Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/14 03:03:12 pm
225.63 USD   -1.49%
02:31pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2021
GL
09:57aUNIFIRST  : Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
AQ
06/07UNIFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2021

06/14/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2021 third quarter results on June 30, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 30, 2021 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact: Shane O’Connor
 EVP and Chief Financial Officer
 978-658-8888
 Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about UNIFIRST CORPORATION
02:31pUniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2021
GL
09:57aUNIFIRST  : Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
AQ
06/07UNIFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17UNIFIRST INTRODUCES IQ SERIES FR WOR : Ultra-Light Flame Resistant Uniforms for ..
AQ
04/27UNIFIRST  : No. 9 Chevrolet Driven by Chase Elliott to Make Second 2021 NASCAR A..
AQ
04/19UNIFIRST  : Donates Over $1 Million Worth of PPE to the Greater Boston Food Bank
AQ
04/08UNIFIRST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/06UNIFIRST  : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25/Share, Payable June 29 to..
MT
04/06UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
04/01UNIFIRST CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 800 M - -
Net income 2021 145 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 4 324 M 4 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 235,00 $
Last Close Price 229,04 $
Spread / Highest target 4,79%
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Senior Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION8.20%4 324
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.18%37 067
TELEPERFORMANCE SE17.51%22 650
EDENRED SE7.46%15 015
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.27%14 228
LG CORP.12.00%13 995