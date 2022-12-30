Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
11.50 NGN   -2.54%
10:28aUnilever Nigeria : Notice of unilever nigeria plc closed period - 1 january 2023 - 3 april, 2023
PU
12/05Unilever Nigeria : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/21Unilever Nigeria : Resignation of executive director - unilever nigeria plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNILEVER NIGERIA : NOTICE OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC CLOSED PERIOD - 1 JANUARY 2023 - 3 APRIL, 2023

12/30/2022 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

Lagos

30 December, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby give the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the Closed Period for Unilever Nigeria Plc. from Sunday 1 January, 2023 until Monday 3 April, 2023 or 24 hours after filing of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for Three months ended 31 December, 2022 andAudited Financial Statements for year ended 31 December, 2022, whichever is earlier.

All Unilever Nigeria Plc. insiders will be duly informed.

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA (MRS)

GENERAL COUNSEL WA & COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 15:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
10:28aUnilever Nigeria : Notice of unilever nigeria plc closed period - 1 january 2023 - 3 april..
PU
12/05Unilever Nigeria : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/21Unilever Nigeria : Resignation of executive director - unilever nigeria plc
PU
10/21Unilever Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
10/21Unilever Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/26Unilever Nigeria : Notice of unilever nigeria plc closed period - 1 october - 24 october, ..
PU
08/09Fcmb, Unilever Partner Psaltry International to Deliver Cassava-Based Sorbitol Factory
AQ
07/19Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022
PU
07/19Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Interim Financial statements for Quarter ended 30 June, 2022
PU
07/19Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity for Publication June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84 497 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 -1 023 M -2,28 M -2,28 M
Net cash 2022 57 615 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 -57,5x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 66 068 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,50 NGN
Average target price 15,35 NGN
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cruz Managing Director, Director & Vice President
Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Non-Executive Chairman
Ammuna Lawan Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Abiola Alabi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC-20.69%148
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.05%323 351
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.78%91 455
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.51%51 154
KRAFT HEINZ12.65%49 830
GENERAL MILLS, INC.25.23%49 751