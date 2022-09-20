Advanced search
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-09-20 pm EDT
172.87 USD   -0.49%
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 19, 2022
GL
09/14UniFirst Joins Steelers Nation as an Official Uniform Supplier of the Pittsburgh Steelers
AQ
09/14UniFirst Corporation Joins Steelers Nation as an Official Uniform Supplier of the Pittsburgh Steelers
CI
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 19, 2022

09/20/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results on October 19, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact:Shane O’Connor
 EVP and Chief Financial Officer
 978-658-8888
 Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 996 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net cash 2022 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 3 252 M 3 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 173,71 $
Average target price 180,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Executive Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-18.87%3 252
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.97%41 618
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-27.70%16 758
EDENRED SE23.12%12 460
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.87%11 113
LG CORP.-1.36%9 107