UNIGOLD INC.    UGD   CA90476X5091

UNIGOLD INC.

(UGD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/29 09:35:34 am
0.335 CAD   -1.47%
UNIGOLD : Accounces Grant of Incentive Options
PU
UNIGOLD INC. : Announces Grant of Incentive Options
AQ
UNIGOLD INC. : Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading
AQ
Unigold : Accounces Grant of Incentive Options

09/29/2020 | 09:40am EDT

UNIGOLD INC.

Ste. 2100 - 401 Bay St., P.O. 55, Toronto, Canada M5H 2Y4

T. (416) 866-8157

www.unigoldinc.com

PR No. 2020-20

Unigold Inc. Announces Grant of Incentive Options

TORONTO, September 28, 2020 - Unigold Inc. Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: UGD) (FSE:

UGD1) (OTCQX: UGDIF) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). An aggregate of 4,500,000 Options were issued with an exercise price of $0.34 per Share, with an expiry date of September 28, 2021. The remaining 1,500,000 Options were issued with an exercise price of $0.34 per Share and an expiry date of September 28, 2022. The grants of Options were issued pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock incentive plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: Mr. Joseph Hamilton

Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.comT. (416) 866-8157

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Unigold Inc. Press Release: 2020-20, SEP 28, 2020

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unigold Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:39:04 UTC
