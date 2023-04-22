Advanced search
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
12.65 NGN    0.00%
04/22Unilever Nigeria : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/18Unilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc sustainability report ye 31 december, 2022
PU
04/18Unilever Nigeria Strikes $2m Plastic Waste Collection Deal With Wecyclers
AQ
UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/22/2023 | 07:37pm EDT
Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Contents

Page

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3 - 4

- Statement of financial position

5 - 6

- Statement of changes in equity

7

- Statement of cash flows

8

- Notes to the financial statements

9

2

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

24,608,397

20,560,459

Cost of sales

(14,008,144)

(13,386,441)

Gross profit

10,600,253

7,174,018

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,257,953)

(1,010,359)

Marketing and administrative expenses

8

(4,549,171)

(4,056,960)

Impairment loss on trade and intercompany

receivables

(262,756)

44,994

Other income

9

26,401

35,908

Operating profit

4,556,774

2,187,601

Finance income

10

183,382

284,064

Finance costs

11

(391,546)

(121,133)

Net finance income / (loss)

(208,164)

162,931

Profit before minimum taxation

4,348,610

2,350,532

Minimum tax expense

-

(104,113)

Profit before taxation

4,348,610

2,246,419

Taxation

12

(1,678,354)

(450,123)

Profit from continuing operations

2,670,256

1,796,296

Profit for the period

2,670,256

1,796,296

Attributable to:

Equity holders

2,670,256

1,796,296

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

0.46

0.31

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

For three months ended

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Profit for the period

2,670,256

1,796,296

Total comprehensive income

2,670,256

1,796,296

Attributable to:

Equity holders

2,670,256

1,796,296

4

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022

31 March 2023

31 December

2022

Note

Assets

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13

20,891,372

21,490,568

Intangible assets

2,985

3,081

20,894,357

21,493,649

Current assets

Inventories

14

16,429,652

16,331,854

Trade and other receivables

15

19,978,121

21,246,606

Cash and bank balances

16

78,128,589

66,317,783

114,536,362

103,896,243

Total assets

135,430,719

125,389,892

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

58,061,199

52,404,796

Income tax

4,871,505

2,972,361

62,932,704

55,377,157

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

1,252,387

1,473,440

Unfunded retirement benefit

18

364,713

363,826

Retirement benefit obligations

18

301,762

291,205

Long service award obligations

18

344,182

319,548

2,263,044

2,448,019

Total liabilities

65,195,748

57,825,176

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 23:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
