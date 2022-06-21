Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Unigold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGD   CA90476X5091

UNIGOLD INC.

(UGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:52 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   +6.67%
01:19pTSX-V approves Warrant Extension
GL
01:19pTSX-V approves Warrant Extension
GL
06/20White Metal Resources Appoints New CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX-V approves Warrant Extension

06/21/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) announces that the TSX-V has approved the extension of the expiry dates of a total of 16,629,167 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), by six months to December 23, 2022 (the “Warrant Extension”). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on June 23, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share and all other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.

A total of 1,912,470 outstanding compensation warrants issued as finders fees for part of the financing in June 2020 cannot be extended and will expire on June 23, 2022.

A total of 150,650 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a “related party transaction” as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines have been relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Forward-looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward- looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about UNIGOLD INC.
01:19pTSX-V approves Warrant Extension
GL
01:19pTSX-V approves Warrant Extension
GL
06/20White Metal Resources Appoints New CEO
MT
06/16UNIGOLD : Q1 - 2022 md&a
PU
06/07Unigold Proposes to Extend Warrants
GL
06/07Unigold Proposes to Extend Warrants
AQ
06/01UNIGOLD : Financial Statements 2022
PU
06/01UNIGOLD : Management Discussion and Analysis 2022
PU
05/30Unigold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27Unigold Provides Updates From Candelones Project in the Dominican Republic
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -3,87 M -3,87 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 10,7 M 10,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart UNIGOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Unigold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 CAD
Average target price 0,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 463%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Andrew Hamilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donna R. McLean Chief Financial Officer
Gordon J. Babcock Chief Operating Officer
Jose Ignacio Acero Independent Director
Charles E. Page Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIGOLD INC.-15.79%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.81%50 809
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.99%35 074
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-21.77%25 040
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 080
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.31%17 483