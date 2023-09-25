REVIEWED ABRIDGED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

AFRICA LTD

for the Half Year ended 30 June 2023

Chairman's Statement: for the Half Year ended 30 June 2023.

Dear Shareholder,

Overview

The first half of 2023 has been excellent for Unifreight with overall volumes up 38% year on year. Significant contributions have come from tobacco, where we are now transporting over 40,000 tons/annum which is 91% up from last year. With the new fleet we have also been able to dedicate vehicles to blue chip customers such as Delta, Triangle, Unilever, Nestle, Cairns who all require nationwide distribution.

The Zimbabwe Dollar continued to depreciate during HY23 which, combined with the bank policy lending rate at 80%, has resulted in the banking sector loan to deposit ratio remaining low thus restricts business's ability to borrow and finance short term liquidity issues. The result of this is the retractive cash flow environment where many businesses stretch credit terms instead of utilizing overdraft facilities.

Financial Performance Summary

The Group's financial results and the commentary have been prepared on an inflation-adjusted basis as required by IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". Financial statements prepared under the historical cost convention have only been presented as supplementary information. The Directors would like to advise users to exercise caution on their use of these audited abridged consolidated financial statements, due

to the material and pervasive impact of the technical difficulties of reporting under International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29.

We are pleased to present inflation adjusted Group Revenues of ZWL 55 billion which are 115% above prior year restated Revenues of ZWL 22 billion. The Group continues to monitor costs under the current volatile environment. Tonnage grew by 50% from prior year (though 18% below budget), largely driven by tobacco volumes and increased FTL volumes from new vehicle assets.

The Group recorded a net profit before tax of ZWL $6 billion which is 30% below prior year due to increase in finance costs. Finance costs were driven by revaluation of foreign denominated loans obtained to finance new vehicles amounting to ZWL 44 billion.

Total Group Inflation Adjusted Earnings were ZWL 66 billion (Historical earnings ZWL 95 billion), largely driven by the Revaluation of assets following a change in accounting policy from cost model to revaluation model.

Our balance sheet grew from ZWL 66 billion to ZWL 269 billion due to a combination of recapitalisation of our fleet and revaluation of assets.

Dividend declaration

Given the Group's focus on improving working capital cycles as well as the need to reduce exposures to borrowings and foreign liabilities, the board has decided not to declare an interim dividend.

Outlook

The Group remains optimistic about the future and looks forward to being able to utilize our increased capacities during the traditional festive period ramp up in retail spend between October and December. We are also hopeful there will be interventions from government to curtail informal imports that have been competing with domestically produced goods so as to support local industry, and promote job creation.

Appreciation

On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us, which will be deservedly rewarded over time. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the Unifreight Board of Directors, Employees, Management, and Executive team for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high-performance culture and ensuring Unifreight continues to grow.

For and on behalf of the Board

Peter Annesley

Board Chairman

21 September 2023

Auditor's Statement

These Interim Abridged Consolidated Inflation Adjusted

Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been reviewed by Messrs Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and a qualified review conclusion was issued thereon.

This review conclusion is modified with respect to non- compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 - "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates".

The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance. The Independent Review Report on the Interim Abridged Consolidated Inflation Adjusted Financial Information is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

The engagement partner on the review engagement resulting in this independent review conclusion is Farai Chibisa (PAAB Number 0547).

UNIFREIGHT AFRICA LIMITED REVIEWED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 30 June 2023

ASSETS

Reviewed

Audited

June 2023

December

December

2022

2021

*Restated

*Restated

Ination Adj

Ination Adj

Ination Adj

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Reviewed

June 2023

December

December

2022

2021

*Restated

*Restated

Historic

Historic

Historic

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Attributable to equity shareholders of the parent

REVIEWED ABRIDGED

Non-

Fairvalue

Equityportionof

distributable

reserveof

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

financial

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share

Share

Revaluation

Shareholders

Retained

Reserves

assetsat

Total Equity

as at 30 June 2023

Capital

Premium

reserve

loans

earnings

FVOCI

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

InflationAdj

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Non current assets

Vehicles and equipment

Investment properties

Investment in equity instruments

Right of use of asset

Intangible assets

Current assets

Inventories

Income tax asset

Trade and other receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

226,589,018

37,647,399

32,287,681

164,212,447

11,872,620

14,525,421

45,738,500

16,304,622

12,423,180

6,663,932

1,814,766

3,415,604

9,252,737

6,933,990

1,640,278

721,402

721,401

283,198

42,698,482

28,963,711

2,271,441

4,141,311

2,177,615

816,407

-

-

1,264

33,980,315

26,143,241

1,349,484

4,576,856

642,855

104,286

269,287,500

66,611,110

34,559,122

218,696,956

8,220,539

2,287,570

164,212,447

1,481,311

168,349

45,738,500

5,219,570

1,156,915

6,663,932

580,958

810,258

2,080,577

937,200

150,548

1,500

1,500

1,500

41,743,616

6,915,918

528,836

3,186,445

500,303

183,669

-

2,697

300

33,980,315

6,207,122

320,128

4,576,856

205,796

24,739

260,440,572

15,136,457

2,816,406

Balance as at 1 January 2022

Change in accounting policy

Restated opening balance

Restated Profit for the period

Change in accounting policy

Prot for the year

Net loss on equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

Balance as at 31 December 2022

Balance as at 1 January 2023

Loss for the period

Net gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the period

Balance as at 30 June 2023

512,195

990,784

17,423,352

-

3,908,540

4,295,372

5,045,347

32,175,590

-

-

-

-

-

-

424,204

424,204

512,195

990,784

17,423,352

-

3,908,540

4,295,372

5,469,551

32,599,794

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,666,685

11,666,685

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,242,564

1,242,564

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,424,121

10,424,121

-

-

-

-

(6,748,221)

-

-

(6,748,221)

512,195

990,784

17,423,352

-

(2,839,681)

4,295,372

17,136,236

37,518,258

512,195

990,784

17,423,352

-

(2,839,681)

4,295,372

17,136,236

37,518,258

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,300,144)

(9,300,144)

-

-

-

-

4,849,166

-

-

4,849,166

-

-

-

71,363,533

-

-

-

71,363,533

512,195

990,784

17,423,352

71,363,533

2,009,485

4,295,372

7,836,092

104,430,813

Equity

Share capital

Share premium

Revaluation reserve

Non-distributable reserve

Fair value reserve for financial assets

at FVOCI

Equity component of shareholders loans

Retained earnings

104,430,813

512,195

990,784

71,363,533

17,423,352

2,009,485

4,295,372

7,836,092

37,518,258

512,195

990,784

-

17,423,352

(2,839,681)

4,295,372

17,136,236

32,599,794

512,195

990,784

-

17,423,351

3,908,540

4,295,372

5,469,552

102,321,767

1,065

2,060

108,903,948

46,356

6,541,206

8,931

(13,181,799)

6,310,987

1,065

2,060

-

46,356

247,693

8,931

6,004,882

2,345,137

1,065

2,060

-

46,356

476,994

8,931

1,809,731

REVIEWED ABRIDGED

Reviewed

Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

June 2023

Dec 2022

CASH FLOWS

for the Half Year ended 30 June 2023

Ination Adj

Ination Adj

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Period / Month

Factor

June 2021

14.3015

December 2021

10.7382

June 2022

4.9051

December 2022

3.1237

Non current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

Lease liability

Deferred tax liabilities

79,762,091

38,413,971

1,176,597

40,171,523

15,818,876

11,502,977

2,858,867

1,457,032

1,668,000

-

649,264

1,018,736

73,071,894

38,413,971

1,176,597

33,481,326

4,626,028

3,682,428

915,204

28,396

179,941

-

154,020

25,921

Net utilised from operating activities

Cash utilised from operations

Interest paid

Taxation paid

Net cash utilised in investing activities

(19,143,825)

(19,037,780)

-

(106,045)

(56,505,465)

(17,581,444)

(15,630,620)

(1,940,256)

(10,568)

(1,889,125)

June 2023

1.0000

Accounting policies

Except for the change in the accounting policy relating to the subsequent recognition of vehicles, furniture and equipment from a cost model to a revaluation model in accordance to IAS 16: "Property, Plant and Equipment", and the policy related to the subsequent recognition of investment properties from a

cost model to a fair value model in accordance to IAS 40: "Investment Properties", the accounting policies used in preparing the abridged financial statement for the period ended 30 June 2023 are consistent with those used in preparing

Current liabilities

85,094,596

13,273,976

291,328

85,046,911

4,199,442

291,328

Trade and other payables

7,331,858

5,552,447

240,459

7,331,858

1,777,495

240,459

Income tax payable

49,933

155,978

-

2,248

-

-

Purchase of vehicles and equipment to increase operations

Proceeds from sale of property, vehicles and equipment

(58,645,728)

2,140,263

(4,171,185)

2,243,354

the group financial statements of the year ended 31 December 2022 and are in

accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRF) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Lease liability

934,290

165,336

7,013

934,290

52,929

7,013

Loans and borrowings

76,778,515

7,400,215

43,856

76,778,515

2,369,018

43,856

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

269,287,500

66,611,110

34,559,122

260,440,572

15,136,457

2,816,406

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

REVIEWED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

*Restated

*Restated

Dividend received

Net cash generated from financing

activities

Proceeds from borrowings

Principal payment of lease liabilities

Repayments of borrowings

-

93,800,332

100,760,432

(348,698)

(6,611,402)

38,706

19,280,089

21,522,968

(107,229)

(2,135,650)

Trade and other receivables

Current

Trade receivables

Receiveables due from related parties Less: provision for impairment Trade receivables - net

June 2023

Dec 2022

ZWL 000ZWL 000

33,862,738 6,844,791

42,024-

(1,346,527)(797,718)

32,558,235 6,047,073

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Ination Adj

Ination Adj

Historic

Historic

for the Half Year ended 30 June 2023

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Revenue

55,663,427

22,174,594

31,498,560

3,114,737

Operating costs

(39,827,219)

(20,823,289)

(22,136,812)

(2,771,490)

Other operating income

33,576,688

2,530,426

41,885,895

2,224,282

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

49,412,896

3,881,731

51,247,643

2,567,529

(EBITDA)

Finance costs

(46,070,142)

(562,197)

(59,548,039)

(78,689)

Depreciation

(2,418,266)

(1,395,675)

(782,890)

(27,358)

Monetary gain

5,082,240

6,668,639

-

-

Increase /(decrease) in cash and cash

18,151,042

(190,480)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

642,855

265,650

the period

Net foreign exchange dierences

2,019,171

49,187

Eects of ination

(16,236,212)

518,498

Cash and cash equivalents as at

4,576,856

642,855

period end

Prepayments

Sta debtors

Other debtors

Total trade and other receivables

Trade and other payables

Current

455 19,039,432

5,38928,798

1,416,236 1,027,938

33,980,315 26,143,241

June 2023

Dec 2022

ZWL 000ZWL 000

Profit before taxation

6,006,728

8,592,498

(9,083,286)

2,461,482

Income tax expense

(15,306,872)

(805,600)

(10,103,394)

(80,490)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(9,300,144)

7,786,898

(19,186,680)

2,380,992

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at fair value through

4,849,166

(5,076,907)

6,082,974

(90,752)

other comprehensive income

Revaluation gain

94,797,467

-

132,337,882

-

Deferred tax through other comprehensive income

(23,433,934)

-

(23,433,934)

-

Other comprehensive income /(loss) for the period, net of tax

76,212,699

(5,076,907)

114,986,922

(90,752)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

66,912,555

2,709,991

95,800,242

2,290,240

Earnings per share

Basic earnings for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the

60,315

2,545

89,976

2,151

parent (cents)

Diluted earnings for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of

60,315

2,545

89,976

2,151

the parent (cents)

Headline earnings /(loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity

1,702

(4,511)

4,631.8

(78)

holders of the parent (cents)

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED REVIEWED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the period ended 30 June 2023

General Information

Unifreight Africa Limited (formerly Pioneer Corporation Africa Limited) was incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1970. It is the holding company of a Group of companies primarily involved in the road transport industry whose main activities include intercity freight consolidations, the distribution of general goods, and a courier service.

Other entities in the Group are incorporated in Botswana. The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. These abridged consolidated financial statements are

presented in Zimbabwe Dollars and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 15 September 2023.

Basis of preparation

The abridged nancial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS34 -interim financial reportingas issued by the international Accounting Standards Board

(IASB). In the current reporting period, management decided to change the accounting policy relating to the subsequent recognition of vehicles, furniture and equipment from a cost model to a revaluation model in accordance to IAS 16: "Property, Plant and Equipment", and the policy related to the subsequent recognition of investment properties from a cost model to a fair value model in accordance to IAS 40: "Investment Properties". Both these changes in policies were done in accordance to IAS 8 : "changes

in accounting policies, accounting for changes in estimates and errors". Prior year figures were restated in accordance with IAS 40. All other accounting policies are applied consistently throughout the Group. The abridged financial statements are

presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL) and all values are rounded to the nearest 1 000 dollars except where otherwise stated.

The abridged financial statements are initially prepared under the historical cost convention and restated for the changes in the general purchasing power of the

functional currency for the purposes of fair presentation in accordance with IAS 29

(Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). This historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe

dollar and as a result are stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Accordingly, the inflation adjusted abridged financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Group, the Historical Consolidated Statement of profit or Loss and other comprehensive income and Consolidated Statement of financial position has been included only as supplementary information.

Inflation adjustment

The Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) in their circular 01/19 communicated that the factors and characteristics to apply IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-

Inflationary Economies had been met in Zimbabwe. The pronouncement require that entities reporting in Zimbabwe apply the requirements of IAS 29 with effect from 1 July

2019.

IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date and the corresponding figures for the previous period be stated in

the same terms. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index. The Group used the inflation adjustment

factors derived from the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCTL) as published by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTATS). The following factors were applied:

Trade payables

2,761,803

3,581,955

Trade payables due to related parties

18,981

592,447

Accrued expenses

525,547

795,091

Social security and other statutory

4,025,527

582,954

liabilities

7,331,858

5,552,447

Borrowings

Borrowings represent facilities for capital expenditure and working capital. The interest rates for USD accounts attract an interest is between 12.15% to 13% and for ZWL Loans the interest rates are from 89%.

Jun 2023

Dec 2022

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Shareholder loans

4,295,372

4,295,372

Equity component of shareholders

(4,295,372)

(4,295,372)

loans

Loans and borrowings

115,192,486

18,903,192

115,192,486

18,903,192

Finance cost

Finance cost comprises the following:

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Bank borrowings

1,641,424

-

Foreign exchange losses from revaluation of

44,167,170

-

foreign denominated loans

Leases liabilities

261,548

63,388

46,070,142

63,388

Capital expenditure

Jun 2023

Dec 2022

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Acquisition of vehicles and equipment

58,645,728

4,171,185

Contingent liabilities

The group is a defendant in various labour disputes with former employees.

The cases are at various stages. The total being claimed in all these cases is ZWL 25 billion.

Subsequent events

There are no adjusting or non-adjusting events after the reporting date which have an eect on the nancial position of the group as at the reporting date nor require disclosure in the nancial statements.

Directors: P.J. Annesley (Chairman); B.N. Ndebele; H. Crabbe; M. Kalweit;

*R. Clarke (Chief Executive Officer); *J.N. Fambawaputa (Chief Financial Officer) * Executive

