UNILEVER NIGERIA : NOTICE OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC CLOSED PERIOD - 1 JANUARY 2023 - 3 APRIL, 2023

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

30 December, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby give the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the Closed Period for Unilever Nigeria Plc. from Sunday 1 January, 2023 until Monday 3 April, 2023 or 24 hours after filing of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for Three months ended 31 December, 2022 andAudited Financial Statements for year ended 31 December, 2022, whichever is earlier.

All Unilever Nigeria Plc. insiders will be duly informed.

