    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
13.00 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNILEVER NIGERIA : NOTICE OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC CLOSED PERIOD - 1 OCTOBER - 24 OCTOBER, 2022

09/26/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

Lagos

26 September, 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

We hereby give the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the Closed Period for Unilever Nigeria Plc. from Saturday 1 October, 2022 until Monday 24 October, 2022 or 24 hours after filing of the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for Quarter ended 30 September, 2022.

All Unilever Nigeria Plc. insiders will be duly informed.

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA (MRS)

GENERAL COUNSEL WA & COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Felix Enwemadu, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
