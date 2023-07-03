A sociedade adquirida não possui dívida líquida e o Preço Base de Aquisição "Equity Value" foi avaliado em R$ 35.198.000 (trinta e cinco milhões e cento e noventa e oito mil reais) e terá como forma de pagamento: (i) a primeira parcela a ser paga até dia 10 de julho de 2023 no montante total de R$10.910.400,00 (dez milhões e novecentos e dez mil e quatrocentos reais; (ii) as parcelas de nº 2 e 3 pagas a partir de 20 de julho de 2023 de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutiva, no valor de R$7.754.656,00 (sete milhões e setecentos e cinquenta e quatro mil e seiscentos e cinquenta e seis reais); (iii) as parcelas nº 4 a 7 pagas de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutiva, no valor de R$ 1.034.656,00 (um milhão e trinta e quatro mil e seiscentos e cinquenta e seis reais); (iv) as parcelas de nº 8 a 37 pagas de forma mensal, sucessiva e consecutivamente, no valor de R$ 49.036,00 (quarenta e nove mil e trinta e seis reais); (v) parcela nº 38 no valor de R$ 3.519.600,00 (três milhões e quinhentos e dezenove mil e seiscentos reais), correspondente a 10% (dez por cento) do Preço de Aquisição, será paga 60 (sessenta) meses a contar da Data de Fechamento.

Material Fact

ISP Acquisition in the city of Jaraguá do Sul - SC

Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") hereby, in compliance with the provisions of §paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, inform its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and the shareholders of Naxi Serviço de Teconologia e Consultoria Ltda. ("Naxi") entered into an Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Quotas and Shares and Other Covenants to regulate the acquisition by the Company of all of the company's capital stock.

About the acquired company and conditions of the transaction:

Naxi is the company that holds the portfolio of clients originating from Naxi Telecomunicações Ltda which has been operating since 2009 in the internet service provider market. Naxi serves individuals and corporate clients in the following cities in Santa Catarina State: Jaraguá do Sul; Guaramirim; Schroeder; e Massaranduba. It has approximately 17,500 fiber optic accesses.

The acquisition represents 3.0% of the Company's current customer base in the state of Santa Catarina and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Santa Catarina market.

Naxi uses a premium infrastructure (XGS-PON) of another company of the same economic group for data transport. The company will lease this network with a purchase option while it plans the migration of customers to its own network or the integration of the networks.

The acquired company has no net debt and the Base Acquisition Price "Equity Value" was evaluated at R$35,198,000 (thirty-five million, one hundred and ninety-eight thousand reais) and will be paid in: (i) the first installment to be paid until July 10, 2023 in the total amount of R$10. 910,400.00 (ten million, nine hundred ten thousand, four hundred Reais); (ii) installments 2 and 3 to be paid as of July 20, 2023 in a monthly, successive, and consecutive manner, in the amount of R$7,754. 656.00 (seven million, seven hundred fifty-four thousand, six hundred fifty-six reais); (iii) installments 4 through 7 paid on a monthly, successive and consecutive basis, in the amount of R$ 1,034,656.00 (one million, thirty-four thousand, six hundred fifty-six reais); (iv) installments 8 through 37 paid on a monthly, successive and consecutive basis, in the amount of R$ 49. 036.00 (forty-nine thousand and thirty-six Reais); (v) installment no. 38 in the amount of R$ 3,519,600.00 (three million, five hundred nineteen thousand and six hundred Reais), corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the Purchase Price, will be paid 60 (sixty) months after the Closing Date.

The installments are subject to monthly monetary correction by the positive variation of the IPCA, or another official index that replaces it, plus 2% per year ("IPCA+2%").