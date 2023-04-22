UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months ended 31 March 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 7 24,608,397 20,560,459 Cost of sales (14,008,144) (13,386,441) Gross profit 10,600,253 7,174,018 Selling and distribution expenses (1,257,953) (1,010,359) Marketing and administrative expenses 8 (4,549,171) (4,056,960) Impairment loss on trade and intercompany receivables (262,756) 44,994 Other income 9 26,401 35,908 Operating profit 4,556,774 2,187,601 Finance income 10 183,382 284,064 Finance costs 11 (391,546) (121,133) Net finance income / (loss) (208,164) 162,931 Profit before minimum taxation 4,348,610 2,350,532 Minimum tax expense - (104,113) Profit before taxation 4,348,610 2,246,419 Taxation 12 (1,678,354) (450,123) Profit from continuing operations 2,670,256 1,796,296 Profit for the period 2,670,256 1,796,296 Attributable to: Equity holders 2,670,256 1,796,296 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders: Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) 0.46 0.31

