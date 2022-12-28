Unifique Telecomunicações S A : Fato Relevante

UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Fato Relevante
Aquisição da ViaWebRS no Estado do Rio Grande do Sul
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Companhia") vem, em atendimento ao disposto no §4º do artigo 157 da Lei n.º 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."), nos termos e para fins da Resolução da CVM n.º 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que foi celebrado, na presente data, Contrato de Compra e Venda de Quotas e Ações e Outras Avenças entre a Companhia e os acionistas da RMA Holding S.A ("ViaWebRS") para regular a aquisição, pela Companhia, da totalidade do capital social da ViaWebRS, e de suas subsidiárias ("Transação").
Sobre a ViaWebRS e condições da Transação:
A ViaWebRS atua desde 2008 no mercado de provedor de internet e atualmente atende clientes pessoas físicas e clientes corporativos em 17 cidades gaúchas. Possui aproximadamente 27 mil acessos via fibra ótica. A sede da empresa se situa em Sapucaia do Sul -RS e possui lojas físicas nas cidades de Canoas- RS, São Leopoldo-RS e Taquara-RS.
O valor da empresa "Entreprise Value" foi avaliado em R$ 76.937.000 (Setenta e seis milhões novecentos e trinta e sete mil reais) sendo constituído por R$ 35.775.000 (trinta e cinco milhões setecentos e setenta e cinco mil reais) em dívida líquida a ser assumida pela Companhia e Preço Base de Aquisição "Equity Value" de R$ 41.162.000 (quarenta e um milhões cento e sessenta e dois mil reais) que terá como forma de pagamento um valor à vista de 23% do Equity Value, 67% a serem pagos em 35 (trinta e cinco) parcelas mensais e consecutivas e uma parcela única do restante (10%) no 60º mês após o fechamento da Transação. As parcelas do contrato de aquisição são indexadas pelo IPCA.
O Preço Base de Aquisição está sujeito, ainda, a determinados ajustes decorrentes da transferência de aproximadamente 27.000 acessos, dos ativos envolvidos na transação, e das obrigações de indenização assumidas. O contrato celebrado contém cláusula de Obrigação de Não Concorrência das partes vendedoras pelo período de 5 (cinco) anos e prevê cláusula de Ajuste do Preço Base "Earnout" mediante crescimento da receita operacional no prazo de 12 (doze) meses.
A aquisição representa 18% da base de clientes atuais da Companhia no Estado do Rio Grande do Sul e faz parte de sua estratégia de crescimento e consolidação de uma base relevante de clientes atendidos com a tecnologia fibra ótica no mercado gaúcho.
A Companhia informa que ainda está avaliando com seus assessores se a operação estará sujeita aos termos do artigo 256 da Lei das S.A. e, neste caso, se haverá direito de recesso. Caso se aplique o artigo 256 da Lei das S.A., a Companhia levará a aquisição para ratificação pela assembleia geral, nos termos da legislação aplicável.
Timbó, 28 de Dezembro de 2022 José Wilson de Souza Junior Diretor-Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Material Fact
Acquisition of ViaWebRS in the State of Rio Grande do Sul
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") entered into an agreement on the date hereof. 44, of August 23, 2021, to inform its shareholders and the market in general that on the date hereof a Quotas and Shares Purchase and Other Covenants Agreement was entered into between the Company and the shareholders of RMA Holding S.A ("ViaWebRS") to regulate the acquisition, by the Company, of all the capital stock of ViaWebRS, and its subsidiaries ("Transaction").
About ViaWebRS and Transaction Conditions:
ViaWebRS operates since 2008 in the Internet Service Provider market and currently serves individual and corporate customers in 17 cities of Rio Grande do Sul. It has approximately 30,000 accesses via optical fiber. The company's headquarters is located in Sapucaia do Sul -RS and has stores in the cities of Canoas-RS, São Leopoldo-RS, and Taquara-RS.
The Enterprise Value was evaluated at BRL76,937,000 (seventy-six million, nine hundred and thirty- seven thousand reais), consisting of BRL35,775,000 (thirty-five million, seven hundred and seventy-five thousand reais) in net debt to be assumed by the Company and a Base Acquisition Price "Equity Value" of BRL41,162,000 (forty-one million, one hundred and sixty-two thousand reais) which will be paid in the form of a cash payment of 23% of the Equity Value, 67% to be paid in 35 (thirty-five) consecutive monthly installments and a single installment of the remainder (10%) in the 60th month after the closing of the Transaction. The installments of the acquisition contract are indexed by the IPCA.
The Base Acquisition Price is also subject to certain adjustments resulting from the transfer of approximately 27,000 accesses, the assets involved in the transaction, and the indemnity obligations assumed. The contract contains a clause of Non-Compete Obligation of the selling parties for a period of 5 (five) years and foresee a clause of Adjustment of the Base Price "Earnout" linked with the growth of the operational revenue within 12 (twelve) months.
The acquisition represents 18% of the Company's current customer base in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Rio Grande do Sul market.
The Company informs that it is still evaluating with its advisors if the operation will be subject to the terms of article 256 of the Corporations Law and, in this case, if there will be withdrawal rights. If article 256 of the S.A. Law applies, the Company will take the acquisition to the general assembly for ratification, under the terms of the applicable legislation.
Timbó, December 28, 2022
José Wilson de Souza Junior
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer