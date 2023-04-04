Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UniFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:34 2023-04-04 pm EDT
170.17 USD   -1.26%
01:12pUnifirst Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.31 a Share; Payable June 29 to Holders as of June 8
MT
12:48pUniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
GL
03/30Baird Cuts Price Target on Unifirst to $203 From $225, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

04/04/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.310 per share (31.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.248 per share (24.8 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact:Shane O’Connor
 Executive Vice President & CFO

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 372 M - -
Net income 2024 139 M - -
Net cash 2024 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 23,2x
Yield 2024 0,72%
Capitalization 3 221 M 3 221 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
EV / Sales 2025
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 172,33 $
Average target price 179,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Independent Director
David A. DiFillippo General Manager
Michael A. Croatti Regional Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-10.71%3 221
CINTAS CORPORATION2.05%46 857
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-0.81%14 055
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.40%13 017
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-2.61%10 221
LG CORP.6.53%9 977
