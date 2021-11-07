Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021

11/07/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) and its subsidiary

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 SEPTEMBER 2021

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNIKAI FOODS (P.J.S.C.)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) (the "Company") and its subsidiary (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, and statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

For Ernst & Young

Signed by

Ashraf Abu Sharkh

Partner

Registration No.: 690

6 November 2021

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) and its subsidiary

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

For the Nine-month period ended 30 September 2021

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

30

September

30 September

────────────────────

────────────────────

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

Revenue from contracts

with customers

68,603

60,998

190,392

182,896

Cost of sales

(44,806)

(37,355)

(122,212)

(116,203)

────────

────────

────────

────────

Gross profit

23,797

23,643

68,180

66,693

Administrative, selling

and distribution expenses

3

(19,001)

(18,895)

(54,415)

(59,902)

Writeback of operating accruals

4

-

-

1,393

-

Impairment loss on trade receivables

(97)

(110)

(234)

(447)

────────

────────

────────

────────

Operating profit for the period

4,699

4,638

14,924

6,344

Finance costs, net

(1,891)

(2,155)

(6,100)

(7,284)

Loss on fair valuation of investment

property

6

-

-

(1,925)

-

Loss on fair valuation of

investments

-

(100)

-

(743)

Other income

4

481

1,232

1,631

3,114

────────

────────

────────

────────

Profit for the period before tax

3,289

3,615

8,530

1,431

Tax (expense)/ credit

16

(56)

400

(983)

400

────────

────────

────────

────────

Profit for the period

3,233

4,015

7,547

1,831

════════

════════

════════

════════

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,233

4,015

7,547

1,831

════════

════════

════════

════════

Earnings per share

Earnings per share-basic (AED)

18

0.10

0.12

0.23

0.06

════════

════════

════════

════════

The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Unikai Foods (P.J.S.C.) and its subsidiary

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Nine-month period ended 30 September 2021

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

30

September

30 September

────────────────────

────────────────────

2021

2020

2021

2020

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

Profit for the period

3,233

4,015

7,547

1,831

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

────────

────────

────────

────────

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,233

4,015

7,547

1,831

════════

════════

════════

════════

Total comprehensive profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,233

4,015

7,547

1,831

════════

════════

════════

════════

The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unikai Foods PJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
