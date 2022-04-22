UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months ended 31 March 2022

Contents

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 3 - 4

- Statement of other comprehensive income 4

- Statement of financial position

- Statement of changes in equity 7

- Statement of cash flows 8

- Notes to the financial statements 9

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

31 March 2022 31 March 2021 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 6 20,560,459 16,509,599 Cost of sales (13,386,441) (12,328,660) Gross profit 7,174,018 4,180,939 Selling and distribution expenses (1,010,359) (727,846) Marketing and administrative expenses 7 (4,056,960) (3,735,489) Impairment loss on trade and intercompany 44,994 receivables - Other income 8 35,908 - Operating profit/ (loss) 2,187,601 (282,396) Finance income 9 284,064 186,790 Finance costs 10 (121,133) (34,371) Net finance income 162,931 152,419 Profit/ (loss) before minimum taxation 2,350,532 (129,977) Minimum tax expense 11 (104,113) (97,100) Profit/ (loss) before taxation 2,246,419 (227,077) Taxation 11 (450,123) (346,808) Profit/ (loss) from continuing operations 1,796,296 (573,885) Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations 22 - 81,889 1,796,296 (491,997) Profit/ (loss) for the period Attributable to: Equity holders 1,796,296 (491,997) (0.09) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

0.31

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

For three months ended

31 March 31 March 2021 2022 N'000 N'000 Other comprehensive income - - Profit/ (loss) for the period 1,796,296 (491,997) Total comprehensive income 1,796,296 (491,997) Attributable to: 1,796,296 (491,997) Equity holders

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022

31 March 31 December 2022 2021 Note N'000 N'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 21,834,990 22,376,286 Intangible assets 3,370 3,467 21,838,360 22,379,753 Current assets Inventories 13 18,741,773 14,956,331 Trade and other receivables 14 14,653,400 14,992,655 Cash and bank balances 15 60,836,294 55,697,537 Assets held for sale 21 262,258 262,258 94,493,725 85,908,781 Total assets 116,332,085 108,288,534 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 45,501,938 39,739,074 Income tax 553,891 478,615 46,055,829 40,217,689 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 1,440,556 1,063,404 Unfunded retirement benefit 17 463,197 454,713 Retirement benefit obligations 17 434,774 421,291 Long service award obligations 17 379,765 369,770 2,718,292 2,309,178 Total liabilities 48,774,121 42,526,867

