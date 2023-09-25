Diluted earnings for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED REVIEWED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the period ended 30 June 2023

General Information

Unifreight Africa Limited (formerly Pioneer Corporation Africa Limited) was incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1970. It is the holding company of a Group of companies primarily involved in the road transport industry whose main activities include intercity freight consolidations, the distribution of general goods, and a courier service.

Other entities in the Group are incorporated in Botswana. The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. These abridged consolidated financial statements are

presented in Zimbabwe Dollars and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 15 September 2023.

Basis of preparation

The abridged nancial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS34 -interim financial reportingas issued by the international Accounting Standards Board

(IASB). In the current reporting period, management decided to change the accounting policy relating to the subsequent recognition of vehicles, furniture and equipment from a cost model to a revaluation model in accordance to IAS 16: "Property, Plant and Equipment", and the policy related to the subsequent recognition of investment properties from a cost model to a fair value model in accordance to IAS 40: "Investment Properties". Both these changes in policies were done in accordance to IAS 8 : "changes

in accounting policies, accounting for changes in estimates and errors". Prior year figures were restated in accordance with IAS 40. All other accounting policies are applied consistently throughout the Group. The abridged financial statements are

presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL) and all values are rounded to the nearest 1 000 dollars except where otherwise stated.

The abridged financial statements are initially prepared under the historical cost convention and restated for the changes in the general purchasing power of the

functional currency for the purposes of fair presentation in accordance with IAS 29

(Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). This historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe

dollar and as a result are stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Accordingly, the inflation adjusted abridged financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Group, the Historical Consolidated Statement of profit or Loss and other comprehensive income and Consolidated Statement of financial position has been included only as supplementary information.

Inflation adjustment

The Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) in their circular 01/19 communicated that the factors and characteristics to apply IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-

Inflationary Economies had been met in Zimbabwe. The pronouncement require that entities reporting in Zimbabwe apply the requirements of IAS 29 with effect from 1 July

2019.

IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date and the corresponding figures for the previous period be stated in

the same terms. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index. The Group used the inflation adjustment

factors derived from the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCTL) as published by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTATS). The following factors were applied: