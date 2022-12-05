Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:47 2022-12-05 pm EST
191.41 USD   -1.66%
03:17pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce First Quarter Results on January 4, 2023
GL
11/01Insider Sell: Unifirst
MT
11/01Insider Sell: Unifirst
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce First Quarter Results on January 4, 2023

12/05/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2023 first quarter results on January 4, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 4, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact:Shane O’Connor
 EVP and Chief Financial Officer
 978-658-8888
 Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com


All news about UNIFIRST CORPORATION
03:17pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce First Quarter Results on January 4, 2023
GL
11/01Insider Sell: Unifirst
MT
11/01Insider Sell: Unifirst
MT
10/31UniFirst Charity Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 to Benefit New England-based Nonprofit ..
AQ
10/26UNIFIRST CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
10/25Unifirst Raises Quarterly Dividends; Shares Higher
MT
10/25UniFirst Declares Increased Cash Dividends
GL
10/25UniFirst Declares Increased Cash Dividends
GL
10/25UniFirst Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 4, 2023
CI
10/25UniFirst Launches Innovative Visibility Workwear Collection
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIFIRST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 153 M - -
Net income 2023 107 M - -
Net cash 2023 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 3 637 M 3 637 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 194,65 $
Average target price 177,00 $
Spread / Average Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Independent Director
David A. DiFillippo General Manager
Michael A. Croatti Regional Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-7.49%3 637
CINTAS CORPORATION4.37%46 968
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-41.71%14 153
EDENRED SE29.31%13 708
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.71%12 081
LG CORP.-0.12%9 978