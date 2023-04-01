UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

Year ended 31 December 2022

Unilever Nigeria Plc. - Purpose-Led,Future-fit

Unilever Nigeria Plc. was established in 1923 as a soap manufacturing company - West Africa Soap Company- by Lord Leverhulme. It later became known as Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. Today, it is the longest serving manufacturing organization in Nigeria as it celebrates one hundred years of caring for Nigerian consumers in 2023.

After a series of mergers and acquisitions, the Company diversified into manufacturing and marketing of foods, home care, beauty and personal care products. These mergers and acquisitions resulted in the absorption of Lipton Nigeria Limited in 1985, Cheesebrough Industries Limited in 1988 and Unilever Nigeria Limited in 1996. The Company changed its name to Unilever Nigeria Plc. in 2001 in line with the global strategic direction of the business.

Unilever Nigeria Plc. is a member of the Unilever Group, one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. One in three people around the world use Unilever brands every day. With this reach comes responsibility and opportunity. That's why we've made it our purpose to make 'Sustainable living commonplace'. To help people live well within the limits of the planet. This isn't just something we say - it steers our decisions and shapes our actions, at every level of the organization.

Unilever's focus on purpose goes back to our history and it remains integral to our future. Accordingly, we want all our brands to drive purpose, take a stand, and act on the big social and environmental issues facing the world.

To truly make sustainable living commonplace, we are focused on taking strides that enable us to be fit for the future. We seek to anticipate the significant changes which are shaping our industry, drive increased digitization, lower cost, speed and agility while using our scale and influence to create positive change well beyond Unilever. We are actively driving for competitive, consistent, profitable and sustainable growth with quality products that are good for both people and the planet and within the reach of Nigerian mainstream consumers. We will continue to attract the very best people into a diverse, inclusive, exciting, agile and flexible working culture.

Unilever Nigeria's confidence in Nigeria remains tenacious and we are committed to continued investments, capability development and innovation with brands that are tailored to delight and satisfy the Nigerian mainstream consumers' needs and preferences.