Unilever : Sets Bold New ‘Future Foods' Ambition

Hanneke Faber, President of Unilever's Foods & Refreshment Division, says, 'As one of the world's largest food companies, we have a critical role to play in helping to transform the global food system. It's not up to us to decide for people what they want to eat, but it is up to us to make healthier and plant-based options accessible to all. These are bold, stretching targets which demonstrate our commitment to being a force for good.

'It is widely recognised that the current global food system is inequitable and inefficient. One billion people around the world are hungry3 while two billion are obese or overweight4 . One third of all food produced is thrown away5 . And animal agriculture is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions after fossil fuels and a leading cause of deforestation, water and air pollution and biodiversity loss6 .'

The 2019 EAT-Lancet report showed that a diet rich in plant-based foods and with less animal-sourced foods offer both health and environmental benefits7 .

Andre Burger, Vice President of Foods and Refreshment for the UK & Ireland said: 'We are committed to playing our part in helping people make food choices that are better for them and better for the planet, and we all have a part to play in ensuring our food system is sustainable into the future. I hope these stretching global targets mean Unilever can play a meaningful part in making that happen. In the UK & Ireland we've already started to make headway on food waste and carbon reduction as part of the 2025 Courtauld Commitments and are already making progress on sugar and salt reduction in our products.'

Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Distinguished Associate Professor of Global Food & Agricultural Policy and Ethics, Johns Hopkins University and a co-author of the EAT-Lancet report said: 'The average person's daily diet will need to change drastically during the next three decades to make sure everyone is fed without depleting the planet. By improving food production and food environments, transforming eating habits, and reducing food waste, we can begin to solve these problems. Unilever's commitments are integral to helping people make changes to their diet, with healthier and more sustainable food products that are accessible and affordable for their consumers.'