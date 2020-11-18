Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/18 02:31:56 am
50.67 EUR   +0.06%
02:07aUNILEVER : Sets Bold New ‘Future Foods' Ambition
PU
01:27aUNILEVER : sets bold new ‘Future Foods' ambition
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Sets Bold New ‘Future Foods' Ambition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:07am EST

Hanneke Faber, President of Unilever's Foods & Refreshment Division, says, 'As one of the world's largest food companies, we have a critical role to play in helping to transform the global food system. It's not up to us to decide for people what they want to eat, but it is up to us to make healthier and plant-based options accessible to all. These are bold, stretching targets which demonstrate our commitment to being a force for good.

'It is widely recognised that the current global food system is inequitable and inefficient. One billion people around the world are hungry3 while two billion are obese or overweight4 . One third of all food produced is thrown away5 . And animal agriculture is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions after fossil fuels and a leading cause of deforestation, water and air pollution and biodiversity loss6 .'

The 2019 EAT-Lancet report showed that a diet rich in plant-based foods and with less animal-sourced foods offer both health and environmental benefits7 .

Andre Burger, Vice President of Foods and Refreshment for the UK & Ireland said: 'We are committed to playing our part in helping people make food choices that are better for them and better for the planet, and we all have a part to play in ensuring our food system is sustainable into the future. I hope these stretching global targets mean Unilever can play a meaningful part in making that happen. In the UK & Ireland we've already started to make headway on food waste and carbon reduction as part of the 2025 Courtauld Commitments and are already making progress on sugar and salt reduction in our products.'

Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Distinguished Associate Professor of Global Food & Agricultural Policy and Ethics, Johns Hopkins University and a co-author of the EAT-Lancet report said: 'The average person's daily diet will need to change drastically during the next three decades to make sure everyone is fed without depleting the planet. By improving food production and food environments, transforming eating habits, and reducing food waste, we can begin to solve these problems. Unilever's commitments are integral to helping people make changes to their diet, with healthier and more sustainable food products that are accessible and affordable for their consumers.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNILEVER N.V.
02:07aUNILEVER : Sets Bold New ‘Future Foods' Ambition
PU
01:27aUNILEVER : sets bold new ‘Future Foods' ambition
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aUNILEVER N : sets bold new ‘Future Foods' ambition
PU
12:17aNifty, Sensex flat as investors book gains after record highs
RE
11/17Unilever Wants Bigger Bite of Plant-Based Market
DJ
11/17Unilever sets 1 billion euro sales target for meat, dairy alternatives
RE
11/13How P&G Cleaned House Before Covid-19
DJ
11/13UNILEVER : research identifies mouthwash technology with potential to reduce vir..
AQ
11/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 leaps to five-month high on vaccine optimism
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 628 M 60 122 M 60 122 M
Net income 2020 5 921 M 7 032 M 7 032 M
Net Debt 2020 22 485 M 26 701 M 26 701 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 133 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,34 €
Last Close Price 50,64 €
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-1.15%157 508
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.59%353 170
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.24.41%93 417
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.98%73 657
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.16%69 104
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC9.12%64 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group