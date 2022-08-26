Log in
    UGD   CA90476X5091

UNIGOLD INC.

(UGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.0750 CAD   -6.25%
04:41pUNIGOLD : 2021 OTCQB Certification (Amended)
PU
08/25Unigold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/26Unigold Seeks C$1.6 Million From a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
Unigold : 2021 OTCQB Certification (Amended)

08/26/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
OTCQB Certification (Amended)

I, Donna McLean, Chief Financial Officerof Unigold Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act []Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]

Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]

Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]

Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]

Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]

Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]

Other (describe)

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Ontario, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

TSXV: UGD; OTC: UGDIF

The data in this chart is as of:

June 30, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

173,912,643

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

34,246,379

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

139,666,264

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

80.31

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

911

  1. Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
  2. Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.
  3. Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

5. Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Principal

Outstanding

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

# of

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Amount at

Balance ($)4

Date

(e.g., pricing

Converted

Potential

(entities must have

Issuance

Issuance

Issuance

mechanism for

to Date

Shares to be

individual with voting

(e.g., Loan,

($)

determining

Issued Upon

/ investment control

Services,

conversion of

Conversion5

disclosed).6

etc.)

instrument to

shares)

Total Outstanding

Total Shares:

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Hennadiy Kutsenko, Associate, Bennett Jones LLP

  1. The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.
  2. The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.
  3. International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

  1. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".
    N/A
  2. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:
    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class of

(and Country if outside US)

(list common, preferred, warrants

Shares Owned

and options separately)

Joseph Hamilton

McArthurs Mill, ON Canada

Common shares:1,600,000

0.92%

Options: 500,000

0.29%

Warrants: 101,500

0.06%

Joseph Del Campo

Woodbridge, ON Canada

Common shares:171,500

0.1%

Options: 650,000

0.37%

Charles Page

Burlington, ON Canada

Common shares: 687,050

0.4%

Options: 450,000

0.26%

Warrants: 75,000

0.04%

Jose Acero

Ensanche Bella Vista, Santo

Common shares: 366,700

0.21%

Domingo, Dominican

Options: 250,000

0.14%

Republic

Normand Tremblay

Blaineville, QC Canada

Common shares: 8,953,129

5.15%

Options: 400,000

0.23%

Warrants: 392,500

0.23%

Steven Haggarty

Burlington, ON Canada

Options: 200,000

0.12%

Jose Francisco

Punta Cana, La Altagracia,

Common shares: 0

0%

Arata

DO, 23302

Wesley Hanson

Castleton, ON Canada

Common shares: 18,000

0.01%

Options: 500,000

0.29%

Gordon Babcock

St. Albans, Vermont USA

Options: 1,050,000

0.6%

Donna McLean

Mississauga, ON Canada

Common shares: 50,000

0.03%

Options: 50,000

0.03%

Helga Fairhurst

Pickering, ON Canada

Options: 50,000

0.03%

2176423 Ontario

Toronto, ON Canada

Common shares: 22,400,000

12.88%

Ltd.

Warrants: 1,950,000

1.12%

(Beneficial owner

Eric Sprott)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

N/A

9. Certification:

Date: August 25, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: CFO

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Signature: /s/ "Donna McLean"

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Disclaimer

Unigold Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
