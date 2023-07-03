UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Fato Relevante
Aquisição de ISP em Jaraguá do Sul - SC
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Companhia") vem, em atendimento ao disposto no §4º do artigo 157 da Lei n.º 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."), nos termos e para fins da Resolução da CVM n.º 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que foi celebrado Contrato de Compra e Venda de Quotas e Ações e Outras Avenças entre a Companhia e os acionistas da Naxi Serviço de Teconologia e Consultoria Ltda. ("Naxi") para regular a aquisição, pela Companhia, da totalidade do capital social da sociedade.
Sobre a adquirida e condições da transação:
A Naxi é a empresa detentora da carteira de clientes oriundos da Naxi Telecomunicações Ltda. que atua desde 2009 no mercado de provedor de internet. A Naxi atende clientes pessoas físicas e clientes corporativos nas seguintes cidades catarinenses: Jaraguá do Sul; Guaramirim; Schroeder; e Massaranduba. Possui aproximadamente 17.500 acessos via fibra ótica.
A aquisição representa 3% da base de clientes atuais da Companhia no Estado de Santa Catarina e faz parte de sua estratégia de crescimento e consolidação de uma base relevante de clientes atendidos com a tecnologia fibra ótica no mercado catarinense.
A Naxi utiliza a infraestrutura de alta capacidade (XGS-PON) de outra empresa do mesmo grupo econômico para transporte de dados. A Companhia fará locação desta rede com opção de compra enquanto planeja a migração dos clientes para sua rede própria ou integração das redes.
A sociedade adquirida não possui dívida líquida e o Preço Base de Aquisição "Equity Value" foi avaliado em R$ 35.198.000 (trinta e cinco milhões e cento e noventa e oito mil reais) e terá como forma de pagamento: (i) a primeira parcela a ser paga até dia 10 de julho de 2023 no montante total de R$10.910.400,00 (dez milhões e novecentos e dez mil e quatrocentos reais; (ii) as parcelas de nº 2 e 3 pagas a partir de 20 de julho de 2023 de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutiva, no valor de R$7.754.656,00 (sete milhões e setecentos e cinquenta e quatro mil e seiscentos e cinquenta e seis reais); (iii) as parcelas nº 4 a 7 pagas de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutiva, no valor de R$ 1.034.656,00 (um milhão e trinta e quatro mil e seiscentos e cinquenta e seis reais); (iv) as parcelas de nº 8 a 37 pagas de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutivamente, no valor de R$ 49.036,00 (quarenta e nove mil e trinta e seis reais); (v) parcela nº 38 no valor de R$ 3.519.600,00 (três milhões e quinhentos e dezenove mil e seiscentos reais), correspondente a 10% (dez por cento) do Preço de Aquisição, será paga 60 (sessenta) meses a contar da Data de Fechamento.
As parcelas estão sujeitas à correção monetária mensal pela variação positiva do IPCA, ou outro índice oficial que venha substituí-lo, acrescido de 2% ao ano ("IPCA+2%").
O Preço Base de Aquisição está sujeito, ainda, a determinados ajustes decorrentes da transferência de aproximadamente 17.500 acessos, dos ativos envolvidos na transação, e das obrigações de indenização assumidas. O contrato celebrado contém cláusula de Obrigação de Não Concorrência das partes vendedoras pelo período de 5 (cinco) anos.
A Transação não se caracteriza como um investimento relevante, nos termos dos artigos 247 e 256, inciso I da Lei 6.404/06 (Lei das Sociedades por Ações "Lei das S.A.") dado que o preço pago pela Companhia na Aquisição (preço de compra) não representou mais de 10% (dez por cento) do valor do patrimônio líquido da Companhia, não se enquadrando a Aquisição, portanto, no conceito de "investimento relevante" de que trata o artigo 256 cominado com o artigo 247, § único, da Lei das S.A.
A Companhia encaminhou para sua assessoria externa a documentação necessária para elaboração de parecer técnico "Laudo de Avaliação", onde o valor do patrimônio líquido da adquirida será avaliado a preço de mercado de acordo com os critérios de avaliação previstos no artigo 183 da Lei 6.404/06 e, desta forma, determinar se o preço médio pago por ação/quota ultrapassou, ou não, uma vez e meia (1,5x) o maior dos 3 (três) parâmetros estabelecidos no inciso II do artigo 256 da Lei das S.A.
