Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
13.50 NGN   -.--%
01:59aUnilever Nigeria : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
03/17Unilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc board resolution
PU
03/17Unilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc corporate disclosure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/01/2023 | 01:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

Unilever Nigeria Plc

1

Contents

Page

Unilever Purpose and Values

3

Corporate Profile

4

Board of Directors, Officers and other Corporate Information

5

Results at a glance

6

Board Profile

7 - 10

Report of the Directors including Corporate Governance Report

11 - 24

Abridged 2022 Sustainability Report

25 - 36

Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the financial statements for the year ended

37

31 December 2022

Report of the audit committee to the members of Unilever Nigeria Plc

38

Statement of Corporate Responsibility For Financial Reports for year ended 31 December 2022

39

Independent auditors' report

40 - 43

Financial statements:

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

44

- Statement of financial position

45

- Statement of changes in equity

46

- Statement of cash flows

47

- Notes to the financial statements

48 - 96

Other national disclosures:

- Value added statement

97

- Five year financial summary

98

2

Our Purpose

Our Values

3

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

Year ended 31 December 2022

Unilever Nigeria Plc. - Purpose-Led,Future-fit

Unilever Nigeria Plc. was established in 1923 as a soap manufacturing company - West Africa Soap Company- by Lord Leverhulme. It later became known as Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. Today, it is the longest serving manufacturing organization in Nigeria as it celebrates one hundred years of caring for Nigerian consumers in 2023.

After a series of mergers and acquisitions, the Company diversified into manufacturing and marketing of foods, home care, beauty and personal care products. These mergers and acquisitions resulted in the absorption of Lipton Nigeria Limited in 1985, Cheesebrough Industries Limited in 1988 and Unilever Nigeria Limited in 1996. The Company changed its name to Unilever Nigeria Plc. in 2001 in line with the global strategic direction of the business.

Unilever Nigeria Plc. is a member of the Unilever Group, one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. One in three people around the world use Unilever brands every day. With this reach comes responsibility and opportunity. That's why we've made it our purpose to make 'Sustainable living commonplace'. To help people live well within the limits of the planet. This isn't just something we say - it steers our decisions and shapes our actions, at every level of the organization.

Unilever's focus on purpose goes back to our history and it remains integral to our future. Accordingly, we want all our brands to drive purpose, take a stand, and act on the big social and environmental issues facing the world.

To truly make sustainable living commonplace, we are focused on taking strides that enable us to be fit for the future. We seek to anticipate the significant changes which are shaping our industry, drive increased digitization, lower cost, speed and agility while using our scale and influence to create positive change well beyond Unilever. We are actively driving for competitive, consistent, profitable and sustainable growth with quality products that are good for both people and the planet and within the reach of Nigerian mainstream consumers. We will continue to attract the very best people into a diverse, inclusive, exciting, agile and flexible working culture.

Unilever Nigeria's confidence in Nigeria remains tenacious and we are committed to continued investments, capability development and innovation with brands that are tailored to delight and satisfy the Nigerian mainstream consumers' needs and preferences.

4

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

Year ended 31 December 2022

Board of Directors, Officers and Other Corporate Information

Directors

His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe

Non-Executive Director & Chairman of the Board

CFR, mni Obi of Onitsha

-

Carl Cruz (Filipino)

-

Managing Director

Executive Director

Mrs. Abidemi Ademola

-

(Appointed w.e.f. 16 March, 2023)

Mr Jaime Aguilera (Spanish)

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Abiola Alabi

-

Non-Executive Director

Ammuna Lawan Ali, OON

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Michael Ikpoki

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Chika Nwobi

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Folake Ogundipe

-

Executive Director

Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu CON, FNSE

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Senior Legal Counsel & Company Secretary

Mrs. Afolasade Olowe

Registered Office

1 Billings Way

Oregun

Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

Email: consumercare.nigeria@unilever.com

Website: www.unilevernigeria.com

Company Registration Number

RC 113

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

01056346-0001

Independent Auditor

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Towers

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Victoria Island

Lagos.

Registrar and Transfer Office

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd.

274, Murtala Muhammed Way

Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos

Tel: +234 01 279 3161- 2 & +234 01 813 1925

info@gtlregistrars.com

Bankers

Access Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank

Citi Bank

Rand Merchant Bank

Coronation Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Globus Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

First Bank

Sterling Bank

First City Monument Bank

United Bank for Africa

Ecobank Nigeria

Zenith Bank

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 05:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
01:59aUnilever Nigeria : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
03/17Unilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc board resolution
PU
03/17Unilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc corporate disclosure
PU
03/03Unilever Nigeria : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/02Unilever Nigeria : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
01/24Unilever's dominance in India helps it raise prices, pinching rural poor
RE
01/24Unilever Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
01/24Unilever Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/24Unilever Nigeria : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
01/23Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication December 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84 807 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 -971 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net cash 2022 57 615 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,8x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 77 558 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,50 NGN
Average target price 13,38 NGN
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cruz Managing Director, Director & Vice President
Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Non-Executive Chairman
Ammuna Lawan Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Abiola Alabi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC16.38%167
NESTLÉ S.A.4.03%325 865
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.61%95 050
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.38%51 909
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.32%50 195
KRAFT HEINZ-5.01%47 448
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer