming to be someone is indeed who they say they are. Moreover, our identity veriﬁcation mechanisms establish a secure link between the identiﬁed individual and the company they represent, enhancing the overall security of electronic transactions.

