Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Contents

Page

- Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

3 - 5

- Statement of Financial Position

7

- Statement of Changes in Equity

8

- Statement of Cash Flows

9

- Notes to the Financial Statements

10

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For three months ended 30 June

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

31,592,953

24,874,325

Cost of sales

(18,875,695)

(21,506,981)

Gross profit

12,717,258

3,367,344

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,303,381)

(890,132)

Marketing and administrative expenses

(8,709,528)

(2,555,228)

Impairment write back / (loss) on trade & other receivables

(3,170,671)

(1,398,346)

Other income

79,967

25,632

Operating profit /(loss)

(386,355)

(1,450,729)

Finance income

2,102,742

1,362,360

Finance costs

207,424

1,442,981

Net finance income

2,310,166

2,805,342

Profit before taxation

1,923,811

1,354,612

Taxation

(842,898)

(78,461)

Profit from continuing operations

1,080,913

1,276,151

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

-

(1,184,673)

Profit for the period

1,080,913

91,478

Attributable to:

Equity holders

1,080,913

91,478

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) - continuing operations

0.19

0.22

The prior year comparative figures have been restated to reflect the impact of discontinued operations as a single amount in the income statement (Note 25.1).

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For six months ended 30 June

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

63,908,687

45,350,421

Cost of sales

8

(37,690,292)

(32,258,446)

Gross profit

26,218,395

13,091,975

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,703,503)

(1,798,719)

Marketing and administrative expenses

9

(16,996,735)

(6,472,585)

Impairment (loss)/write back on trade & other receivables

10

(3,166,787)

(1,661,102)

Other income

11

105,281

48,281

Operating profit

3,456,651

3,207,849

Finance income

12

4,102,481

4,445,134

Finance costs

12

(1,276,038)

(1,799,668)

Net finance Income

12

2,826,443

2,645,467

Profit before taxation

6,283,094

5,853,316

Taxation

12

(1,845,753)

(1,756,815)

Profit from continuing operations

4,437,341

4,096,501

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

25.1

-

(1,334,767)

Profit for the period

4,437,341

2,761,734

Attributable to:

Equity holders

4,437,341

2,761,734

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) - continuing operations

0.77

0.71

The prior year comparative figures have been restated to reflect the impact of discontinued operations as a single amount in the income statement (Note 25.1)

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Continued)

For three months ended 30 June

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Profit for the period

1,080,913

91,478

Total comprehensive income

1,080,913

91,478

Attributable to:

Equity holders

1,080,913

91,478

For six months ended 30 June

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive (Loss) / income

-

-

Profit for the period

4,437,341

2,761,734

Total comprehensive income

4,437,341

2,761,734

Attributable to:

Equity holders

4,437,341

2,761,734

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

Note

Assets

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

18,640,602

18,770,920

Intangible assets

2,503

2,696

Investment property

14.1

200,834

209,257

Other financial assets

14.2

1,517,020

1,240,056

20,360,958

20,222,929

Current assets

Inventories

15

26,984,610

13,021,361

Trade and other receivables

16

13,949,002

12,284,377

Advance and prepayments

17

31,627,622

14,030,577

Cash and cash equivalents

18

34,955,301

56,698,640

Other financial assets

50,684

44,460

107,567,220

96,079,415

Total assets

127,928,178

116,302,344

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current tax liabilities

3,935,450

1,493,572

Trade and other payables

19

42,855,263

32,075,796

Deferred income

216,056

227,678

47,006,769

33,797,046

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

21

2,668,837

1,539,968

Unfunded retirement benefit

391,824

380,449

obligations

20

Retirement benefit obligations

20

30,126

425,988

Long service award obligations

20

604,455

558,955

Deferred income

-

216,056

Deferred tax liabilities

2,588,477

4,874,779

6,283,719

7,996,195

Total liabilities

53,290,488

41,793,241

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Financial Position (continued)

As at 30 June 2024

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

Note

Equity

N'000

N'000

Ordinary share capital

24

2,872,503

2,872,503

Share premium

24

56,812,810

56,812,810

Retained earnings

14,952,377

14,823,790

Total equity

74,637,690

74,509,103

Total equity and liabilities

127,928,178

116,302,344

The financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 18 July 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Bolaji Balogun

Tim Kleinebenne

Folake Ogundipe

Chairman

Managing Director

National Finance Director

FRC/2013/CISN/00000004945

FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/008/723464

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Changes in Equity

For six months ended 30 June

Share

Share

Retained

capital

premium

earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2023

2,872,503

56,812,810

7,879,403

67,564,716

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

8,439,895

8,439,895

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement on post employment benefit

obligations, net of tax

(88,444)

(88,444)

Tax effect

29,187

29,187

-

-

8,380,638

8,380,638

Transactions with owners

Dividend declared

-

-

(1,436,251)

(1,436,251)

Balance at 31 December 2023

2,872,503

56,812,810

14,823,790

74,509,103

Balance at 1 January 2024

2,872,503

56,812,810

14,823,790

74,509,103

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income Remeasurement on post employment benefit obligations, net of tax

Transactions with owners

-

-

4,437,341

4,437,341

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,437,341

4,437,341

Dividend declared

-

-

(4,308,754)

(4,308,754)

(4,308,754)

(4,308,754)

Balance at 30 June 2024

2,872,503

56,812,810

14,952,377

74,637,690

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Cash Flows

For six months ended 30 June

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

22

(14,108,903)

18,626,530

Retirement benefits paid

(146,943)

(136,309)

Long service award obligations paid

(31,103)

(34,922)

Tax paid

(1,500,332)

(2,934,709)

Net cash flow (utilized) / generated from operating

activities

(15,787,280)

15,520,590

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

12

809,730

1,754,138

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

14

(1,026,109)

(481,707)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

51,213

16,596

Net cash flows from investing activities

(165,165)

1,289,026

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid on employee benefits

Interest paid on trade obligations with banks

Dividend paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents Impact of foreign exchange movement on cash balance Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

106,677(82,155)

1,169,361-

(3,882,027)(311,816)

(2,605,989)(393,971)

(18,558,434) 16,415,646

(3,184,905)-

56,698,640 66,317,783

18

34,955,301

82,733,429

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Notes to the financial statements

Page

General information

11

Dealings in Unilever Nigeria Plc. Shares

11

Basis of preparation

11

Significant accounting policies

11

Estimates

11

Financial risk management

12 - 13

Segment reporting

14 - 15

Cost of Sales

15

Impairment on trade & other receivables

16

Marketing and administrative expenses

16

Other income

16

Finance income

17

Finance cost

17

Taxation

17

Property, plant and equipment

18

Investment Property

19

Other financial assets

20

Inventories

21

Trade and other receivables

21

Advance and prepayments

21

Cash and cash equivalents

21

Trade and other payables

21-22

Retirement benefit obligations

22

Loans and borrowings

23

Cash flows from operating activities

23

Related party transactions

23-24

Share capital and premium

24

Discontinued Operations

25

