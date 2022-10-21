UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

30 September 30 September 2022 2021 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 7 20,962,074 17,252,540 Cost of sales (17,981,095) (11,672,892) Gross profit 2,980,979 5,579,649 Selling and distribution expenses (1,185,493) (810,708) Marketing and administrative expenses (4,433,043) (4,218,787) Impairment loss on trade and intercompany receivables 2,056 (205,426) Other income 28,300 Operating (Loss)/ profit (2,607,201) 344,728 Finance income 430,404 60,681 Finance costs (328,891) Net finance income 101,513 60,681 (Loss)/ profit before minimum taxation (2,505,688) 405,409 Minimum tax expense - (99,165) (Loss)/ profit before taxation (2,505,688) 306,244 Taxation 251,017 (37,511) (Loss)/ profit from continuing operations (2,254,671) 268,732 Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations - 99,243 (Loss)/ profit for the period (2,254,671) 367,975 Attributable to: Equity holders (2,254,671) 367,975 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders: Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) (0.39) 0.06

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.