Uma vez concluído o Laudo de Avaliação, a Companhia se manifestará na Data de Fechamento da operação sobre a necessidade de ratificação da aquisição mediante assembleia geral e do direito de recesso aos seus acionistas.
A Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer fatos relacionados aos assuntos aqui tratados.
Timbó, 3 de Julho de 2023
José Wilson de Souza Junior
Diretor-Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Material Fact
ISP Acquisition in the city of Jaraguá do Sul - SC
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") hereby, in compliance with the provisions of §paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, inform its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and the shareholders of Naxi Serviço de Teconologia e Consultoria Ltda. ("Naxi") entered into an Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Quotas and Shares and Other Covenants to regulate the acquisition by the Company of all of the company's capital stock.
About the acquired company and conditions of the transaction:
Naxi is the company that holds the portfolio of clients originating from Naxi Telecomunicações Ltda which has been operating since 2009 in the internet service provider market. Naxi serves individuals and corporate clients in the following cities in Santa Catarina State: Jaraguá do Sul; Guaramirim; Schroeder; e Massaranduba. It has approximately 17,500 fiber optic accesses.
The acquisition represents 3.0% of the Company's current customer base in the state of Santa Catarina and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Santa Catarina market.
Naxi uses a premium infrastructure (XGS-PON) of another company of the same economic group for data transport. The company will lease this network with a purchase option while it plans the migration of customers to its own network or the integration of the networks.
The acquired company has no net debt and the Base Acquisition Price "Equity Value" was evaluated at R$35,198,000 (thirty-five million, one hundred and ninety-eight thousand reais) and will be paid in: (i) the first installment to be paid until July 10, 2023 in the total amount of R$10. 910,400.00 (ten million, nine hundred ten thousand, four hundred Reais); (ii) installments 2 and 3 to be paid as of July 20, 2023 in a monthly, successive, and consecutive manner, in the amount of R$7,754. 656.00 (seven million, seven hundred fifty-four thousand, six hundred fifty-six reais); (iii) installments 4 through 7 paid on a monthly, successive and consecutive basis, in the amount of R$ 1,034,656.00 (one million, thirty-four thousand, six hundred fifty-six reais); (iv) installments 8 through 37 paid on a monthly, successive and consecutive basis, in the amount of R$ 49. 036.00 (forty-nine thousand and thirty-six Reais); (v) installment no. 38 in the amount of R$ 3,519,600.00 (three million, five hundred nineteen thousand and six hundred Reais), corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the Purchase Price, will be paid 60 (sixty) months after the Closing Date.
The installments are subject to monthly monetary correction by the positive variation of the IPCA, or another official index that replaces it, plus 2% per year ("IPCA+2%").
The Base Acquisition Price is also subject to certain adjustments resulting from the transfer of approximately 17,500 accesses, the assets involved in the transaction, and the indemnification obligations assumed. The agreement contains a clause of Non-Compete Obligation of the selling parties for a period of 5 years.
The Transaction is not characterized as a relevant investment, under the terms of articles 247 and 256, item I of Law 6404/06 (Brazilian Corporations Law "Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), since the price paid by the Company for the Acquisition (purchase price) did not represent more than 10% (ten percent) of the Company's Equity, not fitting, therefore, into the concept of "relevant investment" dealt with in article 256 combined with article 247, sole paragraph, of the Corporation Law.
The Company forwarded to its external counsel the documentation necessary for the preparation of a technical report "Appraisal Report", where the value of the net equity of the acquired company will be appraised at market price according to the appraisal criteria provided for in article 183 of Law 6404/06 and this way, determine if the average price paid per share/quota exceeded, or not, one and a half times (1,5x) the highest of the 3 (three) parameters established in the item II of the article 256 of the Corporations Law.
Once the Appraisal Report is concluded, the Company will manifest itself on the Closing Date of the operation about the need for ratification of the acquisition through a general meeting and the right of withdrawal to its shareholders.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any facts related to the matters addressed herein.
Timbó, July 3, 2023
José Wilson de Souza Junior
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unifique Telecomunicações SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 11:23:05 UTC.