UNILEVER NIGERIA : NOTICE OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC CLOSED PERIOD - 1 OCTOBER - 24 OCTOBER, 2022

26 September, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby give the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the Closed Period for Unilever Nigeria Plc. from Saturday 1 October, 2022 until Monday 24 October, 2022 or 24 hours after filing of the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for Quarter ended 30 September, 2022.

All Unilever Nigeria Plc. insiders will be duly informed.

