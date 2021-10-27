Log in
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.-RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR - UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

Lagos

27 October, 2021

RESIGNATION OF MRS ADESOLA SOTANDE-PETERS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Unilever Nigeria Plc. hereby gives the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the resignation of Mrs Adesola Sotande- Peters from the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 16 December, 2021.

Unilever Nigeria Plc. thanks Mrs Adesola Sotande-Peters for her service and contribution to the Company and the Board over the past seven years and wish her success in her future endeavors.

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA (MRS)

GENERAL COUNSEL & COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna LawanAli OON, Felix Enwemadu, Chika Nwobi, Adesola Sotande-Peters (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
