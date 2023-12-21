UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Fato Relevante
Aquisição de ISP no Planalto Catarinense
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Companhia") vem, em atendimento ao disposto no §4º do artigo 157 da Lei n.º 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."), nos termos e para fins da Resolução da CVM n.º 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que foi celebrado Contrato de Compra e Venda de Quotas e Ações e Outras Avenças entre a Companhia e os acionistas da Vex Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Vex") para regular a aquisição, pela Companhia, da totalidade do capital social da sociedade.
Sobre a adquirida e condições da transação:
A Vex é a empresa detentora da carteira de clientes oriundos da Vexpert Telecom Ltda. que atua desde 2007 no mercado de provedor de internet. A Vex atende clientes pessoas físicas e clientes corporativos em cerca de 50 cidades catarinenses do Planalto Catarinense desde a região Serrana até o Vale do Contestado. Possui aproximadamente 28.000 acessos via fibra ótica.
A aquisição representa 5,3% da base de clientes atuais da Companhia no Estado de Santa Catarina e faz parte de sua estratégia de crescimento e consolidação de uma base relevante de clientes atendidos com a tecnologia fibra ótica no mercado catarinense, bem como a expansão da infraestrutura de transporte via fibra ótica visando a implementação de Estações Rádio Base - ERBs para o Serviço Móvel Pessoal - SMP com tecnologia 5G.
A Vex utiliza a infraestrutura de fibra ótica de outra empresa do mesmo grupo econômico para transporte de dados. A Companhia fará locação desta rede com opção de compra enquanto planeja a migração dos clientes para sua rede própria ou integração das redes.
A sociedade adquirida não possui dívida líquida e o Preço Base de Aquisição "Equity Value" foi avaliado em R$ 25.160.000 (vinte e cinco milhões cento e sessenta mil reais) e terá como forma de pagamento:
- parcela à vista no montante total de R$7.548.000 (sete milhões quinhentos e quarenta e oito mil reais); (ii) 36 (trinta e seis) parcelas mensais, sucessivas e consecutivas, no valor de R$436.811,00 (quatrocentos e trinta e seis mil oitocentos e onze reais) e; (iii) parcela única de R$ 1.887.000 (um milhão oitocentos e oitenta e sete reais mil reais) a ser paga no prazo de 60 (sessenta) meses a partir da Data de Fechamento da aquisição.
As parcelas estão sujeitas à correção monetária mensal pela variação positiva do IPCA, ou outro índice oficial que venha substituí-lo.
O Preço Base de Aquisição está sujeito, ainda, a determinados ajustes decorrentes da transferência de aproximadamente 28.000 acessos, dos ativos envolvidos na transação, e das obrigações de indenização assumidas. O contrato celebrado contém cláusula de Obrigação de Não Concorrência das partes vendedoras pelo período de 5 (cinco) anos.
A Transação não se caracteriza como um investimento relevante, nos termos dos artigos 247 e 256, inciso I da Lei 6.404/06 (Lei das Sociedades por Ações "Lei das S.A.") dado que o preço pago pela Companhia na Aquisição (preço de compra) não representou mais de 10% (dez por cento) do valor do patrimônio líquido da Companhia, não se enquadrando a Aquisição, portanto, no conceito de "investimento relevante" de que trata o artigo 256 cominado com o artigo 247, § único, da Lei das S.A.
A Companhia encaminhou para sua assessoria externa a documentação necessária para elaboração de parecer técnico "Laudo de Avaliação", onde o valor do patrimônio líquido da adquirida será avaliado a preço de mercado de acordo com os critérios de avaliação previstos no artigo 183 da Lei 6.404/06 e, desta forma, determinar se o preço médio pago por ação/quota ultrapassou, ou não, uma vez e meia (1,5x) o maior dos 3 (três) parâmetros estabelecidos no inciso II do artigo 256 da Lei das S.A.
Uma vez concluído o Laudo de Avaliação, a Companhia se manifestará na Data de Fechamento da operação sobre a necessidade de ratificação da aquisição mediante assembleia geral e do direito de recesso aos seus acionistas.
A Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer fatos relacionados aos assuntos aqui tratados.
Timbó, 21 de Dezembro de 2023
José Wilson de Souza Junior
Diretor-Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.049.417
CVM n° 26050
Material Fact
ISP Acquisition in the Santa Catarina State Plateau
Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") hereby, in compliance with the provisions of §paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, inform its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and the shareholders of Vexpert Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Vexpert") entered into an Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Quotas and Shares and Other Covenants to regulate the acquisition by the Company of all of the company's capital stock.
About the acquired company and conditions of the transaction:
Vexpert is the company that holds the portfolio of clients originating from Vexpert Telecom Ltda which has been operating since 2007 in the internet service provider market. Vexpert serves individuals and corporate clients in around 50 cities in the state of Santa Catarina, from the Serrana region to the Contestado Valley. It has approximately 28,000 fiber optic accesses.
The acquisition represents 5,3% of the Company's current customer base in the state of Santa Catarina and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Santa Catarina market, as well as the expansion of the fiber optic transport infrastructure for the implementation of Base Transceiver Station for the Mobile Service with 5G technology.
Vexpert uses fiber optics infrastructure of another company of the same economic group for data transport. The company will lease this network with a purchase option while it plans the migration of customers to its own network or the integration of the networks.
The acquired company has no net debt and the Base Acquisition Price "Equity Value" was valued at R$25,160,000 (twenty-five million one hundred and sixty thousand reais) and will be paid as follows: (i) a cash payment in the total amount of R$7,548. 000 (seven million five hundred and forty-eight thousand reais); (ii) 36 (thirty-six) successive and consecutive monthly installments in the amount of R$436,811.00 (four hundred and thirty-six thousand eight hundred and eleven reais) and; (iii) single installment of R$1,887,000 (one million eight hundred and eighty-seven thousand reais) to be paid within 60 (sixty) months from the Closing Date of the acquisition.
The installments are subject to monthly monetary correction by the positive variation of the IPCA, or another official index that replaces it.
The Base Acquisition Price is also subject to certain adjustments resulting from the transfer of approximately 28,000 accesses, the assets involved in the transaction, and the indemnification obligations assumed. The agreement contains a clause of Non-Compete Obligation of the selling parties for a period of 5 years.
The Transaction is not characterized as a relevant investment, under the terms of articles 247 and 256, item I of Law 6404/06 (Brazilian Corporations Law "Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), since the price paid by the Company for the Acquisition (purchase price) did not represent more than 10% (ten percent) of the Company's Equity, not fitting, therefore, into the concept of "relevant investment" dealt with in article 256 combined with article 247, sole paragraph, of the Corporation Law.
The Company forwarded to its external counsel the documentation necessary for the preparation of a technical report "Appraisal Report", where the value of the net equity of the acquired company will be appraised at market price according to the appraisal criteria provided for in article 183 of Law 6404/06 and this way, determine if the average price paid per share/quota exceeded, or not, one and a half times (1,5x) the highest of the 3 (three) parameters established in the item II of the article 256 of the Corporations Law.
Once the Appraisal Report is concluded, the Company will manifest itself on the Closing Date of the operation about the need for ratification of the acquisition through a general meeting and the right of withdrawal to its shareholders.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any facts related to the matters addressed herein.
Timbó, December 21, 2023
José Wilson de Souza Junior
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
