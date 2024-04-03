End-of-day quote
UNILEVER NIGERIA : UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC DIVIDENDS ANNOUNCEMENT
April 03, 2024 at 09:32 am EDT
LAGOS
03 April 2024
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.hereby announces as follows:
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)
1 Billings Way, Oregun
P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos
+234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000 www.unilevernigeria.com
Period Ended
31
st December 2023
A Final Dividend of 75 kobo gross for every ordinary share of 50k each,
subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the
Proposed Dividend
close of business on Friday 26, April 2024.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 29 April 2023 to
Closure of Register
Friday, 3 May 2024 (both dates inclusive).
Qualification Date
Friday 26 April, 2024.
On Friday 10 May, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 26, April 2024
and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the
Payment Date
Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are
advised to download the Registrar's
E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form ,
which is also available on the website of the Registrars:
E-Dividend
www.greenwichregistrars.com , complete and submit to the Registrar or their
Registration
respective Banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have
Unclaimed
Dividend
remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for
Warrants
and Share
validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the
Certificates
Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet
Date
of
Annual
Hall, Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday 9 May 2024 at
General Meeting
10.00am.
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd., 274 Murtala Muhammed
Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos P. M.B. 12717, Lagos. Phone: Tel: 01 279
3161- 2 & +234 01 813 1925; email:
info@gtlregistrars.com
Registrar
website: www.greenwichregistrars.com Directors: Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (German), Ben Langat (Kenyan), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Obinna Emenyonu, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON
Phone No. +234 907 301 8651 email:
sulaiman.iromini@unilever.com
AFOLASADE OLOWE
SENIOR COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 03 April 2024
03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 April 2024 13:31:02 UTC.
Unilever Nigeria Plc specializes in manufacturing and marketing food and care products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- food products (55.1%): tea (Lipton and Glen brands), broths (Royco), ready meals, seasonings and sauces (Knorr);
- housekeeping and personal care products (44.9%): washing powders (OMO multiactive and Sunlight brands), toothpastes (Close-Up and Pepsodent), body creams, lotions and hair oil (Vaseline and Pears) and soap bars (Lux and LifeBuoy).
At the end of 2020, the group has 2 production sites located in Nigeria.
Nigeria accounts for 98% of net sales.
More about the company
