Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For three months ended 30 June

2024 2023 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 31,592,953 24,874,325 Cost of sales (18,875,695) (21,506,981) Gross profit 12,717,258 3,367,344 Selling and distribution expenses (1,303,381) (890,132) Marketing and administrative expenses (8,709,528) (2,555,228) Impairment write back / (loss) on trade & other receivables (3,170,671) (1,398,346) Other income 79,967 25,632 Operating profit /(loss) (386,355) (1,450,729) Finance income 2,102,742 1,362,360 Finance costs 207,424 1,442,981 Net finance income 2,310,166 2,805,342 Profit before taxation 1,923,811 1,354,612 Taxation (842,898) (78,461) Profit from continuing operations 1,080,913 1,276,151 Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations - (1,184,673) Profit for the period 1,080,913 91,478 Attributable to: Equity holders 1,080,913 91,478 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders: Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) - continuing operations 0.19 0.22

The prior year comparative figures have been restated to reflect the impact of discontinued operations as a single amount in the income statement (Note 25.1).

The accompanying notes from page 11-25 form an integral part of these financial statements.