Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Interim Financial statements for Quarter ended 30 June, 2022
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months ended 30 June 2022
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
Contents
Page
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3 - 4
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
5
- Statement of financial position
6 - 7
- Statement of changes in equity
8
- Statement of cash flows
9
- Notes to the financial statements
10
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
23,246,014
16,338,643
Cost of sales
(16,219,082)
(11,886,333)
Gross profit
7,026,932
4,452,310
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,274,257)
(749,145)
Marketing and administrative expenses
(4,827,155)
(3,434,266)
Impairment loss on trade and intercompany
7,029
receivables
(235)
Other income
30,751
29,251
Operating profit
963,300
297,915
Finance income
172,443
463,871
Finance costs
(507,467)
(11,094)
Net finance costs
(335,024)
452,777
Profit before minimum taxation
628,276
750,692
Minimum tax expense
-
(100,139)
Profit before taxation
628,276
650,553
Taxation
(517,909)
353,265
Profit from continuing operations
110,367
1,003,818
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
-
202,958
Profit for the period
110,367
1,206,776
Attributable to:
Equity holders
110,367
1,206,776
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
0.02
0.21
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For six months ended
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
7
43,806,473
32,420,998
Cost of sales
(29,605,523)
(24,204,349)
Gross profit
14,200,950
8,216,648
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,284,616)
(1,476,991)
Marketing and administrative expenses
8
(8,884,115)
(6,713,260)
Impairment loss on trade receivables
52,023
(235)
Other income
9
66,659
0
Operating profit
3,150,901
26,163
Finance income
10
456,507
650,661
Finance costs
11
(628,600)
(45,465)
Net finance costs
(172,093)
605,196
Profit before minimum taxation
2,978,808
631,359
Minimum tax expense
-
(197,239)
Profit before taxation
2,978,808
434,120
Taxation
12
(1,072,145)
3,263
Profit from continuing operations
1,906,663
437,383
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
23
-
277,397
Profit for the period
1,906,663
714,780
Attributable to:
Equity holders
1,906,663
714,780
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
0.33
0.12
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Unilever Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Continued)
For three months ended
30 June
30 June 2021
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Profit for the period
110,367
1,206,776
Total comprehensive income
110,367
1,206,776
Attributable to:
Equity holders
110,367
1,206,776
For six months ended
30 June
30 June 2021
2022
N'000
N'000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Profit for the period
1,906,663
714,780
Total comprehensive income
1,906,663
714,780
Attributable to:
Equity holders
1,906,663
714,780
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
