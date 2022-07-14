Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Unifiedpost Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPG   BE0974371032

UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA

(UPG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
2.425 EUR   -3.77%
01:06aUnifiedpost Group welcomes Alychlo as reference shareholder
BU
06/14Overview of Recent Financing of Unifiedpost by Francisco Partners
BU
06/09UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unifiedpost Group welcomes Alychlo as reference shareholder

07/14/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) today announces that Alychlo, the investment vehicle of Marc Coucke, has increased its stake to 11.93% of the shares.

On 11 July 2022, Alychlo N.V. exceeded the 10% threshold and the investment company held 4,120,282 shares (11.93%).

Hans Leybaert, CEO and founder of Unifiedpost: “We are delighted to welcome Alychlo as a new reference shareholder. It’s a strong confirmation that this locally rooted family office believes in our future-oriented product offering and supports us in further writing Unifiedpost’s long-term growth story.”

Nationale Nederlanden, PE Group, PMV, and FPIM are also among Unifiedpost Group’s reference shareholders.

Financial calendar for 2022

  • 12 August 2022

Publication of Business Update H1 2022

  • 16 September 2022

Publication of Financial Results H1 2022

  • 10 November 2022

Publication of Business Update Q3 2022

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud platform for SME business services based on “Documents”, “Identification” and “Payments”. Unifiedpost develops and operates a 100% cloud platform for administrative and financial services that enable a real-time and seamless connection between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers and other players in the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop approach, Unifiedpost’s mission is to organise the administrative and financial processes of its customers in a simple and smart way. Since its inception in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly with offices in 32 countries. In 2021, more than 500 million documents were processed and more than 1,600,000 SMEs were reached via the platform, as well as more than 2,500 larger companies.

Facts and figures worthy of mention:

  • Founded in 2001, a proven track record
  • 2021 turnover of €171 million
  • 1,400+ employees
  • A diverse, large and growing customer base in a wide range of sectors (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social services, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)
  • Unifiedpost Payments, a 100% subsidiary, is recognised by the National Bank of Belgium as a payment institution
  • Certified Swift partner
  • International track record in mergers and acquisitions
  • Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, code: UPG

(*) Warning regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, forward-looking statements, opinions and other forward-looking declarations with respect to the anticipated future performance of Unifiedpost Group and the markets in which Unifiedpost Group operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events. They naturally involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time they are made, but may not prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance, or events could therefore differ materially from the results, performance, or events expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Unifiedpost Group has no obligation to update, clarify, or improve any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise, and disclaims any liability with respect thereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Unifiedpost Group SA – https://www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA
01:06aUnifiedpost Group welcomes Alychlo as reference shareholder
BU
06/14Overview of Recent Financing of Unifiedpost by Francisco Partners
BU
06/09UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/23UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Press Release
CO
05/23UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : 1st quarter results
CO
05/17UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Proxy Statments
CO
04/15UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Report
CO
04/15Unifiedpost Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/15UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/15UNIFIEDPOST : Group Structure
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 191 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 -36,0 M -36,3 M -36,3 M
Net Debt 2022 58,0 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 419
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Unifiedpost Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,43 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 890%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Leybaert Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurent Marcelis Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Yee Chairman
Tom van Acker Chief Operational Officer
Joost Uwents Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIEDPOST GROUP SA-83.79%85
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.86%1 897 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.00%49 117
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.22%48 813
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.85%46 872
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.24%42 528