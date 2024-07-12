5.1 To approve the remuneration of the Auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants for the year ended 31 December 2023.

3.1 To note that in terms of article 99 of the Articles of Association, one-third of the Directors shall retire from office and be eligible for re-election. Peter John Annesley and Hannah Jayne Crabbe retire by rotation and, both being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. The re-election will be done under separate resolutions.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE REPORTS OF THE DI- RECTORS AND AUDITORS

5.2 To reappoint Grant Thornton as Auditors for the ensu- ing year, being their third year as Auditors of the Company.

6. DIVIDEND

To note that the Board of Directors declared a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023, payable to all ordinary shareholders, in a blend of United States Dollars (USD) and Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), in the amounts of US$200,000.00 (US$0.001878 per share) and ZiG1,344,000.00 (ZiG0.012623 per share).

7. ANY OTHER BUSINESS

Any other business that may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

FORM OF PROXY

A form of proxy, in which are set out the relevant instructions for its completion, is available on request from the Company's Transfer Secretaries or the registered office of the Company, for use by such shareholder of the Company who is unable to attend the AGM but who wishes to be represented thereat. Completion of a form of proxy will not preclude such shareholder of the Company from attending and voting (in preference to the appointed proxy) at the AGM.