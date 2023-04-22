UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Three Months ended 31 March 2023
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023
Contents
Page
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3 - 4
- Statement of financial position
5 - 6
- Statement of changes in equity
7
- Statement of cash flows
8
- Notes to the financial statements
9
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
24,608,397
20,560,459
Cost of sales
(14,008,144)
(13,386,441)
Gross profit
10,600,253
7,174,018
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,257,953)
(1,010,359)
Marketing and administrative expenses
8
(4,549,171)
(4,056,960)
Impairment loss on trade and intercompany
receivables
(262,756)
44,994
Other income
9
26,401
35,908
Operating profit
4,556,774
2,187,601
Finance income
10
183,382
284,064
Finance costs
11
(391,546)
(121,133)
Net finance income / (loss)
(208,164)
162,931
Profit before minimum taxation
4,348,610
2,350,532
Minimum tax expense
-
(104,113)
Profit before taxation
4,348,610
2,246,419
Taxation
12
(1,678,354)
(450,123)
Profit from continuing operations
2,670,256
1,796,296
Profit for the period
2,670,256
1,796,296
Attributable to:
Equity holders
2,670,256
1,796,296
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
0.46
0.31
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
For three months ended
31 March
31 March
2023
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Profit for the period
2,670,256
1,796,296
Total comprehensive income
2,670,256
1,796,296
Attributable to:
Equity holders
2,670,256
1,796,296
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2022
31 March 2023
31 December
2022
Note
Assets
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
20,891,372
21,490,568
Intangible assets
2,985
3,081
20,894,357
21,493,649
Current assets
Inventories
14
16,429,652
16,331,854
Trade and other receivables
15
19,978,121
21,246,606
Cash and bank balances
16
78,128,589
66,317,783
114,536,362
103,896,243
Total assets
135,430,719
125,389,892
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
58,061,199
52,404,796
Income tax
4,871,505
2,972,361
62,932,704
55,377,157
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
1,252,387
1,473,440
Unfunded retirement benefit
18
364,713
363,826
Retirement benefit obligations
18
301,762
291,205
Long service award obligations
18
344,182
319,548
2,263,044
2,448,019
Total liabilities
65,195,748
57,825,176
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 23:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2023
95 800 M
208 M
208 M
Net income 2023
1 001 M
2,17 M
2,17 M
Net cash 2023
55 493 M
121 M
121 M
P/E ratio 2023
74,4x
Yield 2023
1,26%
Capitalization
72 674 M
158 M
158 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,18x
EV / Sales 2024
0,17x
Nbr of Employees
786
Free-Float
24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
12,65 NGN
Average target price
13,38 NGN
Spread / Average Target
5,77%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.