CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Unigold Inc. have been prepared and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management ("Management"). The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
As at
Note
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$194,708
$252,646
Other receivables
35,455
87,562
Other financial assets and prepaid expenses
48,057
61,383
Total current assets
278,220
401,591
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6
713,825
754,064
Total assets
$992,045
$1,155,655
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
$1,173,651
$712,832
Total liabilities
1,173,651
712,832
Equity (deficiency)
Share capital
7(a)
75,247,017
75,247,017
Reserve for warrants
7(b)
1,623,324
1,623,324
Reserve for share-based payments
7(c)
698,956
715,311
Accumulated deficit
(77,750,903)
(77,142,829)
Total equity (deficiency)
(181,606)
442,823
Total liabilities and equity
$992,045
$1,155,655
Nature of operations (note 1)
Going concern (note 2)
Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
Subsequent events (note 13)
Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors:
s/ Joseph Del Campo
s/ Joseph Hamilton
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Other reserves
Equity
Number
Share-based
Accumulated
Attributable to
of shares
Amount
Warrants
payments
Deficit
shareholders
Balance, December 31, 2021
173,912,643
$72,547,390
$1,883,971
$864,421
$(71,314,352)
$3,981,430
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
53,065
-
53,065
Expiry of warrants
-
-
(94,015)
-
94,015
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,581,299)
(1,581,299)
Balance, March 31, 2022
173,912,643
$72,547,390
$1,789,956
$917,486
$(72,801,636)
$2,453,196
Private placements
33,550,000
2,684,000
-
-
-
2,684,000
Share issue costs recovery
-
35,799
-
-
-
35,799
Warrants issued
-
(20,172)
20,172
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
63,842
-
63,842
Expiry of warrants and options
-
-
(186,804)
(266,017)
452,821
-
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
2,831
2,831
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,796,845)
(4,796,845)
Balance, December 31, 2022
207,462,643
$75,247,017
$1,623,324
$715,311
$(77,142,829)
$442,823
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
10,013
-
10,013
Cancellation of options
-
-
-
(26,368)
26,368
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(634,442)
(634,442)
Balance, March 31, 2023
207,462,643
$75,247,017
$1,623,324
$698,956
$(77,750,903)
$(181,606)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended March 31,
Note
2023
2022
Operating expenses
Exploration expenditures
6
$409,884
$1,219,976
Management and directors' compensation
9
71,806
75,317
Professional and consulting fees
50,724
32,250
Amortization
5
40,239
62,578
General and administrative expenses
29,246
32,526
Listing and shareholder information
18,908
17,677
Share-based compensation
7,9
10,013
53,065
Business development and travel
265
28,727
Loss before the under noted items:
631,085
1,522,116
Interest income
(285)
(1,504)
Foreign exchange loss
3,642
60,687
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$634,442
$1,581,299
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
8
$0.00
$0.00
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding during the year - basic and
8
207,462,643
173,912,643
diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended March 31,
Note
2023
2022
Cash flows used in operating activities
Net loss for the period
$(634,442)
$(1,581,299)
Adjustments to non-cash items:
Share-based compensation expense
7(c)
10,013
53,065
Amortization
5
40,239
62,578
(584,190)
(1,465,656)
Working capital adjustments:
Other receivables
52,107
(188,239)
Other financial assets and prepaid expenses
13,326
(51,948)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
460,819
121,295
Net cash flows used in operating activities
$(57,938)
$(1,584,548)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Property, plant, and equipment purchases
6
-
(74,037)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
$-
$(74,037)
Net (decrease) in cash
$(57,938)
$(1,658,585)
Cash, beginning of the period
252,646
3,003,939
Cash, end of the period
$194,708
$1,345,354
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
