Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/07 03:45:34 pm EDT
174.10 USD   +0.69%
03:29pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 29, 2022
GL
06/07UNIFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 29, 2022

06/07/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2022 third quarter results on June 29, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact:Shane O’Connor
 EVP and Chief Financial Officer
 978-658-8888
 Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com

All news about UNIFIRST CORPORATION
03:29pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 29, 2022
GL
06/07UNIFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference
GL
05/18Baird Adjusts Unifirst's Price Target to $195 From $213, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/11Xos Launches New Commercial EVs, Fleet Software
MT
05/10The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy, Driven by Chase Elliott, Returns to the Track for Second Race..
AQ
04/07UNIFIRST CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04/07Tranche Update on UniFirst Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 27, 2..
CI
04/06Unifirst Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable June 29 to Shareholders as ..
MT
04/06UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIFIRST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 975 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 3 257 M 3 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 173,21 $
Average target price 186,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Executive Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-18.47%3 257
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.32%40 666
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-21.33%19 372
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.92%13 005
EDENRED SE13.01%12 186
LG CORP.-0.99%10 203