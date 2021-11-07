بيانات مالية للربع الثالث من عام 2021

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNIKAI FOODS (P.J.S.C.)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) (the "Company") and its subsidiary (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, and statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
For Ernst & Young
Signed by
Ashraf Abu Sharkh
Partner
Registration No.: 690
6 November 2021
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) and its subsidiary
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the Nine-month period ended 30 September 2021
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
30
September
30 September
────────────────────
────────────────────
2021
2020
2021
2020
Notes
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
Revenue from contracts
with customers
68,603
60,998
190,392
182,896
Cost of sales
(44,806)
(37,355)
(122,212)
(116,203)
────────
────────
────────
────────
Gross profit
23,797
23,643
68,180
66,693
Administrative, selling
and distribution expenses
3
(19,001)
(18,895)
(54,415)
(59,902)
Writeback of operating accruals
4
-
-
1,393
-
Impairment loss on trade receivables
(97)
(110)
(234)
(447)
────────
────────
────────
────────
Operating profit for the period
4,699
4,638
14,924
6,344
Finance costs, net
(1,891)
(2,155)
(6,100)
(7,284)
Loss on fair valuation of investment
property
6
-
-
(1,925)
-
Loss on fair valuation of
investments
-
(100)
-
(743)
Other income
4
481
1,232
1,631
3,114
────────
────────
────────
────────
Profit for the period before tax
3,289
3,615
8,530
1,431
Tax (expense)/ credit
16
(56)
400
(983)
400
────────
────────
────────
────────
Profit for the period
3,233
4,015
7,547
1,831
════════
════════
════════
════════
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,233
4,015
7,547
1,831
════════
════════
════════
════════
Earnings per share
Earnings per share-basic (AED)
18
0.10
0.12
0.23
0.06
════════
════════
════════
════════
The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) and its subsidiary
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Nine-month period ended 30 September 2021
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
30
September
30 September
────────────────────
────────────────────
2021
2020
2021
2020
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
Profit for the period
3,233
4,015
7,547
1,831
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
────────
────────
────────
────────
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,233
4,015
7,547
1,831
════════
════════
════════
════════
Total comprehensive profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,233
4,015
7,547
1,831
════════
════════
════════
════════
The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
