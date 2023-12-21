UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/ME n° 02.255.187/0001-08

NIRE 42.300.049.417

CVM n° 26050

Material Fact

ISP Acquisition in the Santa Catarina State Plateau

Unifique Telecomunicações S.A. ("Company") hereby, in compliance with the provisions of §paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), under the terms and for the purposes of CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, inform its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and the shareholders of Vexpert Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Vexpert") entered into an Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Quotas and Shares and Other Covenants to regulate the acquisition by the Company of all of the company's capital stock.

About the acquired company and conditions of the transaction:

Vexpert is the company that holds the portfolio of clients originating from Vexpert Telecom Ltda which has been operating since 2007 in the internet service provider market. Vexpert serves individuals and corporate clients in around 50 cities in the state of Santa Catarina, from the Serrana region to the Contestado Valley. It has approximately 28,000 fiber optic accesses.

The acquisition represents 5,3% of the Company's current customer base in the state of Santa Catarina and is part of its strategy for growth and consolidation of a relevant customer base served with fiber optic technology in the Santa Catarina market, as well as the expansion of the fiber optic transport infrastructure for the implementation of Base Transceiver Station for the Mobile Service with 5G technology.

Vexpert uses fiber optics infrastructure of another company of the same economic group for data transport. The company will lease this network with a purchase option while it plans the migration of customers to its own network or the integration of the networks.