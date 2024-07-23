Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Contents
Page
- Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
3 - 5
- Statement of Financial Position
7
- Statement of Changes in Equity
8
- Statement of Cash Flows
9
- Notes to the Financial Statements
10
2
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For three months ended 30 June
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
31,592,953
24,874,325
Cost of sales
(18,875,695)
(21,506,981)
Gross profit
12,717,258
3,367,344
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,303,381)
(890,132)
Marketing and administrative expenses
(8,709,528)
(2,555,228)
Impairment write back / (loss) on trade & other receivables
(3,170,671)
(1,398,346)
Other income
79,967
25,632
Operating profit /(loss)
(386,355)
(1,450,729)
Finance income
2,102,742
1,362,360
Finance costs
207,424
1,442,981
Net finance income
2,310,166
2,805,342
Profit before taxation
1,923,811
1,354,612
Taxation
(842,898)
(78,461)
Profit from continuing operations
1,080,913
1,276,151
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations
-
(1,184,673)
Profit for the period
1,080,913
91,478
Attributable to:
Equity holders
1,080,913
91,478
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) - continuing operations
0.19
0.22
The prior year comparative figures have been restated to reflect the impact of discontinued operations as a single amount in the income statement (Note 25.1).
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For six months ended 30 June
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
63,908,687
45,350,421
Cost of sales
8
(37,690,292)
(32,258,446)
Gross profit
26,218,395
13,091,975
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,703,503)
(1,798,719)
Marketing and administrative expenses
9
(16,996,735)
(6,472,585)
Impairment (loss)/write back on trade & other receivables
10
(3,166,787)
(1,661,102)
Other income
11
105,281
48,281
Operating profit
3,456,651
3,207,849
Finance income
12
4,102,481
4,445,134
Finance costs
12
(1,276,038)
(1,799,668)
Net finance Income
12
2,826,443
2,645,467
Profit before taxation
6,283,094
5,853,316
Taxation
12
(1,845,753)
(1,756,815)
Profit from continuing operations
4,437,341
4,096,501
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations
25.1
-
(1,334,767)
Profit for the period
4,437,341
2,761,734
Attributable to:
Equity holders
4,437,341
2,761,734
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) - continuing operations
0.77
0.71
The prior year comparative figures have been restated to reflect the impact of discontinued operations as a single amount in the income statement (Note 25.1)
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Continued)
For three months ended 30 June
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Profit for the period
1,080,913
91,478
Total comprehensive income
1,080,913
91,478
Attributable to:
Equity holders
1,080,913
91,478
For six months ended 30 June
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive (Loss) / income
-
-
Profit for the period
4,437,341
2,761,734
Total comprehensive income
4,437,341
2,761,734
Attributable to:
Equity holders
4,437,341
2,761,734
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2024
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
Note
Assets
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
18,640,602
18,770,920
Intangible assets
2,503
2,696
Investment property
14.1
200,834
209,257
Other financial assets
14.2
1,517,020
1,240,056
20,360,958
20,222,929
Current assets
Inventories
15
26,984,610
13,021,361
Trade and other receivables
16
13,949,002
12,284,377
Advance and prepayments
17
31,627,622
14,030,577
Cash and cash equivalents
18
34,955,301
56,698,640
Other financial assets
50,684
44,460
107,567,220
96,079,415
Total assets
127,928,178
116,302,344
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current tax liabilities
3,935,450
1,493,572
Trade and other payables
19
42,855,263
32,075,796
Deferred income
216,056
227,678
47,006,769
33,797,046
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
21
2,668,837
1,539,968
Unfunded retirement benefit
391,824
380,449
obligations
20
Retirement benefit obligations
20
30,126
425,988
Long service award obligations
20
604,455
558,955
Deferred income
-
216,056
Deferred tax liabilities
2,588,477
4,874,779
6,283,719
7,996,195
Total liabilities
53,290,488
41,793,241
6
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Financial Position (continued)
As at 30 June 2024
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
Note
Equity
N'000
N'000
Ordinary share capital
24
2,872,503
2,872,503
Share premium
24
56,812,810
56,812,810
Retained earnings
14,952,377
14,823,790
Total equity
74,637,690
74,509,103
Total equity and liabilities
127,928,178
116,302,344
The financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 18 July 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Bolaji Balogun
Tim Kleinebenne
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/CISN/00000004945
FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/008/723464
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
7
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Changes in Equity
For six months ended 30 June
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
2,872,503
56,812,810
7,879,403
67,564,716
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
8,439,895
8,439,895
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement on post employment benefit
obligations, net of tax
(88,444)
(88,444)
Tax effect
29,187
29,187
-
-
8,380,638
8,380,638
Transactions with owners
Dividend declared
-
-
(1,436,251)
(1,436,251)
Balance at 31 December 2023
2,872,503
56,812,810
14,823,790
74,509,103
Balance at 1 January 2024
2,872,503
56,812,810
14,823,790
74,509,103
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income Remeasurement on post employment benefit obligations, net of tax
Transactions with owners
-
-
4,437,341
4,437,341
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,437,341
4,437,341
Dividend declared
-
-
(4,308,754)
(4,308,754)
(4,308,754)
(4,308,754)
Balance at 30 June 2024
2,872,503
56,812,810
14,952,377
74,637,690
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
8
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Statement of Cash Flows
For six months ended 30 June
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
22
(14,108,903)
18,626,530
Retirement benefits paid
(146,943)
(136,309)
Long service award obligations paid
(31,103)
(34,922)
Tax paid
(1,500,332)
(2,934,709)
Net cash flow (utilized) / generated from operating
activities
(15,787,280)
15,520,590
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
12
809,730
1,754,138
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
14
(1,026,109)
(481,707)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
51,213
16,596
Net cash flows from investing activities
(165,165)
1,289,026
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest paid on employee benefits
Interest paid on trade obligations with banks
Dividend paid
Net cash used in financing activities
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents Impact of foreign exchange movement on cash balance Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
106,677(82,155)
1,169,361-
(3,882,027)(311,816)
(2,605,989)(393,971)
(18,558,434) 16,415,646
(3,184,905)-
56,698,640 66,317,783
18
34,955,301
82,733,429
The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.
9
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Notes to the financial statements
Page
General information
11
Dealings in Unilever Nigeria Plc. Shares
11
Basis of preparation
11
Significant accounting policies
11
Estimates
11
Financial risk management
12 - 13
Segment reporting
14 - 15
Cost of Sales
15
Impairment on trade & other receivables
16
Marketing and administrative expenses
16
Other income
16
Finance income
17
Finance cost
17
Taxation
17
Property, plant and equipment
18
Investment Property
19
Other financial assets
20
Inventories
21
Trade and other receivables
21
Advance and prepayments
21
Cash and cash equivalents
21
Trade and other payables
21-22
Retirement benefit obligations
22
Loans and borrowings
23
Cash flows from operating activities
23
Related party transactions
23-24
Share capital and premium
24
Discontinued Operations
25
10
