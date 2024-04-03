LAGOS

03 April 2024

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC.hereby announces as follows:

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

  1. +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000 www.unilevernigeria.com

Period Ended

31st December 2023

A Final Dividend of 75 kobo gross for every ordinary share of 50k each,

subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the

Proposed Dividend

close of business on Friday 26, April 2024.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 29 April 2023 to

Closure of Register

Friday, 3 May 2024 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

Friday 26 April, 2024.

On Friday 10 May, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 26, April 2024

and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Payment Date

Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are

advised to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form,

which is also available on the website of the Registrars:

E-Dividend

www.greenwichregistrars.com, complete and submit to the Registrar or their

Registration

respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have

Unclaimed

Dividend

remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for

Warrants

and Share

validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the

Certificates

Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet

Date

of

Annual

Hall, Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday 9 May 2024 at

General Meeting

10.00am.

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd., 274 Murtala Muhammed

Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos P. M.B. 12717, Lagos. Phone: Tel: 01 279

3161- 2 & +234 01 813 1925; email: info@gtlregistrars.com

Registrar

website:www.greenwichregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Phone No. +234 907 301 8651 email: sulaiman.iromini@unilever.com

AFOLASADE OLOWE

SENIOR COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

