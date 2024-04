Unilever Ghana PLC specializes in manufacturing and marketing of food and care products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - personal care products (64.3%): hair and skin care products, dental products, deodorants, etc.; - housekeeping products (26.4%): soaps, detergents, cleaners, dishwashing liquids, etc.; - food products (9.3%): beverages, culinary products, sauces, oils, etc. Ghana accounts for 99.3% of net sales.

Sector Household Products