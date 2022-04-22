Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Unilever Nigeria Plc
  News
  Summary
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Notice of 97th Annual General Meeting holding on 5 May 2022
PU
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Proxy Form 97th AGM Holding on 5 May 2022
PU
UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/22/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months ended 31 March 2022

1

Contents

Page

  • - Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

    3 - 4

  • - Statement of other comprehensive income

    4

  • - Statement of financial position

5 - 6

- Statement of changes in equity 7

- Statement of cash flows 8

- Notes to the financial statements 9

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

31 March 2022

31 March

2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

20,560,459

16,509,599

Cost of sales

(13,386,441)

(12,328,660)

Gross profit

7,174,018

4,180,939

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,010,359)

(727,846)

Marketing and administrative expenses

7

(4,056,960)

(3,735,489)

Impairment loss on trade and intercompany

44,994

receivables

-

Other income

8

35,908

-

Operating profit/ (loss)

2,187,601

(282,396)

Finance income

9

284,064

186,790

Finance costs

10

(121,133)

(34,371)

Net finance income

162,931

152,419

Profit/ (loss) before minimum taxation

2,350,532

(129,977)

Minimum tax expense

11

(104,113)

(97,100)

Profit/ (loss) before taxation

2,246,419

(227,077)

Taxation

11

(450,123)

(346,808)

Profit/ (loss) from continuing operations

1,796,296

(573,885)

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

22

-

81,889

1,796,296

(491,997)

Profit/ (loss) for the period

Attributable to:

Equity holders

1,796,296

(491,997)

(0.09)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

0.31

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

For three months ended

31 March

31 March 2021

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Profit/ (loss) for the period

1,796,296

(491,997)

Total comprehensive income

1,796,296

(491,997)

Attributable to:

1,796,296

(491,997)

Equity holders

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

21,834,990

22,376,286

Intangible assets

3,370

3,467

21,838,360

22,379,753

Current assets

Inventories

13

18,741,773

14,956,331

Trade and other receivables

14

14,653,400

14,992,655

Cash and bank balances

15

60,836,294

55,697,537

Assets held for sale

21

262,258

262,258

94,493,725

85,908,781

Total assets

116,332,085

108,288,534

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16

45,501,938

39,739,074

Income tax

553,891

478,615

46,055,829

40,217,689

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

1,440,556

1,063,404

Unfunded retirement benefit

17

463,197

454,713

Retirement benefit obligations

17

434,774

421,291

Long service award obligations

17

379,765

369,770

2,718,292

2,309,178

Total liabilities

48,774,121

42,526,867

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
