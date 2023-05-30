Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:01:38 2023-05-30 am EDT
170.93 USD   +0.09%
09:37aUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 28, 2023
GL
05/02NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott will be back behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy for Sunday's race in Kansas
AQ
04/06UNIFIRST CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 28, 2023

05/30/2023 | 09:37am EDT
WILMINGTON, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2023 third quarter results on June 28, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 28, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact: Shane O’Connor
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
978-658-8888
Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com



Analyst Recommendations on UNIFIRST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 217 M - -
Net income 2023 98,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 192 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 170,77 $
Average target price 179,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Independent Director
William Masters Ross Executive Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-11.51%3 192
CINTAS CORPORATION3.79%47 670
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.85%11 822
LG CORP.11.65%10 502
RB GLOBAL, INC.-7.70%9 704
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-34.31%9 160
