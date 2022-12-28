Unifique Telecomunicações S A : Fato Relevante

UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.

Material Fact

Acquisition of ViaWebRS in the State of Rio Grande do Sul

Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") entered into an agreement on the date hereof. 44, of August 23, 2021, to inform its shareholders and the market in general that on the date hereof a Quotas and Shares Purchase and Other Covenants Agreement was entered into between the Company and the shareholders of RMA Holding S.A ("ViaWebRS") to regulate the acquisition, by the Company, of all the capital stock of ViaWebRS, and its subsidiaries ("Transaction").

About ViaWebRS and Transaction Conditions:

ViaWebRS operates since 2008 in the Internet Service Provider market and currently serves individual and corporate customers in 17 cities of Rio Grande do Sul. It has approximately 30,000 accesses via optical fiber. The company's headquarters is located in Sapucaia do Sul -RS and has stores in the cities of Canoas-RS, São Leopoldo-RS, and Taquara-RS.

The Enterprise Value was evaluated at BRL76,937,000 (seventy-six million, nine hundred and thirty- seven thousand reais), consisting of BRL35,775,000 (thirty-five million, seven hundred and seventy-five thousand reais) in net debt to be assumed by the Company and a Base Acquisition Price "Equity Value" of BRL41,162,000 (forty-one million, one hundred and sixty-two thousand reais) which will be paid in the form of a cash payment of 23% of the Equity Value, 67% to be paid in 35 (thirty-five) consecutive monthly installments and a single installment of the remainder (10%) in the 60th month after the closing of the Transaction. The installments of the acquisition contract are indexed by the IPCA.

The Base Acquisition Price is also subject to certain adjustments resulting from the transfer of approximately 27,000 accesses, the assets involved in the transaction, and the indemnity obligations assumed. The contract contains a clause of Non-Compete Obligation of the selling parties for a period of 5 (five) years and foresee a clause of Adjustment of the Base Price "Earnout" linked with the growth of the operational revenue within 12 (twelve) months.

The acquisition represents 18% of the Company's current customer base in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Rio Grande do Sul market.

The Company informs that it is still evaluating with its advisors if the operation will be subject to the terms of article 256 of the Corporations Law and, in this case, if there will be withdrawal rights. If article 256 of the S.A. Law applies, the Company will take the acquisition to the general assembly for ratification, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

Timbó, December 28, 2022

