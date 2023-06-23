CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Unigold Inc. have been prepared and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management ("Management"). The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

As at

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$194,708

$252,646

Other receivables

35,455

87,562

Other financial assets and prepaid expenses

48,057

61,383

Total current assets

278,220

401,591

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6

713,825

754,064

Total assets

$992,045

$1,155,655

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

$1,173,651

$712,832

Total liabilities

1,173,651

712,832

Equity (deficiency)

Share capital

7(a)

75,247,017

75,247,017

Reserve for warrants

7(b)

1,623,324

1,623,324

Reserve for share-based payments

7(c)

698,956

715,311

Accumulated deficit

(77,750,903)

(77,142,829)

Total equity (deficiency)

(181,606)

442,823

Total liabilities and equity

$992,045

$1,155,655

Nature of operations (note 1)

Going concern (note 2)

Commitments and contingencies (note 12)

Subsequent events (note 13)

Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors:

s/ Joseph Del Campo

s/ Joseph Hamilton

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Other reserves

Equity

Number

Share-based

Accumulated

Attributable to

of shares

Amount

Warrants

payments

Deficit

shareholders

Balance, December 31, 2021

173,912,643

$72,547,390

$1,883,971

$864,421

$(71,314,352)

$3,981,430

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

53,065

-

53,065

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(94,015)

-

94,015

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,581,299)

(1,581,299)

Balance, March 31, 2022

173,912,643

$72,547,390

$1,789,956

$917,486

$(72,801,636)

$2,453,196

Private placements

33,550,000

2,684,000

-

-

-

2,684,000

Share issue costs recovery

-

35,799

-

-

-

35,799

Warrants issued

-

(20,172)

20,172

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

63,842

-

63,842

Expiry of warrants and options

-

-

(186,804)

(266,017)

452,821

-

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

2,831

2,831

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,796,845)

(4,796,845)

Balance, December 31, 2022

207,462,643

$75,247,017

$1,623,324

$715,311

$(77,142,829)

$442,823

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

10,013

-

10,013

Cancellation of options

-

-

-

(26,368)

26,368

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(634,442)

(634,442)

Balance, March 31, 2023

207,462,643

$75,247,017

$1,623,324

$698,956

$(77,750,903)

$(181,606)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31,

Note

2023

2022

Operating expenses

Exploration expenditures

6

$409,884

$1,219,976

Management and directors' compensation

9

71,806

75,317

Professional and consulting fees

50,724

32,250

Amortization

5

40,239

62,578

General and administrative expenses

29,246

32,526

Listing and shareholder information

18,908

17,677

Share-based compensation

7,9

10,013

53,065

Business development and travel

265

28,727

Loss before the under noted items:

631,085

1,522,116

Interest income

(285)

(1,504)

Foreign exchange loss

3,642

60,687

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$634,442

$1,581,299

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

8

$0.00

$0.00

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding during the year - basic and

8

207,462,643

173,912,643

diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31,

Note

2023

2022

Cash flows used in operating activities

Net loss for the period

$(634,442)

$(1,581,299)

Adjustments to non-cash items:

Share-based compensation expense

7(c)

10,013

53,065

Amortization

5

40,239

62,578

(584,190)

(1,465,656)

Working capital adjustments:

Other receivables

52,107

(188,239)

Other financial assets and prepaid expenses

13,326

(51,948)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

460,819

121,295

Net cash flows used in operating activities

$(57,938)

$(1,584,548)

Cash flows used in investing activities

Property, plant, and equipment purchases

6

-

(74,037)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

$-

$(74,037)

Net (decrease) in cash

$(57,938)

$(1,658,585)

Cash, beginning of the period

252,646

3,003,939

Cash, end of the period

$194,708

$1,345,354

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

