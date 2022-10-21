Advanced search
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
12.00 NGN    0.00%
10:00aUnilever Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/26Unilever Nigeria : Notice of unilever nigeria plc closed period - 1 october - 24 october, 2022
PU
08/09Fcmb, Unilever Partner Psaltry International to Deliver Cassava-Based Sorbitol Factory
AQ
UNILEVER NIGERIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/21/2022 | 10:00am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

Contents

Page

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3 - 4

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

5

- Statement of financial position

6 - 7

- Statement of changes in equity

8

- Statement of cash flows

9

- Notes to the financial statements

10

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

20,962,074

17,252,540

Cost of sales

(17,981,095)

(11,672,892)

Gross profit

2,980,979

5,579,649

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,185,493)

(810,708)

Marketing and administrative expenses

(4,433,043)

(4,218,787)

Impairment loss on trade and intercompany

receivables

2,056

(205,426)

Other income

28,300

Operating (Loss)/ profit

(2,607,201)

344,728

Finance income

430,404

60,681

Finance costs

(328,891)

Net finance income

101,513

60,681

(Loss)/ profit before minimum taxation

(2,505,688)

405,409

Minimum tax expense

-

(99,165)

(Loss)/ profit before taxation

(2,505,688)

306,244

Taxation

251,017

(37,511)

(Loss)/ profit from continuing operations

(2,254,671)

268,732

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

-

99,243

(Loss)/ profit for the period

(2,254,671)

367,975

Attributable to:

Equity holders

(2,254,671)

367,975

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

(0.39)

0.06

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For nine months ended

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

64,768,547

49,673,538

Cost of sales

(47,586,618)

(35,877,241)

Gross profit

17,181,929

13,796,297

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,470,109)

(2,287,699)

Marketing and administrative expenses

8

(13,317,158)

(10,932,047)

Impairment loss on trade receivables

54,079

(205,661)

Other income

9

94,959

-

Operating profit

543,700

370,890

Finance income

10

886,911

665,877

Finance costs

11

(957,491)

-

Net finance costs

(70,580)

665,877

Profit before minimum taxation

473,120

1,036,767

Minimum tax expense

-

(296,404)

Profit before taxation

473,120

740,363

Taxation

12

(821,128)

(34,248)

(Loss)/ profit from continuing operations

(348,008)

706,115

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

22

-

(Loss)/ profit for the period

(348,008)

Attributable to:

Equity holders

(348,008)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)(0.06)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

376,640

1,082,755

1,082,755

0.19

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7D4E26D8-1682-4F2E-A04B-ED76C654FFC8

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

For three months ended

30

30 September

September

2021

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(Loss)/ profit for the period

(2,254,671)

367,975

Total comprehensive income

(2,254,671)

367,975

Attributable to:

Equity holders

(2,254,671)

367,975

For nine months ended

30

30 September

September

2021

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(Loss)/ profit for the period

(348,008)

1,082,755

Total comprehensive income

(348,008)

1,082,755

Attributable to:

Equity holders

(348,008)

1,082,755

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
