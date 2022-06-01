Log in
    UNF   US9047081040

UNIFIRST CORPORATION

(UNF)
  Report
06/01 02:53:52 pm EDT
165.56 USD   +1.30%
02:39pUniFirst to Present at Baird Conference
GL
05/18Baird Adjusts Unifirst's Price Target to $195 From $213, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/11Xos Launches New Commercial EVs, Fleet Software
MT
UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference

06/01/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) today announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on June 8, 2022 at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 111 East 48th Street in New York City. They will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.

The audio presentation will be webcast live over the internet at: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/unf/1770412

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. UniFirst is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNF and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 600 Small Cap Index. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit www.unifirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation 
978-658-8888 
Contact:Shane O’Connor
 Executive Vice President & CFO

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 975 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 3 074 M 3 074 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 163,44 $
Average target price 186,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane F. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Executive Vice President-Operations
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIFIRST CORPORATION-21.57%3 074
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.12%40 759
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-21.25%19 453
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.92%13 046
EDENRED SE13.19%12 244
LG CORP.-0.87%10 315