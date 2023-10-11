WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs, announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Northcoast Research’s Management Fall Forum – On November 14, 2023, will participate in this virtual conference.

– On November 14, 2023, will participate in this virtual conference. J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference – On November 16, 2023, will participate in this conference, which will be held at 383 Madison Avenue in New York City, with a featured presentation at 9:40am Eastern Time.

At these conferences, the management team will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.

