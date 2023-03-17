UNILEVER NIGERIA : UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC BOARD RESOLUTION

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

Lagos, 17th March, 2023

BOARD RESOLUTION OF UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

This to notify The Nigerian Exchange and the Investing Public that at the Board meeting of the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc which held on 16 March, 2023 at 1 Billingsway, Lagos, Resolutions on the following were considered and approved by the Board amongst others:

Approval of Unilever Nigeria Plc Audited Financial Statements for year ended 31 December, 2022 and Sustainability Report for the same period. Approval of Unilever Nigeria Plc Dividend Proposal for year ended 31 December, 2022. Approval of the date and Notice of 2023 AGM Approval of Board Representatives on the Audit Commitee Approval to repurpose Unilever Nigeria Plc product portfolios and strengthen its competitive and profitable growth by exiting Home Care and Skin Cleansing business categories in 2023. Approval of changes to Board composition

The Audited Financial Statements will be filed with The Exchange on or before 31 March 2023. Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and insiders from transacting in the shares of the company remain in place until 24 hours after the release of the Financial Statements to the public.

Yours faithfully,

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.

ABIDEMI ADEMOLA (MRS)

GENERAL COUNSEL WA & COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON