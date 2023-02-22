Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:30 2023-02-22 am EST
201.79 USD   +1.98%
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 29, 2023
GL
02/09UniFirst Unveils Paint Scheme for Chase Elliott's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Ride
AQ
02/08Unifirst Agrees to Buy Clean Uniform
MT
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 29, 2023

02/22/2023 | 10:27am EST

02/22/2023 | 10:27am EST
WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2023 second quarter results on March 29, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact:   Shane O’Connor
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
978-658-8888
Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
