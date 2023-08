UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08

NIRE 42.300.049.417

CVM n° 26050

Material Fact

Resignation and appointment of members of the Board of Directors

Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, that:

On this date, for personal reasons, Mr. Clever Mannes resigned as a sitting member and Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, to which he had been elected at the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 2023.

In place of Mr. Clever Mannes and on the recommendation of the controlling shareholder, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, appointed Mr. Roberto Rittes de Oliveira Silva as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, with a term of office until the next General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, pursuant to article 150 of Law 6.404/76.

Mr. Roberto Rittes is an administrator graduated from FGV, with a master's degree from Harvard Business School. In the Telecommunications area, he served as CEO of Nextel Brazil/NII Holdings from 2017 to 2020 and was Head of Mobile Operations and Business Development at Brasil Telecom between 2004 and 2008. He has extensive experience in finance and strategic planning, having held positions as CFO, CEO and Board Member in Brazilian and foreign companies.

For the position of vice-chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, the Board appointed Mr. Luiz Carlos Passetti, who already holds the position of independent member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Directors hereby appointed shall take office by signing the respective terms of office, drawn up in the Book of Minutes of Meetings of the Board of Directors, and, where applicable, by submitting a statement of clearance for legal duties.

The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Clever Mannes for his services as a director.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments in the matter described in the paragraphs above.

Timbó, August 29, 2023

José Wilson Souza Júnior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer