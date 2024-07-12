AFRICA LTD
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF UNIFREIGHT AFRICA LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe ("Unifreight" or "Company") Registration number: 304/1970
Notice is hereby given that the 54th Annual General Meeting of members will be held in the History Boardroom of the Royal Harare Golf Club, 5th Street Extension & Josiah Tongogara Avenue, Harare or through https://polling.fts-net.com/Identity/Account/Login on 2 August 2023 at 10.00am to conduct the following business.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
CONSTITUTION OF MEETING 1.1 To table forms of proxy.
1.2 To declare the meeting constituted.
- FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE REPORTS OF THE DI- RECTORS AND AUDITORS
To consider and adopt the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors.
- DIRECTORATE
3.1 To note that in terms of article 99 of the Articles of Association, one-third of the Directors shall retire from office and be eligible for re-election. Peter John Annesley and Hannah Jayne Crabbe retire by rotation and, both being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. The re-election will be done under separate resolutions.
4. DIRECTORS' FEES
To approve Directors fees for the year ended 31 December 2023.
5. AUDITORS
5.1 To approve the remuneration of the Auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants for the year ended 31 December 2023.
5.2 To reappoint Grant Thornton as Auditors for the ensu- ing year, being their third year as Auditors of the Company.
6. DIVIDEND
To note that the Board of Directors declared a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023, payable to all ordinary shareholders, in a blend of United States Dollars (USD) and Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), in the amounts of US$200,000.00 (US$0.001878 per share) and ZiG1,344,000.00 (ZiG0.012623 per share).
7. ANY OTHER BUSINESS
Any other business that may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.
FORM OF PROXY
A form of proxy, in which are set out the relevant instructions for its completion, is available on request from the Company's Transfer Secretaries or the registered office of the Company, for use by such shareholder of the Company who is unable to attend the AGM but who wishes to be represented thereat. Completion of a form of proxy will not preclude such shareholder of the Company from attending and voting (in preference to the appointed proxy) at the AGM.
The instrument appointing a proxy and the authority (if any) under which it is signed must be received by the Company's transfer secretaries or at the Company's registered offices (Attention: The Company Secretary) at the addresses given below no later than 48 (forty-eight hours) before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM.
OFFICE OF THE ZIMBABWE
REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY
TRANSFER SECRETARIES
First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited
Unifreight Africa Limited
No 1 Armagh Avenue, Eastlea
Corner Orme & Willow Roads
Harare
New Ardbennie, Harare
By Order of the Board
M. T. J. Mnemo
Company Secretary
8 July 2024
