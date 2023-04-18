Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Unilever Nigeria Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
12.90 NGN    0.00%
12:28pUnilever Nigeria : Unilever nigeria plc sustainability report ye 31 december, 2022
PU
06:07aUnilever Nigeria Strikes $2m Plastic Waste Collection Deal With Wecyclers
AQ
05:07aUnilever to Help Create Wealth From Plastics Waste
AQ
UNILEVER NIGERIA : UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT YE 31 DECEMBER, 2022

04/18/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Unilever Nigeria Plc.

Business and Purpose

Sustainability Report 2022

Driving superior performance

with our purpose-led,future-fitbusiness.

2022©

BUSINESS AND PURPOSE

1

Table of Contents

  1. SETTING THE CONTEXT
    • Foreword
    • About the Report
    • About Unilever
    • Our Responsible Business Fundamentals
      • Business Integrity
      • Compliance Monitoring and Speak Up
      • Safeguarding Data
      • Responsible Innovation
      • Responsible Advertising and Marketing
      • Engaging with Stakeholders
      • Responsible Taxpayer
      • Commitment to Transparency
      • Respect for Human Rights
    • How We Work
    • Our Materiality Assessment Process
      • Material Issues Identification and Prioritisation
      • Materiality Matrix
      • Our Approach to Governance
  3. OUR COMPASS
    • Improve the Health of the Planet
      • Climate Action
      • Protect and Regenerate Nature
      • Waste-freeWorld
    • Improve People's Health, Confidence and Wellbeing
      • Positive Nutrition
      • Health and Wellbeing
      • Product Safety & Quality
    • Contribute to a Fairer, more Socially Inclusive World
      • Spotlight: A fairer and more socially inclusive world: 5% of our workforce to be made up of people with disabilities by 2025
      • Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
      • Raise Living Standards
      • Future of Work
      • Spotlight: The future of work: a place of fun and pride
  5. • SEC ALIGNMENT
    • ASSURANCE
    • GRI INDEX

2022

UNILEVER NIGERIA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT | 2

Chapter One

Setting The Context

BUSINESS AND PURPOSE

3

01.

  • Foreword
  • About the Report
  • About Unilever
    • OUR RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS
      • Business Integrity
      • Safeguarding Data
      • Responsible Innovation
      • Responsible Advertising and Marketing
      • Engaging with Stakeholders
      • Responsible Taxpayer
      • Commitment to Transparency
      • Respect for Human Rights
  • How We Work
  • Our Materiality Assessment Process
  • Material Issues Identification and Prioritisation
  • Materiality Matrix
  • Our Approach to Governance

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 95 800 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2023 1 001 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net cash 2023 55 493 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2023 75,9x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 74 111 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,90 NGN
Average target price 13,38 NGN
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cruz Managing Director, Director & Vice President
Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Non-Executive Chairman
Ammuna Lawan Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Abiola Alabi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC11.21%159
NESTLÉ S.A.6.03%337 198
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.42%95 775
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.67%52 922
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.86%51 153
KRAFT HEINZ-2.87%48 516
