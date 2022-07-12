Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35 2022-07-12 pm EDT
179.64 USD   +1.17%
02:35pUniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
02:35pUniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
07/07UNIFIRST CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

07/12/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.30 per share (30.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.24 per share (24.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2022.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation 
978-658-8888 
Contact:Shane O’Connor
 Executive Vice President & CFO

 


All news about UNIFIRST CORPORATION
02:35pUniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
02:35pUniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
07/07UNIFIRST CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
06/29TRANSCRIPT : UniFirst Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 29, 2022
CI
06/29UNIFIRST : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06/29Unifirst Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 EPS, Revenue Grows; Revises Fiscal 2022 Guidance
MT
06/29Tranche Update on UniFirst Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 27, 2..
CI
06/29UNIFIRST : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/29UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GL
06/29UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIFIRST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 996 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net cash 2022 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 3 324 M 3 324 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 177,56 $
Average target price 175,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Executive Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-15.15%3 324
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.08%38 962
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.28%18 628
EDENRED SE11.95%11 382
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.34%11 006
LG CORP.-3.21%9 535