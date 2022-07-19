Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Interim Financial statements for Quarter ended 30 June, 2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: D5A3EAE2-95F5-4374-B28C-526AB21E7DBD

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For three months ended

30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 7 23,246,014 16,338,643 Cost of sales (16,219,082) (11,886,333) Gross profit 7,026,932 4,452,310 Selling and distribution expenses (1,274,257) (749,145) Marketing and administrative expenses (4,827,155) (3,434,266) Impairment loss on trade and intercompany 7,029 receivables (235) Other income 30,751 29,251 Operating profit 963,300 297,915 Finance income 172,443 463,871 Finance costs (507,467) (11,094) Net finance costs (335,024) 452,777 Profit before minimum taxation 628,276 750,692 Minimum tax expense - (100,139) Profit before taxation 628,276 650,553 Taxation (517,909) 353,265 Profit from continuing operations 110,367 1,003,818 Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations - 202,958 Profit for the period 110,367 1,206,776 Attributable to: Equity holders 110,367 1,206,776

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) 0.02 0.21

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.