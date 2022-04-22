UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Three Months ended 31 March 2022
1
Contents
Page
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3 - 4
- Statement of other comprehensive income
4
- Statement of financial position
5 - 6
- Statement of changes in equity 7
- Statement of cash flows 8
- Notes to the financial statements 9
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended
31 March 2022
31 March
2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
6
20,560,459
16,509,599
Cost of sales
(13,386,441)
(12,328,660)
Gross profit
7,174,018
4,180,939
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,010,359)
(727,846)
Marketing and administrative expenses
7
(4,056,960)
(3,735,489)
Impairment loss on trade and intercompany
44,994
receivables
-
Other income
8
35,908
-
Operating profit/ (loss)
2,187,601
(282,396)
Finance income
9
284,064
186,790
Finance costs
10
(121,133)
(34,371)
Net finance income
162,931
152,419
Profit/ (loss) before minimum taxation
2,350,532
(129,977)
Minimum tax expense
11
(104,113)
(97,100)
Profit/ (loss) before taxation
2,246,419
(227,077)
Taxation
11
(450,123)
(346,808)
Profit/ (loss) from continuing operations
1,796,296
(573,885)
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
22
-
81,889
1,796,296
(491,997)
Profit/ (loss) for the period
Attributable to:
Equity holders
1,796,296
(491,997)
(0.09)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
0.31
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
For three months ended
31 March
31 March 2021
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Profit/ (loss) for the period
1,796,296
(491,997)
Total comprehensive income
1,796,296
(491,997)
Attributable to:
1,796,296
(491,997)
Equity holders
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2022
31 March
31 December
2022
2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
21,834,990
22,376,286
Intangible assets
3,370
3,467
21,838,360
22,379,753
Current assets
Inventories
13
18,741,773
14,956,331
Trade and other receivables
14
14,653,400
14,992,655
Cash and bank balances
15
60,836,294
55,697,537
Assets held for sale
21
262,258
262,258
94,493,725
85,908,781
Total assets
116,332,085
108,288,534
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
45,501,938
39,739,074
Income tax
553,891
478,615
46,055,829
40,217,689
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
1,440,556
1,063,404
Unfunded retirement benefit
17
463,197
454,713
Retirement benefit obligations
17
434,774
421,291
Long service award obligations
17
379,765
369,770
2,718,292
2,309,178
Total liabilities
48,774,121
42,526,867
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:08:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2022
78 840 M
190 M
190 M
Net income 2022
2 570 M
6,18 M
6,18 M
Net cash 2022
56 424 M
136 M
136 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,3x
Yield 2022
2,36%
Capitalization
70 089 M
169 M
169 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,17x
EV / Sales 2023
0,16x
Nbr of Employees
755
Free-Float
24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
12,20 NGN
Average target price
13,67 NGN
Spread / Average Target
12,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.