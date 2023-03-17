Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
14.00 NGN    0.00%
02:33pUnilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc board resolution
PU
02:33pUnilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc corporate disclosure
PU
03/03Unilever Nigeria : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNILEVER NIGERIA : UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC BOARD RESOLUTION

03/17/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

Lagos, 17th March, 2023

BOARD RESOLUTION OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

This to notify The Nigerian Exchange and the Investing Public that at the Board meeting of the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc which held on 16 March, 2023 at 1 Billingsway, Lagos, Resolutions on the following were considered and approved by the Board amongst others:

  1. Approval of Unilever Nigeria Plc Audited Financial Statements for year ended 31 December, 2022 and Sustainability Report for the same period.
  2. Approval of Unilever Nigeria Plc Dividend Proposal for year ended 31 December, 2022.
  3. Approval of the date and Notice of 2023 AGM
  4. Approval of Board Representatives on the Audit Commitee
  5. Approval to repurpose Unilever Nigeria Plc product portfolios and strengthen its competitive and profitable growth by exiting Home Care and Skin Cleansing business categories in 2023.
  6. Approval of changes to Board composition

The Audited Financial Statements will be filed with The Exchange on or before 31 March 2023. Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and insiders from transacting in the shares of the company remain in place until 24 hours after the release of the Financial Statements to the public.

Yours faithfully,

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA (MRS)

GENERAL COUNSEL WA & COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 18:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
02:33pUnilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc board resolution
PU
02:33pUnilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc corporate disclosure
PU
03/03Unilever Nigeria : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/02Unilever Nigeria : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
01/24Unilever's dominance in India helps it raise prices, pinching rural poor
RE
01/24Unilever Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
01/24Unilever Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/24Unilever Nigeria : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
01/23Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication December 20..
PU
01/23Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Financial Position and CashFlows December 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84 807 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 -971 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net cash 2022 57 615 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 -72,4x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 80 430 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,00 NGN
Average target price 12,80 NGN
Spread / Average Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cruz Managing Director, Director & Vice President
Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Non-Executive Chairman
Ammuna Lawan Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Abiola Alabi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC20.69%175
NESTLÉ S.A.2.43%315 288
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.44%91 260
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.80%49 989
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.03%47 446
KRAFT HEINZ-6.21%46 771