Message of the CEO & Chairman

We, as Chairman and CEO of Unifiedpost Group, are proud to present the Annual Report for 2023. Despite the complex market dynamics and the regulatory shifts we navigated this year, our Group has remained steadfast in its mission, continuing to deliver double-digit growth and expanding our market presence with innovative solutions and services.

Our journey since the IPO has been transformative, guided by the revolution in business operations due to increased digitalisation and regulatory requirements. The market is embracing digital solutions, primarily due to regulations across Europe and globally in areas such as e-invoicing,e-reporting,e-payments, and e-identity. Our response to this shift has been proactive and robust, ensuring Unifiedpost remains at the forefront of this digital evolution.

In 2023, we focused on consolidating our offerings, creating a comprehensive platform that integrates these services to meet the varied needs of all businesses. We are proud to say that our platform, developed with a modular approach and capable of full self-service, is now a benchmark in the industry. Our commitment to innovation has been unwavering, as evidenced by the successful deployment of our solutions in markets like Serbia, where we quickly onboarded businesses onto a digital platform, showcasing our ability to turn compliance into opportunity.

We, at Unifiedpost Group, have successfully turned regulatory

compliance into a strategic

opportunity, enabling businesses

of all sizes to embrace digital transformation with confidence and efficiency. "

Hans Leybaert

CEO and founder of Unifiedpost

As we navigate the complexities of diverse regulations and the unifying directives like ViDA, we have proven our agility and the robustness of our solutions. The delay in regulatory implementation in countries like France and Poland has not deterred us but rather provided an expanded timeline to refine our offerings and prepare for the surge in demand that will follow.

Our financial results reflect the successful execution of our strategy, and we remain on track to become free cash flow positive as projected. We have achieved this through diligent cost control measures and a relentless focus on sustainable growth.