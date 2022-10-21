UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022
Contents
Page
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3 - 4
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
5
- Statement of financial position
6 - 7
- Statement of changes in equity
8
- Statement of cash flows
9
- Notes to the financial statements
10
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
20,962,074
17,252,540
Cost of sales
(17,981,095)
(11,672,892)
Gross profit
2,980,979
5,579,649
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,185,493)
(810,708)
Marketing and administrative expenses
(4,433,043)
(4,218,787)
Impairment loss on trade and intercompany
receivables
2,056
(205,426)
Other income
28,300
Operating (Loss)/ profit
(2,607,201)
344,728
Finance income
430,404
60,681
Finance costs
(328,891)
Net finance income
101,513
60,681
(Loss)/ profit before minimum taxation
(2,505,688)
405,409
Minimum tax expense
-
(99,165)
(Loss)/ profit before taxation
(2,505,688)
306,244
Taxation
251,017
(37,511)
(Loss)/ profit from continuing operations
(2,254,671)
268,732
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
-
99,243
(Loss)/ profit for the period
(2,254,671)
367,975
Attributable to:
Equity holders
(2,254,671)
367,975
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
(0.39)
0.06
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For nine months ended
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
64,768,547
49,673,538
Cost of sales
(47,586,618)
(35,877,241)
Gross profit
17,181,929
13,796,297
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,470,109)
(2,287,699)
Marketing and administrative expenses
8
(13,317,158)
(10,932,047)
Impairment loss on trade receivables
54,079
(205,661)
Other income
9
94,959
-
Operating profit
543,700
370,890
Finance income
10
886,911
665,877
Finance costs
11
(957,491)
-
Net finance costs
(70,580)
665,877
Profit before minimum taxation
473,120
1,036,767
Minimum tax expense
-
(296,404)
Profit before taxation
473,120
740,363
Taxation
12
(821,128)
(34,248)
(Loss)/ profit from continuing operations
(348,008)
706,115
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
22
-
(Loss)/ profit for the period
(348,008)
Attributable to:
Equity holders
(348,008)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
(0.06)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
376,640
1,082,755
1,082,755
0.19
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
For three months ended
30
30 September
September
2021
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(Loss)/ profit for the period
(2,254,671)
367,975
Total comprehensive income
(2,254,671)
367,975
Attributable to:
Equity holders
(2,254,671)
367,975
For nine months ended
30
30 September
September
2021
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(Loss)/ profit for the period
(348,008)
1,082,755
Total comprehensive income
(348,008)
1,082,755
Attributable to:
Equity holders
(348,008)
1,082,755
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
