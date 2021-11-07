بيانات مالية للربع الثالث من عام 2021

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNIKAI FOODS (P.J.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) (the "Company") and its subsidiary (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, and statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

For Ernst & Young

Signed by

Ashraf Abu Sharkh

Partner

Registration No.: 690

6 November 2021

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited