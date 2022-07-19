Log in
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
15.50 NGN    0.00%
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Financial Position and CashFlows June 2022
PU
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity for Publication June 2022
PU
UNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022
PU
Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Interim Financial statements for Quarter ended 30 June, 2022

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months ended 30 June 2022

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Contents

Page

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3 - 4

- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

5

- Statement of financial position

6 - 7

- Statement of changes in equity

8

- Statement of cash flows

9

- Notes to the financial statements

10

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

23,246,014

16,338,643

Cost of sales

(16,219,082)

(11,886,333)

Gross profit

7,026,932

4,452,310

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,274,257)

(749,145)

Marketing and administrative expenses

(4,827,155)

(3,434,266)

Impairment loss on trade and intercompany

7,029

receivables

(235)

Other income

30,751

29,251

Operating profit

963,300

297,915

Finance income

172,443

463,871

Finance costs

(507,467)

(11,094)

Net finance costs

(335,024)

452,777

Profit before minimum taxation

628,276

750,692

Minimum tax expense

-

(100,139)

Profit before taxation

628,276

650,553

Taxation

(517,909)

353,265

Profit from continuing operations

110,367

1,003,818

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

-

202,958

Profit for the period

110,367

1,206,776

Attributable to:

Equity holders

110,367

1,206,776

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

0.02

0.21

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For six months ended

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

7

43,806,473

32,420,998

Cost of sales

(29,605,523)

(24,204,349)

Gross profit

14,200,950

8,216,648

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,284,616)

(1,476,991)

Marketing and administrative expenses

8

(8,884,115)

(6,713,260)

Impairment loss on trade receivables

52,023

(235)

Other income

9

66,659

0

Operating profit

3,150,901

26,163

Finance income

10

456,507

650,661

Finance costs

11

(628,600)

(45,465)

Net finance costs

(172,093)

605,196

Profit before minimum taxation

2,978,808

631,359

Minimum tax expense

-

(197,239)

Profit before taxation

2,978,808

434,120

Taxation

12

(1,072,145)

3,263

Profit from continuing operations

1,906,663

437,383

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

23

-

277,397

Profit for the period

1,906,663

714,780

Attributable to:

Equity holders

1,906,663

714,780

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

0.33

0.12

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)

For three months ended

30 June

30 June 2021

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Profit for the period

110,367

1,206,776

Total comprehensive income

110,367

1,206,776

Attributable to:

Equity holders

110,367

1,206,776

For six months ended

30 June

30 June 2021

2022

N'000

N'000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Profit for the period

1,906,663

714,780

Total comprehensive income

1,906,663

714,780

Attributable to:

Equity holders

1,906,663

714,780

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
